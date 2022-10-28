A Raisin in the Sun starring Sidney Poitier, the Youngers, an African-American family live together in an apartment in Chicago. Following the death of their patriarch, they try to determine what to do with the substantial insurance payment they’ll soon receive. Opinions on what to do with the money vary. Walter Lee wants to make a business investment, while his mother, Lena, is intent on buying a house for them all to live in. Only At Cape May Stage on Friday, November 4th at 6pm. Get your tickets now. Half of all proceeds will go directly to Cape May Community Food Closet. https://capemaystage.showare.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=383.

CAPE MAY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO