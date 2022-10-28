A dangerous trend is emerging to force physicians to provide unproven drugs to patients with COVID-19. It could spill over into oncology. In addition to, or instead of, receiving therapies that are the standard of care, patients with cancer sometimes request to receive complementary (therapies used in conjunction with standard cancer treatment) and alternative (nonstandard treatments used in place of standard cancer treatment) medical treatments, despite limited evidence of their efficacy. Some examples of complementary and alternative therapies include mind/body practices (such as meditation and yoga); biologically based practices (such as dietary and herbal supplements and cannabis); manipulative and body-based practices (such as massage, chiropractic therapy, and reflexology); biofield therapy (such as Reiki and therapeutic touch); and treatments from traditional medical systems (such as ayurvedic or traditional Chinese medicine).1.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO