Read full article on original website
Related
ascopost.com
Rogaratinib vs Chemotherapy in Previously Treated Patients With Advanced Urothelial Carcinoma and FGFR1/3 mRNA Overexpression
As reported in the Journal of Clinical Oncology by Cora N. Sternberg, MD, and colleagues, interim analysis of the phase II portion of the phase II/III FORT-1 trial has shown similar objective response rates with the oral FGFR1–4 inhibitor rogaratinib vs chemotherapy in previously treated patients with advanced urothelial carcinoma and FGFR1/3 mRNA overexpression.
ascopost.com
Addition of Capecitabine to Temozolomide in Advanced Pancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors
As reported in the Journal of Clinical Oncology by Pamela L. Kunz, MD, and colleagues, the phase II ECOG-ACRIN E2211 trial has shown significantly prolonged progression-free survival with the addition of capecitabine to temozolomide in patients with advanced pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors. The median progression-free survival and response rate observed with...
ascopost.com
Neoadjuvant Immunotherapy With Relatlimab and Nivolumab in Stage III Melanoma
The combination of immune checkpoint inhibitors relatlimab and nivolumab for patients with stage III melanoma given before surgery was safe and completely cleared all viable tumor in 57% of patients in a phase II study, according to findings published by Amaria et al in Nature. In addition to meeting the...
ascopost.com
Addition of Bemarituzumab to mFOLFOX in FGFR2b-Selected Gastric or Gastroesophageal Junction Adenocarcinoma
In the phase II FIGHT trial reported in The Lancet Oncology, Zev A. Wainberg, MD, and colleagues found numerically better progression-free survival with the addition of the anti-FGFR2b antibody bemarituzumab to mFOLFOX (modified fluorouracil, leucovorin, and oxaliplatin) in patients with HER2-nonpositive (ie, negative, indeterminate, borderline, or unknown), FGFR2b-selected advanced gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma.
ascopost.com
Chemotherapy Outcomes in Noninfant Childhood ALL With 11q23/KMT2A Rearrangements
In a retrospective study reported in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, Attarbaschi et al described outcomes in patients with noninfant childhood acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and 11q23/KMT2A rearrangements treated with chemotherapy regimens between 1995 and 2010. Study Details. The study included data on 629 patients from 17 members of the...
ascopost.com
Researchers Discover Differences in Response to Pembrolizumab Among Patients With Endometrial Cancer
Researchers discovered a differential clinical response to pembrolizumab in patients with Lynch-like (mutated) vs methylated microsatellite instability–high endometrial cancer, outlining characteristics of patients who may derive benefit from immune checkpoint blockade antibodies, according to new findings published by Chow et al in Cancer Discovery. Functional defects in DNA mismatch...
ascopost.com
Increased Mortality From Comorbid Cancer and Cardiovascular Disease Associated With Increased Social Vulnerability
In a U.S.-based cross-sectional study reported in JACC: CardioOncology, Sarju Ganatra, MD, of Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, Burlington, Massachusetts, and colleagues found that mortality from comorbid cancer and cardiovascular disease (CVD) was significantly higher in counties with higher vs lower social vulnerability.1. Study Details. The study used the Centers...
ascopost.com
Legal and Ethical Use of Complementary and Alternative Medicine Interventions in Oncology
A dangerous trend is emerging to force physicians to provide unproven drugs to patients with COVID-19. It could spill over into oncology. In addition to, or instead of, receiving therapies that are the standard of care, patients with cancer sometimes request to receive complementary (therapies used in conjunction with standard cancer treatment) and alternative (nonstandard treatments used in place of standard cancer treatment) medical treatments, despite limited evidence of their efficacy. Some examples of complementary and alternative therapies include mind/body practices (such as meditation and yoga); biologically based practices (such as dietary and herbal supplements and cannabis); manipulative and body-based practices (such as massage, chiropractic therapy, and reflexology); biofield therapy (such as Reiki and therapeutic touch); and treatments from traditional medical systems (such as ayurvedic or traditional Chinese medicine).1.
Comments / 0