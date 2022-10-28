ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Not the Babylon Bee: School Officials Let Armed Teens into School Because the Police Were Outside

Parody news site, The Babylon Bee (motto: “Fake News You Can Trust”), has entertained readers with such gems as Batman Unable To Keep Up With Rising Crime As Gotham City Elects Another Democrat, Nation’s Murderous Psychopaths Undecided On Whether They’ll Follow New Gun Laws, Spokesperson For Hell Rejects Biden’s Claim That US Economy Is ‘Strong as Hell,’ and many more.
5 Shot in Weekend Violence in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – At least five people were shot in Akron in two separate incidents over the weekend. Two men and a woman were struck at Judd’s Bar B Que on Romig Road. A 32-year-old male is critical, with two men arrested. And two...
Cleveland Mayor Bibb swears in new fire chief

CLEVELAND — Mayor Justin Bibb administered the oath of office to Anthony Luke Tuesday morning, making Luke the chief of the Cleveland Division of Fire. Luke began his service immediately, becoming the city's 17th fire chief. “I am thrilled that Anthony Luke will continue to serve our community in...
City of Cleveland's Director of Community Relations Board Angela Shute-Woodson added to speak at October 29, 2022 Imperial Avenue Murders anniversary rally after the keynote speakers....By Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio Angela Shute-Woodson, a former community activists and the director of the community relations board for the city of Cleveland and senior advisor to Mayor Justin M. Bibb, has been added as a speaker for the Cleveland Imperial Avenue Murders anniversary rally and vigil, which will be hosted by the Imperial Women Coalition and other Cleveland area activist groups and is Sat, Oct., 29, 2022 beginning at 1pm at 12205 Imperial Avenue on the city's largely Black east side. For more information contact the Imperial Women Coalition at (216) 659-0473.
Cleveland police warn of possible kidnapping

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A girl may have been the victim of a kidnapping Sunday afternoon, Cleveland police said. Cleveland police received a call, saying a man had forced a girl into a green Honda on Arlington Avenue, near a pool or field. Police did not name the pool or field, but Forest Hill Park, which has a public pool, is located on a stretch of Arlington near the intersection of 120th street. The vehicle, with an unknown license plate, was last seen heading to Lakeview.
