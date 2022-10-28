Read full article on original website
Women’s Basketball No.14 Ohio State rolls Notre Dame College 118-33 in exhibitionThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
City Council Members Denied 9-Year-Old Saniyah a Secondary Street Named Sign but Vote Yes to a WARD 5 Teen Street SignBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Cleveland Ohio: Offering Big City Appeal with Small a Town FeelTMannCleveland, OH
Looking for a Seafood Boil in Greater Cleveland? You Should Check Out This RestaurantIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Numbers show how seldom police have utilized Cuyahoga County Diversion Center
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County Council is considering a move to invest $4.3 million to keep the Diversion Center open for another year, which would offer police an option to help offenders avoid a jail cell. But law enforcement hasn’t been using the facility much since it opened on...
buckeyefirearms.org
Not the Babylon Bee: School Officials Let Armed Teens into School Because the Police Were Outside
Parody news site, The Babylon Bee (motto: “Fake News You Can Trust”), has entertained readers with such gems as Batman Unable To Keep Up With Rising Crime As Gotham City Elects Another Democrat, Nation’s Murderous Psychopaths Undecided On Whether They’ll Follow New Gun Laws, Spokesperson For Hell Rejects Biden’s Claim That US Economy Is ‘Strong as Hell,’ and many more.
whbc.com
5 Shot in Weekend Violence in Akron
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – At least five people were shot in Akron in two separate incidents over the weekend. Two men and a woman were struck at Judd’s Bar B Que on Romig Road. A 32-year-old male is critical, with two men arrested. And two...
spectrumnews1.com
Cleveland Mayor Bibb swears in new fire chief
CLEVELAND — Mayor Justin Bibb administered the oath of office to Anthony Luke Tuesday morning, making Luke the chief of the Cleveland Division of Fire. Luke began his service immediately, becoming the city's 17th fire chief. “I am thrilled that Anthony Luke will continue to serve our community in...
Group overseeing Cleveland police faces concern over social media posts
The FOX 8 I-Team has found new questions over postings on social media by some members of a new group to oversee Cleveland police.
WKYC
Anthony P. Luke sworn in as Cleveland's new fire chief
Luke, a 27-year veteran of the division, officially replaces Angelo Calvillo, who retired back in May. Eric Burchak had been serving as interim chief since then.
WKYC
Civil jury finds Euclid police officer liable in 2017 shooting death of Luke Stewart
Stewart was unarmed when Officer Matthew Rhodes shot and killed him five years ago. Rhodes has been ordered to pay Stewart's family $4.4 million.
Jury awards $4.4 million to family of Luke Stewart, who was killed by Euclid police officer in 2017
CLEVELAND — A jury in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court awarded $4.4 million to the family of the man who was fatally shot by Euclid police officer Matthew Rhodes in 2017. The civil lawsuit against Rhodes was filed by Mary Stewart, the mother of Luke Stewart. The jury announced the verdict on Tuesday following deliberations.
clevelandurbannews.com
City of Cleveland's Director of Community Relations Board Angela Shute-Woodson added to speak at October 29, 2022 Imperial Avenue Murders anniversary rally after the keynote speakers....By Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio Angela Shute-Woodson, a former community activists and the director of the community relations board for the city of Cleveland and senior advisor to Mayor Justin M. Bibb, has been added as a speaker for the Cleveland Imperial Avenue Murders anniversary rally and vigil, which will be hosted by the Imperial Women Coalition and other Cleveland area activist groups and is Sat, Oct., 29, 2022 beginning at 1pm at 12205 Imperial Avenue on the city's largely Black east side. For more information contact the Imperial Women Coalition at (216) 659-0473.
New Cleveland fire chief selected and sworn in
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Mayor Justin Bibb has tapped a 28-year veteran of the Cleveland Division of Fire to serve as fire chief. Anthony P. Luke, who had been serving as one of the city’s six assistant fire chiefs, was sworn into the top job on Tuesday morning by Bibb, according to a tweet from the fire department.
Does Cleveland’s Jan. 6 insurgent deserve 15 months in prison for trying to overthrow the government? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A federal judge ruled that the 30 minutes that Christine Priola of Willoughby spent inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot will cost the former Cleveland schools occupational therapist 15 months in prison. We’re talking about Priola’s sentence on Today in Ohio. Listen...
Man charged in fishing scandal facing stalking charges
A Hermitage man charged in an alleged fishing scandal during a competition in Cuyahoga County is now facing stalking charges.
What happened to the $2M Cleveland approved for the troubled NEON Hough health center?
CLEVELAND -- One of the few places for Hough residents to receive medical care remains closed, a year and a half after a fire damaged the building -- and it is unclear when that could change. That lack of clarity comes despite Northeast Ohio Neighborhood Health Services, or NEON, being...
Man arrested after 30-mile Cleveland Heights police chase
A man has been arrested following an early morning police chase that started in Cleveland Heights and ended in Independence.
Hudson neurologist, Ohio pharmaceutical rep plead guilty in prescription drug kickback scheme
AKRON, Ohio — A Hudson doctor and a central Ohio pharmaceutical representative have pleaded guilty to their roles in a prescription drug kickback conspiracy, a news release from United States Attorney for Ohio's Northern District said. Neurologist Deepak Raheja, 66, and former Avanir Pharmaceuticals sales rep Frank Mazzucco, 44,...
Man charged with vandalism at LGBTQ+ youth center in Fairview Park pleads guilty
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio — A 31-year-old Fairview Park man has pleaded guilty to felony charges of vandalism and ethnic intimidation. According to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office, Michael Freshwater pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one count of vandalism, one count of ethnic intimidation, and one count of criminal damaging or endangering.
Cleveland police warn of possible kidnapping
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A girl may have been the victim of a kidnapping Sunday afternoon, Cleveland police said. Cleveland police received a call, saying a man had forced a girl into a green Honda on Arlington Avenue, near a pool or field. Police did not name the pool or field, but Forest Hill Park, which has a public pool, is located on a stretch of Arlington near the intersection of 120th street. The vehicle, with an unknown license plate, was last seen heading to Lakeview.
‘Alarming’: Euclid police warn residents as reports of stolen checks increase
Police in Euclid are concerned about an increase in reports of checks being stolen from the mail and then being forged and cashed.
‘The best mom ever’: Authorities identify woman, son who died in Euclid fire
EUCLID, Ohio – A mother and her 5-year-old son have been identified as the two people who died in an apartment fire in Euclid Sunday. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victims as Gabrielle Lepre, 31, and her son, Chase Goodson. Friends said they were distraught over the...
Driver dies in I-71 North crash: Police
A person has died following a single-vehicle crash on I-71 North Tuesday morning, Cleveland police confirmed.
