CLEVELAND, Ohio Angela Shute-Woodson, a former community activists and the director of the community relations board for the city of Cleveland and senior advisor to Mayor Justin M. Bibb, has been added as a speaker for the Cleveland Imperial Avenue Murders anniversary rally and vigil, which will be hosted by the Imperial Women Coalition and other Cleveland area activist groups and is Sat, Oct., 29, 2022 beginning at 1pm at 12205 Imperial Avenue on the city's largely Black east side. For more information contact the Imperial Women Coalition at (216) 659-0473.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO