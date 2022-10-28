Read full article on original website
uwplatt.edu
Annual November Show exhibition scheduled to open Nov. 6
The University of Wisconsin-Platteville Department of Performing and Visual Arts will host its annual November Show in the Art Building from Nov. 6 through Dec. 16, with an opening reception on Wednesday, Nov. 16 from 4-6 p.m. The November Show is the annual exhibition of student works of art from...
uwplatt.edu
American Players Theatre credits UW-Platteville senior design team with renovation project
In 2020, four University of Wisconsin-Platteville senior design civil engineering students were tasked with the project of solving the parking lot concerns at the American Players Theatre (APT) in Spring Green, Wisconsin. Together Ryan Henning, Drew Archie, Keegan Flynn and Josh Hendrickson presented their findings to the company, not realizing a couple years later APT would be receiving a nearly $1 million Tourism Capital Investment Grant from the state to embark on those parking lot improvements.
uwplatt.edu
UW-Platteville named state's top university for online student services
The University of Wisconsin-Platteville has long been known as a pioneer in the field of distance education. That reputation and experience were recognized again, as UW-Platteville was named as offering the best online student services in the state by Intelligent.com. Intelligent based the rankings on six categories: tuition costs, admission,...
