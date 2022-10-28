Utility bill scam affecting Garden City residents

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Residents in Garden City and Finney County are reporting police scam calls regarding their bills, according to a Facebook post by the Garden City Police Department.

The post says residents have received phone calls regarding their account or utility bill, adding a new address or wanting payment.

The City says it is not city practice to make phone calls regarding utility bills or payments. If you have questions or concerns about your utility bill, call Utility Billing at 620-276-1100.

