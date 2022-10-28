A key component of Harry Styles’ blockbuster “Love on Tour” U.S. trek has been its “Good To Vote” initiative with non-partisan voter-engagement organization HeadCount — which has registered nearly 55,000 voters and has broken several registration and engagement records in HeadCount’s 18-year history. Harry’s “Good To Vote” (GTV) sweepstakes, which launched in September and ended last week, will award a fan travel and tickets to Styles’ popular annual “Harryween” show on October 31st at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. In the first 24 hours of the sweepstakes’ announcement, HeadCount saw an all-time high of registrations in one day with over...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 25 MINUTES AGO