Jane Fonda blasts wealthy Prop. 30 foes
Actress and activist Jane Fonda has a message for wealthy Californians who oppose Proposition 30, a November ballot measure that would hike taxes on millionaires to subsidize electric vehicles and fund wildfire response and prevention: “People who would choose to get rich and stay rich, as opposed to helping create a livable future, have to […]
California pig law exposes a divided America
Although it deals primarily with pigs, the California case that had oral arguments before the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday could potentially result in a decision as far-reaching as those striking down federal abortion protections and expanding gun rights. At issue is Proposition 12, the ballot measure California voters approved in 2018 requiring bigger cages […]
Harry Styles Registers Nearly 55,000 Voters in Partnership With HeadCount
A key component of Harry Styles’ blockbuster “Love on Tour” U.S. trek has been its “Good To Vote” initiative with non-partisan voter-engagement organization HeadCount — which has registered nearly 55,000 voters and has broken several registration and engagement records in HeadCount’s 18-year history. Harry’s “Good To Vote” (GTV) sweepstakes, which launched in September and ended last week, will award a fan travel and tickets to Styles’ popular annual “Harryween” show on October 31st at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. In the first 24 hours of the sweepstakes’ announcement, HeadCount saw an all-time high of registrations in one day with over...
Musk tests waters on paid verification for Twitter accounts
Billionaire Elon Musk is already floating major changes for Twitter as he begins his first week as owner of the social media platform.
Musk floats paid Twitter verification, fires board
Billionaire Elon Musk is already floating major changes for Twitter — and faces major hurdles as he begins his first week as owner of the social-media platform. Twitter's new owner fired the company's board of directors and made himself the board's sole member, according to a company filing Monday with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
SCOTUS Google Ruling Could Reset Internet Content Rules
Tech industry players are concerned that the Supreme Court could impose new rules that upset the internet economy. That’s according to a report Sunday (Oct. 30) in The Wall Street Journal, which looks at the court’s upcoming ruling on Section 230, a federal law that guards sites such as Facebook or YouTube against lawsuits over harmful content posted by third parties.
