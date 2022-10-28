Stanley fallout causes emotional, tension-filled board meeting

Board of Trustees finance committee chair Melanie Foster said that after requesting a report from the athletic director regarding the university's athletic program plan, the swim and dive team will be hearing from the committee by the end of the semester."The board remains committed to listening to all constituents," Foster said. "We have heard swim and dive students, alumni, parents and the greater Spartan community."She said athletic director Alan Haller will work to "strategize a plan forward" for the swim and dive team within the next academic year.At the meeting, trustees Renee Knake Jefferson and Kelly Tebay expressed support for reinstatement of the team and apologized for not reinstating it sooner.This announcement comes after a long fight from a group of advocates who have been present in the MSU community: making public comments at board meetings, putting together a reinstatement proposal and even suing the university for its Title IX compliance after the women's team was cut.This group has been pushing for the team's reinstatement after it was cut in 2020.
Faculty and student leaders endorsed Provost Teresa K. Woodruff for interim president in a statement emailed to the Board of Trustees. "Our community has been functioning in a state of uncertainty and angst," the statement said. "We hope that the Board of Trustees will ease those tensions by appointing Teresa K. Woodruff as interim president of Michigan State University." The statement signatories include:Dr. Karen Kelly-Blake, Chairperson, Faculty Senate and University Steering CommitteeDr. Stephanie Anthony, Vice Chairperson, Faculty Senate and University Steering CommitteeDr. Kate Birdsall, President, Union of Non-Tenured Faculty (on behalf of the UNTF Executive Board)Dr. Megan Donahue, At-Large Member of...
After declaring no confidence in the Board of Trustees and endorsing Provost Teresa K. Woodruff as interim president, the Associated Students of Michigan State University, or ASMSU, discussed its expectations for the board during the Oct. 27 academic committee meeting. In a meeting with the Board of Trustees the same day, ASMSU President Jo Kovach said they requested clearer communication from the board and that board liaisons be present at ASMSU meetings about the interim president search."They all seem to agree that they need a communications director ... we told them that the statements they've made are not enough and...
Among tense and emotional trustee comments at the Oct. 28 board meeting was Trustee Pat O'Keefe's passionate remarks condemning the state of Title IX at MSU. In reference to the NCAA definition of lack of institutional control, he said, "We check every box in terms of failure."O'Keefe criticized the Faculty Senate's resolution calling for the end of the board's external investigation into the Title IX office and departure of former dean of the Broad College of Business Sanjay Gupta. "This vote and resolution to drop our investigations is a little bit like the fox telling the farmer not to fix the...
The Associated Students of Michigan State University, or ASMSU, president Jo Kovach demanded that the board better include students in its meetings and affairs during the Oct. 28 board meeting."Students have just seen major changes happen before their eyes with no answer," Kovach said. "We've asked three times now for open president and interim president searches, of which we have now had three searches without the student voice present and that has led to the situation we're in now."Previous presidential search committees have actually included both undergraduate and graduate student representatives with full voting rights, board chair Dianne Byrum said. "The...
The Board of Trustees appointed Provost Teresa Woodruff to interim president in a unanimous vote at a special meeting on Oct. 31. Woodruff was appointed interim president less than three weeks after President Samuel L. Stanley Jr. resigned. In a video sent to the MSU community on Oct. 13, Stanley gave the board a 90-day notice of resignation, citing a loss of confidence within the board.Stanley wasn't present at the special meeting because he was speaking at another event, deputy spokesperson Dan Olsen said.Following Stanley's announcement, the board released a statement that said the search for interim president would begin immediately....
