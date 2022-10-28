▶️ Bend hit-and-run leaves 76-year-old in hospital; Police ask public’s help

Law enforcement asks for help from citizens for information about this crime The following is a release from the Jefferson County District Attorney. On October 31, 2022, at approximately 7:45 p.m. law enforcement received multiple reports of shots fired in the Strawberry Heights neighborhood of Madras, Jefferson County, Oregon. A 24-year-old male was shot multiple times and later died after being life flighted to St. Charles Bend. The Tri-County Major Incident Team was activated, and an investigation has been initiated. Many people were on the streets at the time of the shooting. Law enforcement needs to locate and talk to these people. Anyone with any information concerning this incident should contact the Oregon State Police Northern Command Dispatch at *677. The associated OSP case number is SP22-293699. The Pioneer will update this story as information becomes available. {loadposition sub-article-01}

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR ・ 17 HOURS AGO