▶️ Bend hit-and-run leaves 76-year-old in hospital; Police ask public’s help

centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend fatal hit-and-run suspect dragged victim out of road, Bend PD says
Bend Police have released a photo of the vehicle they say was involved in a deadly hit and run in northwest Bend last week. And they revealed that witnesses saw the suspect dragged the victim out of the roadway. Police are hoping someone in the area has surveillance video of...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend hit-and-run victim, 76, dies; Police still looking for driver
A 76-year-old man who was struck in a hit-and-run in Bend last week has died, police said Monday. Investigators are still looking for the person responsible. Bend Police say Walter James Lane of Bend was struck at the roundabout at NW Newport Avenue and NW 14th Street around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.
centraloregondaily.com
Man killed in Madras shooting; Police seeking witnesses
One person was killed in a shooting in Madras Monday night and police are looking for any information the public can provide. The Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office said law enforcement received a call around 7:45 p.m. of shots being fired in the Strawberry Heights neighborhood. A 24-year-old man...
Man shot several times, killed in Strawberry Heights area of SE Madras; authorities seek witnesses, info
A 24-year-old man was shot several times Monday night in the Strawberry Heights neighborhood of southeast Madras and later died after being flown to St. Charles Bend, Jefferson County District Attorney Steve Leriche said early Tuesday morning. The post Man shot several times, killed in Strawberry Heights area of SE Madras; authorities seek witnesses, info appeared first on KTVZ.
mycentraloregon.com
Redmond Police Investigate Shots Fired
On October 28, 2022, at approximately 05:07 A.M., officers from the Redmond Police Department were dispatched to a report of a shooting complaint in the 100 block of SW 15th Street. Another caller reported hearing gun shots in the 1400 block of W. Antler Avenue. Officers arrived in the area around 5:10 A.M. but were unable to locate the origin of the possible shots reportedly fired.
KATU.com
Woman and 2 young children among those injured in possible DUI crash on Hwy 20
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — A woman and two children have been seriously injured in a car crash on Highway 20, near milepost 40. The driver of the other car was also injured. The collision happened around 5:35 a.m. Monday morning when an eastbound Hyundai Kona, driven by Edwin Dominguez, 20, of Bend, crossed into the westbound lane and collided head-on with a Honda CRV, driven by Tia Miller, 26, of Albany.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Children, Bend man among 4 injured in head-on collision on Highway 20
A head-on crash on Highway 20 east of Sweet Home sent four people to the hospital Monday, including a Bend man and two children. Oregon State Police say a Hyundai, driven by Edwin Dominguez, 20, of Bend, was going east at about 5:30 a.m. OSP said the Hyundai crossed into the westbound lane and hit a Honda CRV driven by an Albany woman.
Second psychiatric evaluation finds Cloverdale murder suspect is able to assist in his own defense
A second psychiatric evaluation of a Redmond man accused of killing a Cloverdale woman earlier this year has found that Alexander Mark Smith would be able to aid and assist in his defense. The post Second psychiatric evaluation finds Cloverdale murder suspect is able to assist in his own defense appeared first on KTVZ.
Redmond residents awakened by several apparent gunshots; police search Dry Canyon, don’t find cause
Numerous residents living in or near the Dry Canyon reported hearing several apparent gunshots early Friday morning, prompting a police response and search of the area, including a drone, but they did not find any leads to what happened. The post Redmond residents awakened by several apparent gunshots; police search Dry Canyon, don’t find cause appeared first on KTVZ.
Man shot and killed in Madras
Law enforcement asks for help from citizens for information about this crime The following is a release from the Jefferson County District Attorney. On October 31, 2022, at approximately 7:45 p.m. law enforcement received multiple reports of shots fired in the Strawberry Heights neighborhood of Madras, Jefferson County, Oregon. A 24-year-old male was shot multiple times and later died after being life flighted to St. Charles Bend. The Tri-County Major Incident Team was activated, and an investigation has been initiated. Many people were on the streets at the time of the shooting. Law enforcement needs to locate and talk to these people. Anyone with any information concerning this incident should contact the Oregon State Police Northern Command Dispatch at *677. The associated OSP case number is SP22-293699. The Pioneer will update this story as information becomes available. {loadposition sub-article-01}
On eve of Cranston trial, defense moves to admit gang references; Washington’s mother disputes legality
On the eve of a closely watched murder trial, the attorney for defendant Ian Cranston filed a motion to allow evidence claiming that the victim, Barry Washington Jr., made earlier gang-related references, while Washington’s mother said it was illegally obtained from her late son’s cellphone. The post On eve of Cranston trial, defense moves to admit gang references; Washington’s mother disputes legality appeared first on KTVZ.
kpic
Cougar roaming 'heavily populated' residential area shot, killed by Bend police
BEND, Ore. — Police officers shot and killed a cougar in Bend on Wednesday night, saying the wild animal was a public safety risk. According to the police department, officers were first sent out at about 10:15 a.m. Wednesday on reports of a cougar sighting near Northwest Third Street and Portland Avenue.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Police: Stabbing at Bend warming shelter leads to arrest
A man was arrested Thursday after police say he stabbed another man at a Bend warming shelter. Bend Police say they got a call just after 7:00 p.m. about a stabbing at 275 NE 2nd Street. Police say the suspect, 35-year-old Manuel Alejandro Garcia Martinez, confronted the 28-year-old victim for...
kbnd.com
Four Injured In Hwy 20 Crash
SWEET HOME, OR -- A Bend man was injured in a Monday morning crash that closed Highway 20 west of Santiam Pass for several hours. State Troopers responded to milepost 40, east of Sweet Home, just after 5:30 a.m. for the two-vehicle crash. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound black Hyundai...
Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies make 5 arrests for domestic violence during nationwide sweep
Deschutes County sheriff's deputies recently took part in a nationwide sweep, looking for people who had outstanding arrest warrants related to domestic violence, during the 19th annual Family Violence Apprehension Detail. The post Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies make 5 arrests for domestic violence during nationwide sweep appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
La Pine mother, son arrested in marijuana grow op bust
A mother and son from La Pine were arrested Wednesday, charged with the illegal manufacture, delivery and possession of marijuana. Central Oregon Drug Enforcement (CODE) Team said its officers along with detectives from the Deschutes County Illegal Marijuana Enforcement (DCIME) team arrested Carol Ann Stam, 67, and her son, Darle Thomas Stam, 26.
KTVZ
Bend, other mayors seeks state’s help to tackle homeless issues
Bend Mayor Gena Goodman-Campbell and 24 other Oregon mayors are calling for an initial grant of $50,000 from the state to battle homelessness. They say additional money should come based on population of cities. More info: https://www.oregonmayors.org/oma/page/oma-taskforce-homelessness. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a...
KTVZ
Bend Witches Paddle arrives on Halloween at Riverbend Park
Monday is Halloween, and that means some fun, traditional festivities are back. You can expect to see witches and warlocks fly -- make that float -- in with their paddle boards in hand at Riverbend Park and on the Deschutes River from 3-5 p.m. for the Bend Witches Paddle.
Woman dies after kayak overturns on Deschutes River near Cline Falls
One of two kayakers died after they were tossed in the Deschutes River when their kayak overturned at Cine Falls State Scenic Viewpoint west of Redmond late Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. The post Woman dies after kayak overturns on Deschutes River near Cline Falls appeared first on KTVZ.
Two more elk poached in Oregon, state police say
Less than a month after two elk were illegally shot to death with arrows by unknown poachers in Deschutes County, two more elk have been poached in Oregon.
