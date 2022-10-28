ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
americanmilitarynews.com

US forces now on the ground in Ukraine

U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
thecomeback.com

Herschel Walker reacts to shocking Barack Obama comments

As former Georgia Bulldogs star running back Herschel Walker continues his campaign for a Georgia Senate seat against incumbent Raphael Warnock, he’s earned himself a few notable critics, including former United States President Barack Obama who blasted him in a speech last week. And now, Walker is responding. During...
AFP

Anti-Trump Republican Cheney boosts Democrats in key US races

Republican Liz Cheney, one of Donald Trump's fiercest critics, lent her support Tuesday to two Democrats battling for key swing seats in the final days of the US midterm elections. "While we can say, look, the (President Joe) Biden economic policies are not policies we would support, and we believe in limited government, low taxes and a strong national defense, we don’t even get to have those debates if we elect Donald Trump again," Cheney said at an event Tuesday morning in Cleveland, Ohio.
Reuters

Israel's Netanyahu says his camp on brink of big election win

JERUSALEM, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Israel's former premier Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday that his right wing, religious camp was on the cusp of a great election win, after exit polls predicted his bloc gaining a slim parliamentary majority that would pave the way for his comeback.
Detroit News

Russia and Iran start oil-product swap as ties deepen under sanctions

Russia started swapping oil products with Iran, Interfax reported, the latest sign of deepening ties between the two sanctioned countries pushed closer by Russia’s war in Ukraine. The range of swapped products will be expanded, Interfax cited Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak as saying, without giving further details, after...

