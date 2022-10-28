Read full article on original website
Related
Donald Trump Jr. Changes Tune on Now-'Heinous' Paul Pelosi Attack
Donald Trump Jr. is taking a slightly different tone from his earlier social media posts poking fun at the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband but continues referencing the incident as he lobs criticisms at his political opponents. The son of former President Donald Trump on Monday called the...
PAYBACK: Hillary Clinton Demands Ex-Prez Donald Trump Pay Her Legal Fees For Failed Racketeering Lawsuit
Hillary Clinton recently demanded Donald Trump pay upwards of $1 million to cover her legal fees following a failed racketeering lawsuit against her, RadarOnline.com can confirm. The surprising request came on Monday when lawyers for the former first lady-turned-2016 presidential candidate filed a motion in federal court demanding sanctions be...
americanmilitarynews.com
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine
U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
‘There was a third person inside the house’ during attack on Paul Pelosi
After an attacker showed up at Nancy Pelosi’s house and assaulted her husband, an analysis of the alleged attacker’s social media profile showed an antisemitic, alt-right ideology. NBC News investigative correspondent Tom Winter reports.Oct. 30, 2022.
Denver Post Issues Urgent Appeal To Voters About GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert
"We grieve that this is who represents our great state in Congress," the newspaper's editorial board wrote in its blistering condemnation of the far-right Republican.
thecomeback.com
Herschel Walker reacts to shocking Barack Obama comments
As former Georgia Bulldogs star running back Herschel Walker continues his campaign for a Georgia Senate seat against incumbent Raphael Warnock, he’s earned himself a few notable critics, including former United States President Barack Obama who blasted him in a speech last week. And now, Walker is responding. During...
Anti-Trump Republican Cheney boosts Democrats in key US races
Republican Liz Cheney, one of Donald Trump's fiercest critics, lent her support Tuesday to two Democrats battling for key swing seats in the final days of the US midterm elections. "While we can say, look, the (President Joe) Biden economic policies are not policies we would support, and we believe in limited government, low taxes and a strong national defense, we don’t even get to have those debates if we elect Donald Trump again," Cheney said at an event Tuesday morning in Cleveland, Ohio.
Sabotage Raid On Attack Helicopters At Base In Russia Supposedly Shown In Video
via TwitterFootage suggests that saboteurs were behind the explosions that reportedly destroyed three attack helicopters 400 miles from Ukraine.
Judge restricts far-right group from carrying weapons, taking video at Arizona ballot drop boxes
People wearing body armor or weapons have been observed at ballot drop boxes in multiple states after Trump and his allies urged supporters to monitor them.
Pennsylvania court orders election officials to not count ‘undated’ ballots
It's the latest twist in a long-running dispute over ballot-counting in the swing state.
Israel's Netanyahu says his camp on brink of big election win
JERUSALEM, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Israel's former premier Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday that his right wing, religious camp was on the cusp of a great election win, after exit polls predicted his bloc gaining a slim parliamentary majority that would pave the way for his comeback.
Detroit News
Russia and Iran start oil-product swap as ties deepen under sanctions
Russia started swapping oil products with Iran, Interfax reported, the latest sign of deepening ties between the two sanctioned countries pushed closer by Russia’s war in Ukraine. The range of swapped products will be expanded, Interfax cited Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak as saying, without giving further details, after...
U.S. to send B-52 bombers to Australia, draws criticism from China
The U.S. Air Force will supply Australia with up to six B-52 bombers with nuclear capabilities, drawing criticism from China during a time of rising turmoil.
South Korea issues air raid alert after North fires missiles
SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — North Korea fired three short-range ballistic missiles toward the sea Wednesday that prompted South Korea to issue an air raid alert on its eastern island, escalating animosities between the rivals. The launches came hours after North Korea issued a veiled threat to...
Comments / 0