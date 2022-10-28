ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Bandwidth

Within the last quarter, Bandwidth BAND has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Bandwidth has an average price target of $16.75 with a high of $21.00 and a low of $13.00.
Baxter International Earnings Perspective: Return On Invested Capital

Benzinga Pro data, Baxter International BAX reported Q3 sales of $3.77 billion. Earnings fell to a loss of $2.93 billion, resulting in a 1250.59% decrease from last quarter. Baxter International reached earnings of $255.00 million and sales of $3.75 billion in Q2. What Is Return On Invested Capital?. Return on...
10 Analysts Have This to Say About Biomarin Pharmaceutical

Over the past 3 months, 10 analysts have published their opinion on Biomarin Pharmaceutical BMRN stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Arconic Clocks 21% Sales Growth In Q3 Aided By Its Segments; Slashes FY22 Outlook

Arconic Corp ARNC reported third-quarter sales growth of 21% year-over-year to $2.3 billion, beating the consensus of $2.17 billion. Net loss of $(65) million, or $(0.64) per share, included an after-tax, non-cash asset impairment charge of $70 million related to the Extrusions segment business review. Segments: Rolled Products $1.86 billion...
Gartner Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates

Gartner Inc IT reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 15.2% year-on-year to $1.33 billion, beating the consensus of $1.29 billion. Revenues from Research increased 10.7%, Conferences jumped 215.5%, and Consulting grew 13%. Selling, general and administrative expenses climbed 19.6% to $613 million. The operating margin was 19%, and operating income...
What 12 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics KRTX has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 12 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Karuna Therapeutics has an average price target of $285.58 with a high of $330.00 and a low of $260.00.
Where Alteryx Stands With Analysts

Alteryx AYX has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Alteryx has an average price target of $71.75 with a high of $80.00 and a low of $62.00.
Recap: Eli Lilly Q3 Earnings

Eli Lilly LLY reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 06:25 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Eli Lilly beat estimated earnings by 3.12%, reporting an EPS of $1.98 versus an estimate of $1.92. Revenue was up $168.80 million from the same...
6 Analysts Have This to Say About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive CL has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 6 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Colgate-Palmolive has an average price target of $80.17 with a high of $85.00 and a low of $75.00.
What's Going On With BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Today?

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc BCRX shares are trading lower Tuesday after the company reported third-quarter financial results. BioCryst reported third-quarter revenue of $75.8 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $75.23 million, according to Benzinga Pro. $66 million came from ORLADEYO, the company's once-daily treatment for prevention of Hereditary Angioedema attacks.
BorgWarner Earnings Perspective: Return On Capital Employed

According to Benzinga Pro, during Q3, BorgWarner BWA earned $292.00 million, a 26.41% increase from the preceding quarter. BorgWarner also posted a total of $4.06 billion in sales, a 8.01% increase since Q2. BorgWarner earned $231.00 million, and sales totaled $3.76 billion in Q2. What Is ROCE?. Return on Capital...
Looking Into Arch Capital Group's Recent Short Interest

Arch Capital Group's ACGL short percent of float has risen 3.88% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 3.80 million shares sold short, which is 1.07% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.5 days to cover their short positions on average.
Accenture, Hewlett Packard Enterprise And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

The Nasdaq Composite declined by over 100 points on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Avicanna Announces Extension Of Term Loan

Avicanna Inc. AVCNF AVCN (FSE:0NN) has entered into a extension agreement in connection with its senior secured term loan previously announced on August 19, 2021. In accordance with the extension agreement, the maturity date of the term loan was extended by five months, from October 19, 2022 to March 19, 2023.

