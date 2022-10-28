ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hollywood Reporter

Jeff Goldblum in Early Talks to Play Wizard in Universal’s ‘Wicked’ Movie Musical

By Caitlin Huston
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WQxiZ_0iqS9oiH00

Jeff Goldblum is in talks to star as the Wizard in Universal’s upcoming adaptation of Broadway mainstay Wicked .

If the deal makes, the Jurassic Park star will join Ariana Grande , Cynthia Erivo and Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey on the roll call. Jon M. Chu is directing the big-screen adaptation, which is being divided up into two movies.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Wicked is scheduled to begin principal photography in January, with the two-parter being shot back-to-back.

The first Universal Pictures film is set to be released on Dec. 25, 2024, with the second coming the following Christmas.

The films, which are based on the novel by Gregory Maguire and its Broadway musical adaptation, follow a school-aged Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West, and Glinda the Good Witch, and the relationships that will ultimately grow them into the characters audiences have come to know in the classic Wizard of Oz .

Grande is playing Glinda, and Erivo will play Elphaba. Bailey plays love interest Fiyero.

The Wizard is a plum role in the stage version, and the character does have his own solo musical number.

Goldblum last appeared on the big screen in Universal’s Jurassic World Dominion . He is repped by CAA, Industry Entertainment and Hansen Jacobson.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Kevin Bacon Reacts to Daughter Sosie Bacon’s ‘Smile’ Success: “We Have a Horror Tradition in Our Family”

If you can’t beat ’em, the old saying goes, join ’em. In Kevin Bacon’s case, that meant accepting the fact that Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon — the party game that requires you to link every known actor to Bacon in six movies or less — was never going away. So he embraced the phenomenon and founded SixDegrees.org in 2007, a charitable organization whose efforts to fight hunger are being honored Nov. 1 in New York City with a Harry Chapin Humanitarian Award (named for the “Cat’s in the Cradle” songwriter). And speaking of joining ’em, Bacon’s daughter, Sosie Bacon —...
NEW JERSEY STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Julie Powell, Food Writer and Blogger Known for ‘Julie & Julia,’ Dies at 49

Julie Powell, whose blog and book about cooking Julia Child recipes led to Amy Adams portraying her opposite Meryl Streep in the 2009 movie Julie & Julia, written and directed by Nora Ephron, has died. She was 49. Powell died Wednesday of cardiac arrest at her home in Olivebridge, New York, her husband, Eric Powell, told The New York Times.More from The Hollywood ReporterMigos Rapper Takeoff Dead at 28 After Houston ShootingCormac Roth, Musician and Son of Tim Roth, Dies at 25Shirley Baskin Familian, Co-Founder of KCET, Dies at 101 Streep was nominated for an Oscar for best actress her turn as...
OLIVEBRIDGE, NY
The Hollywood Reporter

Shelley Duvall Returns to Acting with ‘The Forest Hills’ Horror Pic

Shelley Duvall has returned to the big screen with a cameo role in director Scott Goldberg’s The Forest Hills, which also stars Edward Furlong, Chiko Mendez and Dee Wallace, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Duvall had break out roles in the 1970s in Robert Altman’s Brewster McCloud and Woody Allen’s Annie Hall, where she briefly, yet memorably played a Rolling Stone reporter, before appearing in the role of Wendy Torrance alongside Jack Nicholson in Stanley Kubrick’s horror classic The Shining. This marks the first role in 20 years for the actor, who last year spoke about her legacy in a profile...
TEXAS STATE
disneydining.com

Director Tim Burton Wants to Make a “Sleepy Hollow” Sequel with Depp Reprising His Ichabod RoleA Spooky Tim Burton-Johnny Depp Sequel Could Be in the Works

A take-two of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, directed by Tim Burton and starring Johnny Depp, might just become reality. Ichabod Crane and Johnny Depp might be up for a take-two of one of the spookiest films ever made. According to Giant Freaking Robot, veteran filmmaker Tim Burton is considering a sequel to the 1999 film, The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, and he wants to cast his friend and actor Johnny Depp for the role of Ichabod Crane.
ComicBook

Musician Cormac Roth, Son of Actor Tim Roth, Dies At Age 25

Cormac Roth, musician and son of Marvel actor Tim Roth, has died at age 25 after a battle with germ cell cancer. News of Cormac Roth's passing was announced by his family in an official statement, which said in part that the young guitarist, producer, and composer was "a wild and electric ball of energy and his spirit was filled with light and goodness... a gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around him... An irrepressible and joyful and wild and wonderful child. Only recently a man. We love him. We will carry him with us wherever we go."
Popculture

Dawn Lyn, 'My Three Sons' Star, Currently in a Coma

Dawn Lyn, who starred in the classic sitcom My Three Sons, is now in a coma. Her co-stars Stanley Livingston and Tina Cole told fans about Lyn's health issues on Facebook, leading her family to confirm she was hospitalized. Lyn, 59, fell into a coma after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor.
A.V. Club

Mr. Popular, Henry Cavill, now also starring in Guy Ritchie's next movie

[This article contains spoilers for a recent superhero movie that will remain nameless, because its very presence in the spoiler warning for this article would constitute a spoiler. Alas, the complicated world in which we live!]. Henry Cavill is once again a hot property in Hollywood at the moment, having...
Variety

CAA Signs Fox News ‘Five’ Co-Host Jessica Tarlov

Jessica Tarlov, one of the liberal co-hosts at Fox News Channel’s “The Five,” has struck a representation deal with CAA. Tarlov joined the Fox Corp.-backed cable-news outlet in 2017 as a contributor and was named a co-host of the program in 2021. “The Five” has become Fox News Channel’s most-watched program in recent months. Geraldo Rivera and Harold Ford also serve as liberal counterpoints to the show’s four conservative members, with one member of the left-leaning trio joining the program each day. Tarlov also serves as head of research for Bustle, an online content outlet that is part of Bustle Digital Group....
The Hollywood Reporter

AFM: Devilworks’ U.S. Banner New Era Lands Alien Invasion, Medusa’s Venom (Exclusive)

New Era Entertainment, the North American distribution label of genre specialists Devilworks, has picked up two features for distribution across the U.S. and Canada. Action sci-fi Alien Invasion and horror sequel Medusa’s Venom will both be released next year and will also be introduced to buyers by Devilworks at the American Film Market. More from The Hollywood ReporterViral Low-Budget Horror 'Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey' Getting Theatrical Release in U.S., U.K., Canada, Mexico (Exclusive)Rachel Shenton Joins Renny Harlin's 'The Strangers' Remake for Lionsgate (Exclusive)AFM: Music Box Films Picks Up Penélope Cruz-Starrer 'L'Immensità' for U.S. The debut feature of director Fred Searle, Alien Invasion follows a group...
The Hollywood Reporter

Daniel Radcliffe on Going ‘Weird’ in His Post-Potter Career, Picking Roles “On the Basis of What Seems Fun”

In the spring of 2020, two films starring Daniel Radcliffe came out, almost back-to-back.  In Escape From Pretoria, he played Tim Jenkin, the real-life anti-apartheid activist and former political prisoner who in 1978 was part of a daring and successful breakout — using secretly made wooden keys — from a South African jail. More from The Hollywood ReporterViral Low-Budget Horror 'Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey' Getting Theatrical Release in U.S., U.K., Canada, Mexico (Exclusive)Rachel Shenton Joins Renny Harlin's 'The Strangers' Remake for Lionsgate (Exclusive)AFM: Music Box Films Picks Up Penélope Cruz-Starrer 'L'Immensità' for U.S. In Guns Akimbo, he played Miles, a computer programmer in a...
The Hollywood Reporter

Santa Barbara Film Fest: Jamie Lee Curtis Tapped for Maltin Modern Master Award

The veteran actress is in the hunt for her first Oscar nomination for her memorable supporting turn in 'Everything Everywhere All at Once.'. Jamie Lee Curtis, the veteran actress who was born to two Hollywood movie stars — Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis — and then very much made her own name in the business, has been tapped to receive the Santa Barbara International Film Festival’s highest honor, the Maltin Modern Master Award.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
IndieWire

Mads Mikkelsen and Bryan Fuller Reunite for New Film ‘Dust Bunny’

It’s not the reunion that “Hannibal” fans have been waiting for, but it might be the next best thing: Series creator Bryan Fuller and star Mads Mikkelsen are making a movie together. Titled “Dust Bunny,” the film is written and directed by Fuller, who makes his feature directorial debut. Mikkelsen will star in the horror movie, which focuses on an 8-year-old girl who enlists the help of a neighbor to kill a monster under her bed that she believes ate her family. The project was announced November 1 during the first day of the American Film Market, with global sales company...
News Breaking LIVE

Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25

The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
EW.com

Ben Platt reflects on Dear Evan Hansen film backlash: 'It was definitely a disappointing experience'

Today's going to be a good day and here's why: Ben Platt is ready to let go of all the drama surrounding the film adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen. The actor, who originated the title role on Broadway back in 2016, admitted that while he was "grateful" for his time in the hit musical, he was wholly unprepared for the "difficult" backlash that both he and the movie received when it was released last year.
The Hollywood Reporter

Taylor Swift Sets ‘Eras’ Tour

The stadium shows will mark the superstar's first live jaunt in nearly five years. Taylor Swift is going back on tour, she announced on Tuesday’s Good Morning America. The 2023 jaunt, which kicks off March 18 in Arizona, is called the Eras tour, which Swift said will be “a journey through all of my musical eras of my career.”
ARIZONA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Aaron Taylor-Johnson Joins Ryan Gosling in Universal’s ‘The Fall Guy’ (Exclusive)

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, last seen opposite Brad Pitt in action movie Bullet Train, has joined Ryan Gosling in The Fall Guy, Universal’s big-screen take on the 1980s adventure television series. David Leitch, who directed Bullet Train, is helming the action piece, which will also star Emily Blunt.More from The Hollywood ReporterAustin Amelio Joins Richard Linklater's 'Hitman' (Exclusive)Toronto According to: Producer Jamie PatricofAndrew Garfield Defends Method Acting, Says Starving Himself of Food and Sex Delivered "Some Pretty Wild, Trippy Experiences" Fall Guy was created by Glen A. Larson, the prolific TV producer whose output ranged from Battlestar Galactica to Magnum P.I., and starred Lee Majors as a Hollywood...
The Hollywood Reporter

Twitter Co-Founder Jack Dorsey Retained Stake in Company After Elon Musk Acquisition, Filings Show

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey is betting that Elon Musk can turn the social platform’s fortunes around. According to securities filings Monday evening, Dorsey opted to roll his ownership stake in the company over to Musk’s new private venture. While Musk had said in the months leading up to the closing of the deal that he had been in talks with Dorsey to roll over his stake, neither man had confirmed the deal until the filings were disclosed on Oct. 31.More from The Hollywood ReporterElon Musk Defends Controversial $20 Blue Checkmark Twitter Plan to Stephen KingAd Buyers In Wait-And-See Mode As Twitter...
The Hollywood Reporter

BloodList Puts Focus on Best Horror and Dark Genre Scripts of the Year

The BloodList has arrived in time for Halloween. The annual list honors the best unproduced horror and dark genre film and pilot scripts. The list, now in its 14th year, has previously highlighted such projects as Arrival, Birdbox and Severance, which is now a popular Apple TV+ series. More from The Hollywood ReporterAFM: Kit Harington Is Ready to Get "Gnarly" in Indie Thriller 'Blood for Dust'Elon Musk Defends Controversial $20 Blue Checkmark Twitter Plan to Stephen KingE.T. Goes on the Auction Block in December Along with this year’s list, organizers Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Village Roadshow Pictures announced they will develop...
Deadline

‘1923’: Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel Gets Premiere Date On Paramount+

We knew it was coming in December and now we know when. 1923, Taylor Sheridan’s anticipated Yellowstone prequel series will debut Sunday, December 18, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada, and will premiere the following day on Monday, December 19 on Paramount+ in the UK and Australia. Premiere dates for other Paramount+ international markets will be announced at a later date. The next installment of the Sheridan franchise introduces a new generation of Duttons. Led by Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton and Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton, the limited series will explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic...
MONTANA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
59K+
Followers
16K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy