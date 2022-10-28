Titans QB Ryan Tannehill Questionable for Sunday vs. Texans

The veteran starter did not practice on Friday ahead of this weekend’s AFC South tilt.

The Titans have a chance to extend their winning streak to five games and maintain their lead in the AFC South this weekend against the Texans, but they may have to do without Ryan Tannehill behind center.

Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel announced Friday that Tannehill is questionable to play this weekend against Houston after missing practices on Wednesday and Friday. He participated in a limited fashion on Thursday.

Tannehill injured his ankle in the fourth quarter of the Titans’ victory over the Colts last weekend. He missed one play before returning to the field with a heavily-taped ankle and was later seen with a walking boot when speaking to the media.

“It doesn’t feel great, I had to battle through it there at the end,” Tannehill said after Sunday’s 19–10 victory, per Mike Organ of The Tennessean . “Sometimes it comes with the territory. I’m going to be out there if I can at all. And I’m going to do everything I can this week to get it right, feeling the best I can for (next) Sunday.”

Should Tannehill be unable to take the field come kickoff, rookie Malik Willis stands to make his first NFL start. The former Liberty star, who was selected as Tannehill’s heir-apparent this spring, has appeared in just one game this year but has taken most of the reps in practice this week with the veteran sidelined.

Tannehill’s injury comes at a critical juncture for the Titans, who have won four straight and catapulted into the AFC South lead. Tennessee can give themselves even more of an advantage in the division this weekend in Houston against the Texans.

Kickoff is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

