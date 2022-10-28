Report: Westbrook Could Come Off Bench for Lakers Friday

L.A. is reportedly expected to make a decision on the former MVP’s role close to game-time.

Russell Westbrook is set to make his return to the Lakers ’ rotation for Friday’s matchup against the Timberwolves after missing one game with a hamstring injury, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports .

L.A. is reportedly expected to make a decision on whether or not Westbrook, who sat out Wednesday’s loss to the Nuggets, will start the contest close to tip-off as the team continues to assess Anthony Davis (back) who is a game-time decision.

Wojnarowski noted that if the star big man is ruled out, Westbrook could rejoin the starting lineup, but if Davis ends up playing, the veteran guard will likely be brought off the bench to play more with the second unit.

If the latter scenario were to occur, Friday’s contest would mark the first time since his rookie season (2008–09) that Westbrook has come off the bench during a regular season game.

As Westbrook continues to navigate his second season in L.A., the lingering hamstring injury he first sustained after notably coming off the bench in the preseason finale has certainly done the oft-debated former MVP no favors.

When asked about his hamstring and the change in routine following the Lakers’ season-opening loss to the Warriors, Westbrook said he “absolutely” believed his brief demotion played a big role in the injury.

“I’ve been doing the same thing for 14 years straight. Honestly, I didn’t even know what to do pregame,” Westbrook said in part.

With the Lakers (0-4) looking to notch their first win of the season, it’ll be interesting to see how Westbrook will respond if coach Darvin Ham attempts to again utilize him in a reserve role. The nine-time All-Star has struggled out the gate as a starter through three games, averaging 10.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists on 28.9/8.3/80 splits in 28.7 minutes a night.

