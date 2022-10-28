Read full article on original website
Men's Soccer: No. 13 Ohio State loses 3-2 to Wisconsin, no longer a contender for Big Ten regular season championship
Visit Wisconsin's Largest Antique Store
Men's Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State completes comeback, beats Wisconsin 4-3
Men's Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State opens Big Ten play against Wisconsin
nbc15.com
Inside Wisconsin’s investigation of ‘Center for COVID Control’
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A coronavirus testing center scrutinized nationwide for its testing practices has paid a $22,500 fine in Dane County, a state official said Tuesday. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) launched an investigation into the Center for COVID Control (CCC) months ago, receiving more than two dozen complaints about the company, Michael Domke said.
nbc15.com
Fatal Oregon shooting
nbc15.com
Town of Madison merges with City of Madison and Fitchburg
nbc15.com
MMSD Meeting
nbc15.com
Stoughton poll workers receive active shooter training
STOUGHTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Poll workers in Stoughton are receiving active shooter training ahead of Election Day in Wisconsin. Election inspectors greet voters, check registration and make sure the process runs smoothly. However, Stoughton volunteers trained extra to prepare for the worst, though they still hope for the best. Stoughton...
Investigation: Unrequested ballots sent to Wisconsin lawmaker's home
The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office says an investigation is underway after absentee ballots were sent to a lawmaker's home who did not request them.
nbc15.com
Soup's On! supporting Dane County restaurants returns for 3rd season
nbc15.com
Badgers Hunter Wohler set to return for Maryland
In the 608: A look at Halloween around the 608
MADISON, Wis. — Halloween is here and that means it’s time for trick-or-treating. You can find a list of trick-or-treating hours for your area on Channel3000.com. Many larger cities, like Janesville, have designated trick-or-treating hours. LIST: Trick-or-treating hours across southern Wisconsin There are also plenty of Halloween-themed events happening around the 608 for everyone to enjoy. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL...
nbc15.com
Poll workers train to react to an active shooter situation
nbc15.com
City workers test machines ahead of Election Day
nbc15.com
DOJ names Dane Co. detective who shot and killed suspect in Oregon
OREGON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin officials have identified the Dane County Sheriff’s Office detective who shot and killed a suspect in Oregon. The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation stated that the fatal shooting occurred on Sunday, Oct. 23 as Dane County Sheriff’s Office Detective Clint Seltzner was searching for a weapons violation suspect, who was believed to be in the 5200 block of County Road CC in Oregon.
Person seen in Hitler costume on State Street has cognitive impairment, MPD says
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said a person seen wearing an Adolf Hitler costume on State Street over the weekend has a cognitive impairment. Police said they received “numerous reports” Saturday about the person wearing the costume downtown during Halloween celebrations. On Monday, the Madison Police Department issued the following statement. The Madison Police Department is aware of an individual...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin DOC makes home visits for Halloween
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Department of Corrections agents hit the pavement of sidewalks across the state, preparing for waves of trick-or-treaters going to the homes of registered sex offenders for home visits. “This is a good opportunity to get out into the community and assist local law enforcement,” said...
wpr.org
Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul says he's running to protect 'freedom' that's under attack in Wisconsin
At a Planned Parenthood rally in Middleton exactly one month before Election Day, the theme of the evening was taking control. Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul told supporters that Wisconsinites lost control over their personal health-care decisions when Republican lawmakers refused to repeal an 1849 state law that bans most abortions.
birchrestaurant.com
16 Best Restaurants in Madison, WI
One of the best parts of any trip is taking in food options along the way. Every city has a lot to offer, and Madison, WI, is no different. Madison is a city with an isthmus, as two giant lakes – Lake Mendota and Lake Monona, frame either side of the state capitol.
Channel 3000
Did a 1930s Wisconsin farmer not realize he helped discover one of the world’s most significant medical breakthroughs?
On Oct. 12, a dedication ceremony was held on the University of Wisconsin–Madison campus to celebrate a revolutionary discovery that both prolonged human lives and killed rats. The American Chemical Society, or ACS, bestowed the National Historic Chemical Landmark designation on warfarin, the generic name for a prescription blood...
US 14 back open south of Oregon following semi crash
OREGON, Wis. — All lanes of US 14 are back open south of Oregon. The road was closed for several hours after a crash involving a semi Monday morning. The crash was reported at around 8:50 a.m. All lanes are blocked near Waterman Road. Dane County dispatchers said a semi and a car were involved in a crash. At least...
nbc15.com
MPD: Neighbor strikes domestic assault victim with hammer multiple times
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A domestic assault Monday night led to the victim being attacked a second time by a downstairs neighbor using a hammer, the Madison Police Department reported. According to MPD’s incident log, the victim was first being pushed around the Madison apartment multiple times, including being into...
nbc15.com
Inmate death reported at federal corrections facility in Marquette Co.
OXFORD, Wis. (WMTV) - Federal officials reported the death of an inmate Tuesday at a Marquette County corrections institution. The Federal Bureau of Prisons stated that the inmate, 30-year-old Dana Lee Cobenais, was found unresponsive around 5 a.m. at the Federal Correctional Institution Oxford. Staff immediately attempted life-saving measures and...
