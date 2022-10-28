ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

livingetc.com

Should you paint dark ceilings with light walls? Experts weigh in on the pros and cons

Dark ceilings with light walls are a bold look that, dare we say it, has taken over from the accent wall as a way to bring some drama to any room. Yes, painting your ceiling dark can seem like a daring move, but as our experts suggest, it isn't necessarily so. A deep, moody hue can bring a layer of personality to a space, especially when juxtaposed with a light-toned wall.
Family Handyman

Make Your Kitchen Cabinets Look Brand New Without Replacing Them

The cabinets are likely the first thing people notice when entering your kitchen, so it’s important to keep them updated and looking good. Luckily, that doesn’t have to mean total replacement. I’ve seen homeowners choose much cheaper and less time-consuming ways to refresh their kitchen cabinets. Here...
House Digest

How To Keep Your Lampshades Clean And Dust Free

Even the cleanest of people likely have places in their homes they might neglect or at least don't know they should be cleaning. One of those spots for many is lampshades. Whether it's a table, standing lamp, or ceiling light fixture, your lampshades need regular cleaning to prevent dust and dirt buildup.
shefinds

A Skin Expert Tells Us The Best Neck Cream To Take Years Off Your Appearance

Your neck may be an afterthought when it comes to what you focus on in skincare. But the simple act of remembering your neck is part of your face and benefits from the same skincare routine can make a difference in your overall appearance. But how important is neck skincare? And are there even any products out there that can actually improve this region, known for notoriously thin skin that shows signs of aging relatively fast? Karen Whitney, a PA-C at Advanced Cosmetic Surgery & Laser Center in Cincinnati, tells us the best neck cream to take years off your appearance.
CINCINNATI, OH
livingetc.com

Minimalist Christmas decor – 7 ways to have a merry yet elegantly festive home

These minimalist Christmas decor ideas will give you several reasons to scale back permanently in your decorations, not just this year but every year. This is because, clean, minimal, and pared-back decor allows you to live in the spirit of festivities for longer and even make the decorations a part of your everyday life.
livingetc.com

This LA home shows how to do modern eclectic style perfectly - with a utility room of dreams

‘I find joy in color,’ says creative director Dabito, and after a few minutes spent in his company, it’s not hard to see its impact. His optimistic outlook is attributed in par to the bright-hued interiors he inhabits. In four years, he’s transformed a box-like 1950s bungalow into a covetable LA pad, also home to his partner Ryan, who works in education, and their menagerie of beloved pets, including two pit bulls and a cat.
techunwrapped.com

These 3 devices will help you save on your electricity bill

The smart devices we can control them from the mobile even without having to be at home. But beyond this possibility, they also help us automate tasks, optimize resources and even save energy. This is precisely what the 3 devices that we are going to show allow, in addition to other functionalities.
Mic

75 cool gifts that seem expensive but are actually cheap AF on Amazon

Buying gifts can be tricky. You want to make sure that the person you’re shopping for will appreciate whatever you’re giving them, but you also want to avoid ruining your budget for the month. Luckily, there are tons of cool gifts you can find on Amazon that seem expensive but are actually cheap AF.
AOL Corp

Teachers and truckers love this Crockpot electric lunchbox — grab it on sale for $30

While we love crisp air and cozy sweaters, these fall classics are also the harbingers for the shiver that winter will soon bring. That's not necessarily a bad thing — there's nothing like warming up with a hearty soup or yummy casserole. But bringing a cold sandwich to work for lunch? That just feels sad. There's no reason for ho-hum meals with the bestselling Crockpot Electric Lunch Box. Right now Amazon is offering it up for just $30, down from $45. This thing makes a great gift, and it's adored by thousands of fans, including teachers and truckers. Read on to see why.
Food & Wine

Target Will Sell Items from British Retailer Marks & Spencer This Holiday Season

Thanks to globalization, plenty of brands can be found on both sides of the pond. Londoners can chow down at Popeyes while New Yorkers can grab a sandwich at Pret a Manger. (Yes, despite the French name, it’s a British company.) Still, lots of shops only operate on their home turf. For instance, Brits won’t find a single Target in the U.K., and Americans are missing out on Marks & Spencer, a similar British retail chain that sells clothes and food and everything in between.

