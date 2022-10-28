Read full article on original website
Army Times
Here’s the list of 76 new employers who want to hire military spouses
A variety of organizations, including corporations, government agencies, nonprofits, universities and others, officially joined the Defense Department’s Military Spouse Employment Partnership in a ceremony Oct. 25. The 76 organizations bring the total number to more than 610 organizations looking specifically to hire military spouses. They’ve committed to recruiting, hiring,...
Army Times
Lloyd Austin to visit 18th Airborne Corps troops returning from Europe
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is scheduled to meet today with soldiers from the Army’s 18th Airborne Corps who returned home yesterday to Fort Bragg, North Carolina, after a nine-month deployment to Europe. The corps deployed 300 service members to Germany in February to reinforce NATO’s eastern member states...
Army Times
Here be giants — outlandish tales of the military & the Afghan colossi
Editor’s note: This Halloween-centric story dives into a comical conspiracy many tin foil hat enthusiasts have shared at some time. It in no way depicts the authentic Afghan conflict, its people or culture — only the country’s alleged population of extremely large adult sons. Like any military...
