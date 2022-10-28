Read full article on original website
Aloft hotel resident says guests “left for dead”David HeitzDenver, CO
Man gives Denver council an earful about ‘Guntry Club’David HeitzDenver, CO
Dolphins Land Bradley Chubb in Blockbuster TradeAnthony DiMoroDenver, CO
Dog the Bounty Hunter vows to hunt sex traffickers, help survivors recoverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver considers moratorium on mobile home park land developmentDavid HeitzDenver, CO
NFL
TRUE OR FALSE: Raiders NFL's most disappointing team? Falcons, Vikings, Seahawks for real in NFC?
Yup, it's Halloween. But after another compelling NFL Sunday in this capricious league, I have a different three-word query in mind:. On the day of ghosts, ghouls and goblins, let's separate reality from fiction on the gridiron, Schein Nine style. 1) The Raiders are the most disappointing team in the...
NFL
Bears trading LB Roquan Smith to Ravens for draft picks
The Baltimore Ravens added a playmaker to the defense ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Ravens acquired linebacker Roquan Smith from the Chicago Bears for 2023 second- and fifth-round draft picks and LB A.J. Klein, per a source informed of the deal.
NFL
Steelers trading WR Chase Claypool to Bears for 2023 second-round pick
Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles turned from a seller into a buyer at today's trade deadline. The Bears acquired wide receiver Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for a 2023 second-round draft pick, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, per a source informed of the move. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport added that the Steelers are receiving the Bears' original second-round pick -- not the pick they received in Monday's deal with the Ravens for Roquan Smith.
NFL
2022 NFL fantasy football: Week 9 waiver wire
I know why you're all here. You want me to find the next D'Onta Foreman and reveal him to you days before he takes the lead role on his team following the trade of the elite Pro Bowler ahead of him. (Yes, this a humble brag on the Week 7 edition of this column where I did exactly that.) Well ... the Saints do have a few hours left to possibly find a suitor for Alvin Kamara. But a) I don't expect that to happen; and b) the only guy I could confidently point to as a beneficiary in that offense might be Taysom Hill.
NFL
2022 NFL trade deadline: Who are the biggest winners and losers?
The trade deadline was always going to be wild. We'd already seen some high-profile moves in the days leading up to it -- such as Carolina sending Christian McCaffery to San Francisco and Robert Quinn moving from Chicago to Philadelphia -- so you knew there had to be more coming. We wound up with 10 deals on the actual day of the deadline. That's a new record in a league where wheeling and dealing is becoming more normalized.
NFL
2022 NFL season, Week 8: What We Learned from Browns win over Bengals on Monday night
CLEVELAND -- Joe Woods might be authoring another unexpected turnaround. The glimpses of improvement first arrived in Cleveland's narrow loss to Baltimore in Week 7, a game in which the Browns largely contained Lamar Jackson, but couldn't pull off the comeback. Faced with another premier talent under center and a number of key players out due to injury, the Browns answered the call in a big way. With an offense that currently can't run its way out of a wet paper bag, the pass-happy Bengals found the going to be difficult for most of the evening. It began with a deflected Joe Burrow pass that ended in an interception, and continued with Cleveland's constant harassment of Burrow to the tune of five sacks and a forced fumble. The Browns morphed into an unexpectedly opportunistic defense, forcing two Burrow turnovers, and more importantly, limiting an offense that averaged nearly 300 passing yards per game from Weeks 4-7. After six weeks of defensive ineptitude, the Browns are starting to look like they did in the second half of the 2021 season. It may have come in just the nick of time for Woods to keep his job -- and potentially turn around Cleveland's season.
NFL
Offensive Player Rankings, Week 9: Re-drafting the 2021 QB class! Sorting Fields, Lawrence and Co.
It's time to stop looking at the 2021 quarterback class through rose-colored glasses. There have been flashes of good -- even great -- play at times, but it's been tough sledding overall for this group. Seven of the 10 quarterbacks drafted last year started at least one game in 2021,...
NFL
Move The Sticks: Notable trades ahead of the deadline & top 5 game wreckers
Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys react to a bunch of trades ahead of the trade deadline, including the Broncos trading LB Bradley Chubb to the Dolphins, the Falcons trading WR Calvin Ridley to the Jaguars, and much more. Following that, DJ and Bucky examine the Lions trading TE T.J. Hockenson to the Vikings and the Bears trading LB Roquan Smith to the Ravens. Next, the duo break down the Monday Night Football game between the Bengals and Browns. Then, the pair discuss the difficulty of generating sacks as a pass rusher in college. After that, the guys hit on the Steelers trading WR Chase Claypool to the Bears. To wrap up the show, the duo look at Bucky's top 5 game wreckers right now.
NFL
2022 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Bengals-Browns game on 'Monday Night Football'
WHERE: FirstEnergy Stadium (Cleveland, Ohio) In a special Halloween edition of Monday Night Football, we’ll see a matchup between the two teams that appear most appropriately dressed for the occasion: the orange-clad Bengals and Browns. After getting off to a shaky 0-2 start, Cincinnati has won four of its...
NFL
Move The Sticks: Big Week 8 games & new QBs get their shot
Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and all the action from Week 8 of the NFL season. The guys start by breaking down the big three games from Sunday. After, the group hit on two games, the Cardinals at Vikings and Dolphins at Lions. Following that, the pair touch on the two games that involved the Eagles and Cowboys. Then, the trio react to the Patriots at Jets game. To wrap up the show, the guys discuss the new quarterbacks that got their shot in Week 8.
NFL
Georgia's Nolan Smith, a top edge rusher prospect, to undergo surgery for pec injury
Georgia edge rusher Nolan Smith, a top prospect for the 2023 NFL Draft, will undergo surgery on Thursday to repair a pectoral muscle injury, the school announced on Tuesday. Smith suffered the injury early in the Bulldogs' 42-20 win over Florida on Saturday. The school did not provide a timetable for his return in the release but did note that Smith is expected to make a full recovery. Pectoral injuries can require a few months of rehab or more.
NFL
NFL teams, players react to record day of trades on deadline day
It was a blockbuster Tuesday in the NFL. Twelve players were traded in 10 deals on deadline day, the most seen in at least the last 30 years, according to NFL Research. Some such as Bradley Chubb and Chase Claypool have been part of trade rumblings for some time, while others, such as wide receiver Calvin Ridley, added shock factor to the day.
NFL
2023 NFL Draft order: Buccaneers, Raiders, Steelers holding top-10 picks
This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
NFL
Seahawks WRs DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett active vs. Giants
Geno Smith will have each of his top two targets on the field for Week 8. Wide receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett are officially active for the Seattle Seahawks' game against the visiting New York Giants on Sunday. Lockett (hamstring/ribs) and Metcalf (knee) were each questionable and considered game-time...
NFL
Lions trading TE T.J. Hockenson to Vikings for draft picks
The NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings are getting some reinforcements from the bottom of the division. The Vikings have traded for former first-round tight end T.J. Hockenson from the Detroit Lions for a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 third-round pick, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, per sources. Minnesota will also receive a 2023 fourth-round pick and a 2024 conditional fourth-round pick as part of the deal.
NFL
Colts fire offensive coordinator Marcus Brady after 3-4-1 start to 2022 season
After the quarterback change in Indianapolis didn't jumpstart the offense, head coach Frank Reich made another big move. The Colts announced Tuesday they have fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady. "This was an incredibly hard decision, but one I felt needed to be made in the best interest of the team,"...
NFL
Lions announce Barry Sanders will receive statue at Ford Field in 2023
Barry Sanders was forever immortalized in 2004 when he was enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The former Lions running back will soon receive a similar honor in the city where he spent all 10 seasons of his memorable career. The Detroit Lions on Sunday announced that Sanders...
NFL
2022 NFL season, Week 8: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games
Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 8 Sunday:. Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Anthony Barr (hamstring) was ruled out versus the Bears. Denver Broncos center Lloyd Cushenberry (hip) was ruled out versus the Jaguars. Cushenberry exited the game in the second quarter and...
NFL
Jaguars trade for suspended Falcons WR Calvin Ridley
The Jacksonville Jaguars have added a wide receiver at the trade deadline, but not one who will help in 2022. The Jags have acquired suspended wide receiver Calvin Ridley from the Atlanta Falcons, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday, per sources informed of the situation. The Falcons' trade return is two future draft picks that can range from a maximum compensation of a 2023 fifth-rounder and a 2024 second-round pick, which will be conditional upon Ridley's reinstatement.
NFL
NFL trade grades: Judging deadline deals for Roquan Smith, Christian McCaffrey, Bradley Chubb and more
A year ago, there was speculation that Philadelphia might deal away Fletcher Cox at the NFL's trade deadline. That never happened. Now Cox remains on an Eagles team that's in full-on buy mode (and has been since March) after nabbing Robert Quinn from the Bears to complement a Cox-led defensive line that's among the best in the league. It's a snapshot that illustrates how quickly teams can go from buyers to sellers -- or vice versa -- in the NFL.
