ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

Police: 81-year-old Battle Creek woman was stabbed to death

By Anna Skog
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SYNSX_0iqS6qle00

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say a woman who was found dead in her Battle Creek home was stabbed multiple times.

She has been identified as 81-year-old Betty Smith.

Around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, Battle Creek police officers found Smith unresponsive at a home on West Fountain Street near Caroline Street. Officers confirmed that she had been stabbed multiple times.

Her death is being investigated as a homicide but there are no leads on a suspect yet, police say.

Neighbors said they could not imagine who might want to hurt the woman, who they recalled as kind with a big heart. They say she could not walk and used a power chair to get around.

Anyone with information is asked to call BCPD at 269.966.3322 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 4

yoitzheather
4d ago

thats absolutely disgusting that someone would do that. RIP to this woman, I hope that the police get some type of lead soon so that her killer is brought to justice.

Reply
11
Michelle
4d ago

Absolutely pathetic that people attack our seniors. Lifting her family in prayers. 😔

Reply
14
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newyorkbeacon.com

Witness Testifies That Michigan Officer Who Shot Patrick Lyoya Execution Style Had the Upper Hand In the Tussle: ‘He Always Had the Lead’

A man who witnessed the police shooting of Patrick Lyoya said the Congolese refugee seemed confused during his interaction with the officer who killed him. Wayne Butler told a Grand Rapids, Michigan, judge that he was getting out of the shower when he saw the police lights near his house in April. The 26-year-old Congo native was shot in the head by now-former Grand Rapids officer Christopher Schurr in Butler’s driveway.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wtvbam.com

Blankenship gets up to 20 years in prison for January crime spree

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – One of the two suspects who Branch County authorities say were involved in a series of crimes during the first week of January of 2022 was ordered to serve up to 20 years in prison on Monday in Branch County Circuit Court after she entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors.
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
swmichigandining.com

Uncle Dog’s

Yeah. I’ve been working in Battle Creek a lot lately. For the second time that week, I had an additional shift after my regular shift and it was in Battle Creek. I had a little bit of time between my last assignment of my regular work day and my first assignment of my overtime shift so, of course, I went looking for food.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

23K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy