Police: 81-year-old Battle Creek woman was stabbed to death

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say a woman who was found dead in her Battle Creek home was stabbed multiple times.

She has been identified as 81-year-old Betty Smith.

Around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, Battle Creek police officers found Smith unresponsive at a home on West Fountain Street near Caroline Street. Officers confirmed that she had been stabbed multiple times.

Her death is being investigated as a homicide but there are no leads on a suspect yet, police say.

Neighbors said they could not imagine who might want to hurt the woman, who they recalled as kind with a big heart. They say she could not walk and used a power chair to get around.

Anyone with information is asked to call BCPD at 269.966.3322 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.

