suncommunitynews.com
Punky Noodles is 2022 Business of the Year
TACC holds annual awards dinner and honors community standouts. TICONDEROGA | On Oct. 27, Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce members, businesses, volunteers, and area residents gathered in the banquet hall of the Best Western for TACC’s 2022 Community Appreciation Dinner and Awards Ceremony. All in attendance, though from different...
WCAX
What is impact of interest rate hikes on Vermont home buying market?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Interest rates jumped last month to 7.5% after the Fed took action to cool down inflation. It may have slowed down housing markets across the U.S., but has it done the same in Vermont?. Vermont’s housing market remains hot but with regional cooldowns starting. Inventory in...
suncommunitynews.com
Giuseppe's Pizza Shop to upgrade size with relocation
PLATTSBURGH | Giuseppe’s Pizza Shop is a well-known restaurant in Plattsburgh. Silvio Amaya has owned Giuseppe’s for the past 15 years but first started at the restaurant 25 years ago. He is now getting ready to take the restaurant on a new venture. “I think it’s time to...
‘I want my money back’: Rental application fees rampant despite Vermont’s prohibition
Vermont has one of the country’s strictest prohibitions on application fees, outlawing them entirely for more than two decades. But a VTDigger investigation found that rental fees remain rampant and that affected applicants across the state could be eligible for refunds. Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘I want my money back’: Rental application fees rampant despite Vermont’s prohibition.
WCAX
Vermont organization urging salt-pile managers to stock up
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont League of Cities and Towns wants Vermont salt pile managers to stock up ahead of a possible rail strike this winter. The VLCT is the trade organization for Vermont municipalities, offering insurance, training, advice, and other services. The organization says although it looked like a deal was reached between the railways and rail unions, not all were happy with the agreement, and talks are scheduled to carry on into November.
The push for a ‘just cause’ eviction standard is back in towns and cities across Vermont
Efforts are now underway in Winooski, Montpelier, Essex, Hartford and Brattleboro to get charter changes banning “no cause” evictions on the ballot this Town Meeting Day in March, according to Tom Proctor, a housing organizer with Rights and Democracy. Read the story on VTDigger here: The push for a ‘just cause’ eviction standard is back in towns and cities across Vermont.
suncommunitynews.com
WIC families form closer bonds with food, one another
Essex Co. WIC ‘n Pick helps families stay healthy and learn outside. WESTPORT | Emily French peels the outer layer off of a ground cherry and hands it to a little girl named Meadow. “We're going to break this open and you can eat it,” French says. “The bigger...
WCAX
Plattsburgh area youth soccer finds Crete Center alternative
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Youth soccer programs in New York’s North Country have found a new home to play this winter. Adirondack Coast Sports says the Plattsburgh YMCA will be the temporary venue for indoor field sports. This comes as city officials continue to debate the future of the Crete Civic Center, which was shut down following an electrical fire in May and has other longstanding issues.
Thrillist
This Upstate New York Town Is the Best Place to Buy a Lake House in the U.S.
After months where the New York housing market went haywire, prices seem to be cooling off—at least in some neighborhoods. If you're looking to make a valuable investment in New York, though, the city isn't the only option; you might want to look into quaint upstate towns for some really good deals.
vermontbiz.com
Gasoline prices surge above national average
Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Burlington have risen 11.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.92/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 100 stations in Burlington. Prices in Burlington are 24.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 48.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 2.39 cents in the last week and stands at $5.28 per gallon.
suncommunitynews.com
Blair family recognized with federal applause
Decades later, eight brothers honored for service and sacrifice. PLATTSBURGH | Just before the Oct. 1 North Country Honor Flights to Washington, D.C. memorials, organizers learned one family’s incredible legacy of patriotic service was never formally recognized. Decades later, on Oct. 28, federal, state and local leaders gathered with...
WCAX
$1B Powerball jackpot mania hits region
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Monday night’s Powerball jackpot is an estimated one billion dollars and area store managers say tickets are going fast. “I just think you can’t win if you don’t play. Throw a few bucks at it, you know. It’s an opportunity, right?” said David Martel of Williston, one of many in our region throwing in a few bucks.
Two Upstate New York Towns Named Nation’s “Most Magical” In Winter
Upstate New York winters are known for being cold, snowy, and harsh. But there is also a natural beauty to the season that must be appreciated. Often time that winter beauty is centered around our quaint Upstate New York towns that take on a whole new life in the winter months. There is nothing quite like a fresh blanket of snow adding to the charm of a walkable downtown, the welcoming warmth of a great local restaurant on a cold night, or just the sheer beauty of nighttime lights reflecting off the frozen hallmarks of the season.
colchestersun.com
Colchester joins 72 other Vermont towns in adopting Declaration of Inclusion
The Colchester selectboard joined 72 other towns in adopting the Vermont Declaration of Inclusion. At the selectboard’s Oct.25 meeting, the board adopted the declaration which states that Colchester upholds a culture of inclusion, civility and respect and welcomes all persons. Over 50% of Vermont residents in the state now...
Book on 'Vatican's rising influence' in mailboxes has residents curious
One Vermont resident in a community where the mailers were arriving said, “Some people would pick it up and put it in the trash.”
Man admits to discharging gun at hotel on Upper Front St.
Today in Broome County Court, a Plattsburgh man admitted to discharging an unlicensed handgun while in a room at the Comfort Inn on Upper Front Street in the Town of Dickinson.
Fall Foliage Dinner Train Ride in Vermont Is a Total Can't-Miss
Fall is simply magical in New England.
Addison Independent
Otter Creek brew pub closing after this weekend
MIDDLEBURY — After several months this late summer and fall trying to revitalize Otter Creek’s Pub and Beer Garden on Middlebury’s Exchange Street, Long Trail President Charlie Storey announced Friday that this weekend, Oct. 29-30, would be the pub’s final two days. “This marks the end...
US News and World Report
16 Top Romantic Getaways in Vermont
From the colorful fall foliage and covered bridges to beautiful landscapes and sugarhouses, Vermont is full of romance. Charming bed-and-breakfasts and historic inns are scattered throughout the state, and year-round outdoor activities are plentiful as well. U.S. News has curated a list of romantic getaways for all types of travelers to enjoy in the Green Mountain State.
WCAX
Vermont born musician reflects on new album, “Stick Season”
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont musician has garnered national attention for his New England-inspired album, “Stick Season.”. We first had Noah Kahan on WCAX back in January of 2021, talking about songwriting from home during the pandemic. The Strafford native has since released two albums, and his...
