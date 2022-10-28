Read full article on original website
St. Armands Circle hosts 14th annual Fright Night
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The St. Armands Circle Association estimated over 1,000 people would be around for Fright Night from 6 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. The event gave kids the opportunity to trick or treat around the circle, picking up candy from businesses. The association’s executive director, Rachel Burns, said many of the restaurants and businesses held their own Halloween costume competitions inside.
“Pars 4 Paws” gold fundraiser to be held Nov. 5
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Satchel’s Last Resort is home to over 100 animals that have no else to go because of their advance age, medical issue, breed or behavior. These animals have often away from other shelters who offered no other alternative but euthanasia. Satchel’s is a no-kill animal...
Suncoast Halloween Costumes Old and New
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Share your old and new Halloween costumes with us. You can upload them via our Share It! tab. Or you can share them by clicking the gallery below.
Ocean conservationists concerned with sharp decline in manatee population
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Ocean conservationists are warning people about the danger surrounding Florida’s manatee population. Nov. 1 begins Manatee Awareness Month. In honor of the occasion, J.P. Brooker, who is the Director of Florida Conservation for Ocean Conservancy, spoke to the public on Tuesday about the issues faced by our coastal friends.
Red Tide Advisory issued for multiple Sarasota County Beaches
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - DOH- Sarasota is notifying the public of elevated levels of red tide detected at area beaches around the county. Beach water samples taken Monday had elevated levels of red time. DOH-Sarasota will be posting signage at several beaches to advise the public that red tide is present.
Sarasota County issues hurricane debris reminders
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County crews have been working hard to collect over 1.4 million cubic yards from unincorporated Sarasota County. That’s enough debris to fill 433 Olympic swimming pools. As debris contractors are operating seven days a week, community members are reminded that Sarasota County Code prohibits...
North Port works to make streets safe for trick-or-treaters post Ian
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Halloween is looking a bit different this year in North Port. Since Hurricane Ian left many neighborhoods filled with debris, some trick-or-treaters will be having to dodge those piles in order to get from house to house. According to the North Port Police Department, they’ll...
Lisa to strengthen to a hurricane prior to landfall
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tropical storm Lisa the 12th named storm of the season has formed in the central Caribbean and is expected to become the 6th hurricane of the season. Lisa is expected to stay well to our south as it heads toward Belize. It is expected to move toward Central America and make landfall Wednesday afternoon with winds up to 75 mph and gusts up to 90 mph. It will bring life threatening flash flooding and dangerous mudslides into Central America by midweek.
Tropical Storm Lisa forms in Caribbean
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tropical Storm Lisa has formed in the Caribbean south of Jamaica and the Cayman Islands. The National Hurricane Center has predicted the storm will make Landfall in Central America. Lisa had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and was moving west. The storm is south of Jamaica and will produce high waters.
Sarasota to host All-American Women’s Baseball Classic
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sixty of the best women baseball players in the world will be in Sarasota Nov. 19-22 for the inaugural All-American Woman’s Baseball Classic Tournament at Ed Smith Stadium. The tournament is being organized by the Legends of Woman’s Baseball in America, an affiliate of the...
Manatee deputies say missing Bradenton teens have been found
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office says three children who ran away from a home Monday have been found. Deputies say two girls, ages 12 and 13, and a 8-year-old boy ran away from their children’s home in the 3200 block of 38th Ave., E, Bradenton at around 6:30 p.m. Monday.
Domestic violence a ‘public health epidemic’ on the Suncoast
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - National statistics show one in four women in the U.S. will experience domestic violence at some point during their lives. The nonprofit agency in Sarasota and DeSoto counties certified to handle such cases says it’s no different on the Suncoast. “It really is a public...
A cold front will move into the area today and stall
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - At this time of year cold fronts have a difficult time pushing past our area with any real strength or ability to drastically alter the existing weather. Occasionally, one will produce a significant drop in temperature or humidity. The one moving into the area today will not be one of them.
Charlie Crist makes campaign stop in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlie Crist’s Campaign Tour bus arrived at Newtown Estates Park Monday afternoon. The crowd was excited to see the gubernatorial candidate for governor, along with some other local politicians running for office in next Tuesday’s election, Charlie Crist addressed the crowd. “Ladies and gentlemen,...
Marco Rubio to make campaign stop in Sarasota Tuesday
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sen. Marcio Rubio is making a scheduled stop in Sarasota along with multiple local candidates as well. Rubio is scheduled to rally voters in the Suncoast. Other expected participants are Republican Congressmen Greg Steube and Vern Buchanan, state Rep. Fiona McFarland, R-Sarasota, and state Rep. Tommy Gregory, R-Sarasota.
First Alert Traffic: Crash at Cortez Rd and 28th Street W
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A crash at Cortez Road and 28th Street W in Bradenton has caused all lanes to back up. Multiple crews are on scene.
Shooting outside Bradenton bar and restaurant
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A shooting in Bradenton is under investigation by the Bradenton Police Department. The shooting occurred at 11:30 p.m. on the night of October 29 at the La Barkania Bar and Restaurant. The victim, a 41-year-old man, was shot after leaving the restaurant according to reports from...
Bradenton house fire victim, 3 children need help
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The victims of a a fire at a Bradenton building have started a GoFundMe to help replace lost items. The family of Yolanda Trapp has started to crowdsource to help her and her three children. Her mother tells ABC7 that she is a hardworking single mother.
Gas leak at Cortez Rd and 28th Street W cleared
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - An incident at Cortez Road and 28th Street W in Bradenton has caused all lanes to back up. Multiple crews are on scene. Cedar Hammock Fire has confirmed it was a gas leak that lead to the issues. Hazmat has been called in and individuals on scene confirm that construction was happening near by but there is no official confirmation on the cause.
19-year-old charged with giving LSD to 11-year-old Sarasota girl
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 19-year-old Sarasota man is in jail for allegedly giving LSD to an 11-year-old girl, authorities said. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office says deputies got involved in the case July 29 after paramedics were called to a home after the girl was going in and out of consciousness. Paramedics determined the child was experiencing effects of LSD.
