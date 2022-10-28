ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are investigating multiple overnight burglaries at restaurants and businesses in the city. Police said they received a call for a “burglar in the building” at around 2:40 a.m. Monday. Officers found broken glass at businesses 39 Castles and Simply Delicious. They said 39 Castles had shoes thrown around and several shoes stolen. Simply Delicious had its cash register and a bag with money taken from the business. Police also said, “Preliminary investigation revealed the suspects fled in a white Hyundai Elantra and a dark gray Nissan sedan.”

