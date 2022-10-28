ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

David Henderson
4d ago

that's what his dumb A gets,justice served with no cost to us hardworking taxpayers, no need to search for the good Samaritan, CASE CLOSED.

mr manster
4d ago

He shouldn't have been breaking windows is how I feel about this

KSDK

St. Louis police investigating multiple overnight burglaries

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are investigating multiple overnight burglaries at restaurants and businesses in the city. Police said they received a call for a “burglar in the building” at around 2:40 a.m. Monday. Officers found broken glass at businesses 39 Castles and Simply Delicious. They said 39 Castles had shoes thrown around and several shoes stolen. Simply Delicious had its cash register and a bag with money taken from the business. Police also said, “Preliminary investigation revealed the suspects fled in a white Hyundai Elantra and a dark gray Nissan sedan.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Festus Police arrest man found with stolen motorcycle

Festus Police recently got a call about a suspicious person and found a man with a motorcycle that had been reported stolen in St. Louis, Chief Tim Lewis said. He said the incident occurred about 12:15 p.m. Oct. 19 in the 1000 block of Central Avenue. “Officers found a 39-year-old...
FESTUS, MO
advantagenews.com

Shots fired, man charged after weekend home invasion

A South Roxana man is facing several charges after police say he tried to get into the apartment of a former girlfriend on Saturday. The victim fired a gun at 31-year-old Warren Beauford but missed. Police later took him into custody during the course of the investigation and he remains jailed.
SOUTH ROXANA, IL
KMOV

Man shot, killed in South City Sunday night

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed in South City late Sunday night. Police tell News 4 the shooting happened in the 3600 block of Pennsylvania, which is in the Gravois Park neighborhood, just after 10:00 p.m. The man was shot multiple times and pronounced dead...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Person injured in north St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A shooting in north St. Louis City left at least one person injured Monday afternoon. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a Black male was shot in the 9000 block of West Florissant Avenue just before 5:30 p.m. and was taken to a hospital for treatment.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Man shot inside BP gas station in St. Louis County Monday morning

ST. LOUIS — A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting inside a north St. Louis County gas station, according to Berkeley Police Chief Art Jackson. Jackson told 5 On Your Side the shooting happened shortly after 11:30 a.m. Monday as a result of an altercation between three men and a woman which began outside the BP gas station located at 4403 N. Hanley Road.
BERKELEY, MO
