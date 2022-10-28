Read full article on original website
Related
wiareport.com
Betty Diamond of Hofstra University Honored for Outstanding Achievements in Rheumatology
Betty Diamond, a professor of molecular medicine at the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra University in Uniondale, New York, was selected to receive the Presidential Gold Medal from the American College of Rheumatology and the Association of Rheumatology Professionals. Dr. Diamond is being honored for “outstanding achievements in rheumatology over an entire career.”
Comments / 0