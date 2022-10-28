Read full article on original website
Three Northern Michigan Schools Receive Grants for Electric Busses
The wheels on the bus go round and round, and soon they’re going to be battery-powered. Several Michigan School districts were given $54 million from the federal government to buy electric buses. The investment will help improve air quality for students. Electric buses emit zero emissions. The awards are...
Pete Buttigieg Supports Traverse City Canvassing Event
Members of the Traverse City Community gathered inside the One Campaign office to meet Pete Buttigieg and support the Democratic Party by canvassing. “What’s great for me is meeting so many wonderful people who have stepped up to run for office, not just the offices you hear about every day, but these local county offices,” said Buttigieg. “Jobs that maybe aren’t always on television but play a very big role in our quality of life.”
Traverse City Whiskey Co. to repurpose abandoned Cherry Growers Co-Op for $20M headquarters
ELMWOOD TOWNSHIP, MI – Traverse City Whiskey Co. plans to overhaul the abandoned Cherry Growers Co-Op facility into its new headquarters, a $20 million investment that’s expected to create 100 jobs, officials announced. “We’re thrilled to break ground on this incredible new facility and are grateful to the...
Are National Declines In Church Attendance Hitting Traverse City?
For decades, the Sunday morning routine for the majority of Americans was structured around a visit to church. In recent years, though, shifting demographic trends, a general decline in religious affiliation, and a global pandemic have all brought about big changes in church attendance nationwide. The Ticker reached out to a dozen area churches to find out whether these trends are impacting northern Michigan – and if so, what the long-term reverberations could be for local religious communities.
Afton man killed in head-on crash
EMMET COUNTY – On Wednesday afternoon, October 26, 2022, at approximately 2:27 p.m. troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Gaylord Post responded to a fatal crash involving two vehicles on US-31 near Manvel Road in Bear Creek Township. The initial investigation indicates a 2012 Audi driven by a...
Manistee Stuns Unbeaten Boyne City in District Opener
BOYNE CITY – The Manistee Chippewas fended off a late rally to upset previously unbeaten Boyne City in the opening round of Division 6 District play on Friday night. The Chippewas held a 20-14 halftime lead, and extended that to 28-14 by the end of the third quarter, which was just enough to hold off the Ramblers’ comeback attempt in the fourth.
Northern Michigan woman arrested after kicking out sunroof, punching side mirror on boyfriend's car during breakup: police
A Northern Michigan woman was arrested by police this month after she damaged her then-boyfriend’s vehicle after a bad break up over the summer, authorities confirmed.
