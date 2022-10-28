ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Mission, MI

9&10 News

Pete Buttigieg Supports Traverse City Canvassing Event

Members of the Traverse City Community gathered inside the One Campaign office to meet Pete Buttigieg and support the Democratic Party by canvassing. “What’s great for me is meeting so many wonderful people who have stepped up to run for office, not just the offices you hear about every day, but these local county offices,” said Buttigieg. “Jobs that maybe aren’t always on television but play a very big role in our quality of life.”
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
traverseticker.com

Are National Declines In Church Attendance Hitting Traverse City?

For decades, the Sunday morning routine for the majority of Americans was structured around a visit to church. In recent years, though, shifting demographic trends, a general decline in religious affiliation, and a global pandemic have all brought about big changes in church attendance nationwide. The Ticker reached out to a dozen area churches to find out whether these trends are impacting northern Michigan – and if so, what the long-term reverberations could be for local religious communities.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Up North Voice

Afton man killed in head-on crash

EMMET COUNTY – On Wednesday afternoon, October 26, 2022, at approximately 2:27 p.m. troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Gaylord Post responded to a fatal crash involving two vehicles on US-31 near Manvel Road in Bear Creek Township. The initial investigation indicates a 2012 Audi driven by a...
AFTON, MI
MISportsNow

Manistee Stuns Unbeaten Boyne City in District Opener

BOYNE CITY – The Manistee Chippewas fended off a late rally to upset previously unbeaten Boyne City in the opening round of Division 6 District play on Friday night. The Chippewas held a 20-14 halftime lead, and extended that to 28-14 by the end of the third quarter, which was just enough to hold off the Ramblers’ comeback attempt in the fourth.
BOYNE CITY, MI

