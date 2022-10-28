Read full article on original website
Michael Feucht
4d ago
Don't leave it up to our code enforcement Nazi. She is nasty to the core, and treats people like garbage. She will violate everyone and everything to make a true revenue source. Nope, take the power away from this witch
Related
uiargonaut.com
Idaho’s abortion act affects UI’s Women’s Center
Lysa Salsbury was working remotely from her daughter’s home in Texas when the University of Idaho’s abortion memo came out. It was at the end of the day Friday, and she was afraid. The Women’s Center acts as a confidential reporting location for sexual assault on campus. However,...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Sunday, October 30, 2022
LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Sunday, October 30, 2022. --------------------------------------------------- Incident Address: 30 US HIGHWAY 12; MEMORIAL BRIDGE. Lewiston ID 83501. Disposition: INA. Time Reported: 08:10:01. semi smoking pretty bad, near Locomotive park, blocking traffic. --------------------------------------------------- 22-L16812 Parking Problem. Incident Address: PARK AVE...
pullmanradio.com
Pullman City Council Set To Reject 2 Million Dollar Bid From Pullman Chamber Of Commerce For Tourism, Marketing & Event Management
Pullman City Council is being asked to reject a nearly 2 million dollar bid from the Pullman Chamber of Commerce for tourism promotion, marketing and event management. The City of Pullman issued a request for proposals for those services in August. The city only received one bid for the two-year contract. City staff and the city’s Lodging Tax Advisory Committee are asking council to reject the offer because it’s too expensive. Pullman City Council will consider rejecting the bid during its meeting Tuesday night.
pullmanradio.com
Moscow Police Department to hold online auction
The City of Moscow and the Moscow Police Department will hold an online auction from Nov 1 to Nov 8. Items for auction will include bicycles, computer equipment and shop items. A complete list and photos of auction items is posted (once the auction goes live) on the auction web...
Genesee Man Charged with Felony After Receiving Second DUI in Less Than a Year
NEZ PERCE COUNTY - On the morning of Friday, October 28, a 39-year-old Genesee man was stopped by a Lewiston Police Officer for reportedly failing to maintain his lane. According to a release from the Nez Perce County Prosecutors Office, Officer Rigney alleged that Williams almost hit a curb multiple times and failed to use a turn signal.
Person found dead in Clearwater River
NEZ PERCE CO., Idaho – A person was found dead in the Clearwater River early Monday morning. Nez Perce County deputies, Idaho State troopers and Nez Perce Tribal Police responded to reports of an abandoned vehicle on Highway 12 near milepost 22. They found an animal inside, along with fishing gear. They said it appeared the vehicle had been parked...
Police Find Body in Clearwater River Early Monday Morning
LEWISTON - Early Monday morning, deputies from Nez Perce County, Idaho State Troopers and Nez Perce Tribal Police responded to an abandon vehicle on Highway 12, near milepost 22. The Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office says an animal was located inside the vehicle along with fishing gear. It appeared the...
KLEWTV
City of Pullman adds 3rd fully electric bus to fleet
The City of Pullman now has three 35-foot fully electric GILLIG coach busses operating in Pullman. This is the third since July 2021. Once its road-ready, about 40% of the fleet will consist of either fully electric or hybrid-electric buses, officials said in a press release on Monday. According to...
kidnewsradio.com
U of I scientist becomes Idaho’s first National Academy of Medicine inductee
MOSCOW, Idaho (KIFI) — A University of Idaho researcher who is internationally acclaimed for her work in maternal and infant nutrition has become the university’s first inductee into the renowned National Academy of Medicine. Michelle (Shelley) McGuire, director of the Margaret Ritchie School of Family and Consumer Sciences...
Crews Knock Down Fully Involved Shop Fire in Clarkston Monday Night
CLARKSTON - Asotin County Fire District #1 firefighters attacked a fully involved shop fire Monday night. Firefighters responded to the fire call just after 10 p.m., in the 1400 block of 16th Avenue in Clarkston. Lewiston Firefighters and an aid truck from Clearwater Paper also responded to help battle the blaze.
KLEWTV
Join the City of Moscow's Light Up the Season contest
The City of Moscow invites residents and visitors to Light up the Season, which is a contest that is offered through the Parks and Recreation and Community Events departments. Light up the Season is a holiday event which includes a downtown tree lighting, parade of lighted floats, and storefront decorating contest.
pullmanradio.com
Pullman Couple Found Living With Over A Dozen Dead Animals Pleads Guilty To Animal Cruelty
The Pullman couple charged with animal cruelty after over a dozen dead animals were found inside their College Hill apartment have pleaded guilty. 20 year old Sydney Weston and 22 year old Carson Hammer each pleaded guilty to 3 counts of felony 1st degree animal cruelty in Whitman County Superior Court on Friday. The case began in March when Pullman Police responded to a report of dead animals inside the couple’s apartment. Pullman Police executed a search warrant on the residence and found 13 dead animals including a dog and ferrets. Police rescued 9 animals including dogs and cats. Those animals were found in very poor condition with some of them near death. The rescued animals were treated at the Whitman County Humane Society in Pullman. All of those animals survived.
pullmanradio.com
61 Year Old Pullman Man Sentenced To Life In Prison For Raping Girl For 10 Years
The 61-year-old Pullman man who raped a girl for 10 years has been sentenced to life in prison. Douglas Martin was sentenced to the maximum by Whitman County Superior Court Judge Gary Libey on Friday morning. Martin was also ordered to pay the victim 3,000 dollars in restitution. He will be eligible for parole in 13 years.
