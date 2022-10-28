Two former Cardinals, two St. Louis natives set for 2022 World Series

ST. LOUIS – The 2022 World Series officially begins Friday sans the St. Louis Cardinals. Fortunately, baseball fans will notice some St. Louis representation in this year’s Fall Classic.

The Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros take battle in the 2022 World Series. Both teams will roster one former Cardinals player and one St. Louis native each on their roster.

Philadelphia, weeks after defeating the St. Louis Cardinals in the Wild Card Round, will carry St. Louis native and outfielder Matt Vierling and former Cardinals utility infielder Edmundo Sosa on their World Series roster. Both have found a fit in platoon roles this season. Vierling and Sosa have combined for four hits, three RBI and four runs scored in limited action this postseason.

Houston, the American League champion for the fourth time in six years, will compete with former Cardinals infielder Aledmys Diaz and St. Louis native and pitcher Ryne Stanek. Diaz has just on hit so far this postseason, but proved to be a valuable bench piece with a .243 batting average and reps at six positions this season. Stanek has thrown only two postseason innings in relief so far this postseason, but struck out four and held the opposition scoreless.

FOX 2 will carry the broadcast every World Series game. The first four games will air on Friday, Oct. 28; Saturday, Oct. 29; Monday, Oct. 31 and Tuesday, Nov. 1. Three more games, if necessary based on the series outcome, could be played on Wednesday, Nov. 2; Friday, Nov. 4 and Saturday, Nov. 5. All games are currently expected to begin around 7 p.m. CT.

