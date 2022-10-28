ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Two former Cardinals, two St. Louis natives set for 2022 World Series

By Joey Schneider
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AR0kc_0iqS66gp00

ST. LOUIS – The 2022 World Series officially begins Friday sans the St. Louis Cardinals. Fortunately, baseball fans will notice some St. Louis representation in this year’s Fall Classic.

The Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros take battle in the 2022 World Series. Both teams will roster one former Cardinals player and one St. Louis native each on their roster.

Philadelphia, weeks after defeating the St. Louis Cardinals in the Wild Card Round, will carry St. Louis native and outfielder Matt Vierling and former Cardinals utility infielder Edmundo Sosa on their World Series roster. Both have found a fit in platoon roles this season. Vierling and Sosa have combined for four hits, three RBI and four runs scored in limited action this postseason.

Houston, the American League champion for the fourth time in six years, will compete with former Cardinals infielder Aledmys Diaz and St. Louis native and pitcher Ryne Stanek. Diaz has just on hit so far this postseason, but proved to be a valuable bench piece with a .243 batting average and reps at six positions this season. Stanek has thrown only two postseason innings in relief so far this postseason, but struck out four and held the opposition scoreless.

FOX 2 will carry the broadcast every World Series game. The first four games will air on Friday, Oct. 28; Saturday, Oct. 29; Monday, Oct. 31 and Tuesday, Nov. 1. Three more games, if necessary based on the series outcome, could be played on Wednesday, Nov. 2; Friday, Nov. 4 and Saturday, Nov. 5. All games are currently expected to begin around 7 p.m. CT.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTWO/WAWV

Who is Richard Allen? What we know about Delphi suspect

DELPHI, Ind. — It’s a name that will now be forever tied to one of the darkest chapters in Delphi history: Richard Allen. But what exactly is known about the man charged with the 2017 murders of Libby German and Abby Williams? As FOX59 reported, 50-year-old Richard Allen was arrested and taken into custody at […]
DELPHI, IN
The Associated Press

Phillies' Bohm hits 1,000th home run in World Series history

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Alec Bohm hit the 1,000th home run in World Series history Tuesday night, and the Philadelphia Phillies quickly went to work on launching the next thousand. Bryce Harper, Bohm and Brandon Marsh teed off early against Houston starter Lance McCullers Jr. as the Phillies powered to a 4-0 lead in Game 3 of the 118th World Series. Harper began the barrage with a two-run drive in the first inning. Bohm led off with a liner over the left-field wall in the second and Marsh hit home run No. 1,001 two batters later at Citizens Bank Park. MR. BOHMBASTIC pic.twitter.com/P9dkb29TC7
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Mail

LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC

A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
WASHINGTON, DC
People

Who Is Alex Bregman's Wife? All About Reagan Bregman

Alex Bregman and wife Reagan welcomed their first child in August 2022 Alex Bregman is having quite the season. The Houston Astros third baseman is currently competing against the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series, and helped his team clinch a victory in Game 2 with a three-run home run. In addition to his on-field success, the baseball pro recently became a new father after welcoming his first child with his wife and number one supporter, Reagan Bregman. The pair got engaged in January 2020 and tied...
HOUSTON, TX
People

Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole

Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Ted Cruz Waves to Yankees Fans, Gets Flipped Off En Masse

Yankees fans were upset with their team’s loss against the Houston Astros Sunday night—but some seemed even more annoyed by the presence of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). A picture shared on Twitter showed Cruz’s wave to spectators at Yankee Stadium being greeted with multiple fans raising their middle fingers in return. One of the swearing spectators appeared to be standing right by the senator in the same row, while another fan giving an enthusiastic thumbs-down to the lawmaker appeared just behind him. Cruz attended the game to support the Astros and shared a smiling selfie at the stadium. “Minutes from opening pitch in Yankees Stadium. #GoStros” Cruz tweeted. The replies to his message were filled with commenters linking to the picture of him being flipped off, captioned with the phrase: “Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight.”Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight H/t @jessemangelo pic.twitter.com/scKm3jnTXF— Wu-Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) October 24, 2022 Read it at New York Post
WTWO/WAWV

Winning $1M Powerball ticket sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — No one won the $1 billion jackpot from Monday night’s Powerball drawing, but someone bought a ticket worth $1 million in the Hoosier state. The Powerball’s website shows tickets bought in seven states, including Indiana, matched all five numbers in the latest drawing. All they needed was the Powerball to win it all. […]
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

IDNR captures mountain lion in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Update 1:33pm: IDNR announced they have captured the mountain lion and are transferring it to a special feline sanctuary. Wildlife experts and law enforcement officials determined the cougar was too close to Springfield residents and property and needed to be relocated safely. The mountain lion was tranquilized by USDA Wildlife Services […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WTWO/WAWV

ISP: In Crawford County, DNA solves rape cold case

CRAWFORD CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana State Police (ISP) says days ago officials arrested Terry Daffron for the rape of a female juvenile in 1996. ISP says an ISP detective initiated the investigation and collected DNA at the crime scene. Officer say however, at that time, it was not known to law enforcement to whom […]
WTWO/WAWV

KSP: Evansville woman goes missing after bridge crash

LIVERMORE, Ky. (WEHT) — The Kentucky State Police says the public’s help is needed after an Evansville woman was reported missing late Saturday night. According to a police report, 28-year-old Elza Jo Kolle went missing around 11:30 p.m. when her car crashed into the US431 Green River Bridge in McLean County. Officials say Kentucky State […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

AUDIO: Passenger calls 911 after Evansville plane crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Sunday, several people frantically dialed 911 after a plane crash-landed at an Evansville golf course, one of which was a passenger on that plane. Evansville-Vanderburgh Central Dispatch shared these calls as well as a call from an airport official. We’re told three of the four people inside the plane were taken […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy