Read full article on original website
Related
syvnews.com
Pilot walks away from emergency landing on roadway near Santa Maria
An unidentified pilot walked away from an emergency landing on a roadway southeast of Santa Maria after his aircraft experienced mechanical problems Saturday afternoon, a Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman said. The single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza was en route from Van Nuys to San Luis Obispo Regional Airport when the...
Two people rescued after vehicle goes off side of Hwy 101
Two people are injured after their vehicle went off the side of Highway 101. Fire officials say at 7:43 p.m., a car went over the side of the Highway 101 north of Gaviota and into the creek.
syvnews.com
Roadwork at State Route 1 near Vandenberg expected today
A project to grind and pave the intersection at State Route 1 and Santa Lucia Canyon Road continues today until 3 p.m. Travelers headed northbound on Hwy. 1 will encounter a closure of the left turn lane at Santa Lucia Canyon Road and will be detoured north to exit at Timber Lane, a signalized intersection.
syvnews.com
Burning trash sparks small wildfire at transfer station near Los Olivos
A trash fire at a transfer station sparked a small wildfire Sunday and burning debris forced the driver of a Waste Management truck to dump its load Monday near Los Olivos, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. About 2:20 p.m., County Fire and Los Padres National Forest crews...
Santa Barbara County Fire Department reports one suffers major injury from motorcycle accident Saturday night
One transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with major injury after their motorcycle crashed on Highway 135 near Graciosa Road around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night. The post Santa Barbara County Fire Department reports one suffers major injury from motorcycle accident Saturday night appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Motorcyclist Airlifted to Hospital Following Crash
A motorcyclist crashed near Orcutt and and was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Saturday evening. At 9:12 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a crash on Highway 135 near Graciosa Road. A male driving a motorcyle suffered major injuries after crashing. He was stabilized at the scene by...
24-year-old man airlifted out of dirt bike accident with moderate injuries by Santa Barbara County Fire Department
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– A 24-year-old was airlifted to Santa Barbara Airport to be transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital from a dirt bike motorcycle crash in Los Padres with moderate injuries Sunday. Santa Barbara Helicopter 964 performed a hoist rescue to treat and stabilize the man for ground transport...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Vehicle Crashes Into Thrift Store Injuring Two
A vehicle crashed into a thrift store on Hollister Ave injuring two employees inside on Saturday afternoon. At 2:20 p.m., Santa Barbara County Firefighters responded to the United Family Thrift Store at 5156 Hollister Ave in Goleta's Magnolia Shopping Center. Crews discovered a sedan had crashed into the front windows...
Santa Barbara Fire Department puts out trash burn in Los Olivos Monday morning
A waste management truck caught fire after trash inside began to burn in the 3000 block of Avenida Caballo in Los Olivos Monday morning. The post Santa Barbara Fire Department puts out trash burn in Los Olivos Monday morning appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Plane bound for SLO airport makes emergency landing on road
The aircraft struck a power line during the forced landing, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department said.
KTVU FOX 2
16-year-old girl mauled by six dogs in Southern California
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. - A 16-year-old girl was in serious condition after being mauled by six of her family’s large dogs at their home in Southern California over the weekend, authorities said. A neighbor called 911 to report the attack around 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Thousand Oaks, according to...
onscene.tv
Fiery Crash Sends Female to Hospital | Somis
10.29.2022 | 3:40 AM | SOMIS – Ventura County Fire crews responded to reports of a vehicle on fire into a power pole on SR-118 at Aggen Rd. When crews arrived on scene, they found the front end of the vehicle on fire with the female driver laying in the road.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Plane Makes Emergency Landing on Santa Maria Roadway
The Santa Barbara County Fire Department confirmed an aircraft was forced to land due to a mechanical failure in Santa Maria on Saturday. Around 4:00 p.m., crews arrived in the 2600 block of Clark Road and discovered a single engine Beechcraft Bonanza on the roadway about five miles from the Santa Maria Airport.
calcoasttimes.com
Two people die, one in critical condition after fiery crash on Highway 1
Two people died and one person suffered critical injuries after a pair of vehicles collided head-on Friday morning on Highway 1 in Santa Barbara County. Shortly after 4 a.m., 22-year-old Kyle Nelson of Goleta was headed northbound on Highway 1 about 1 mile west of Highway 101 near Goleta at speeds of approxamtly 80 mph when he crossed into the southbound lane in front of a car driven by 19-year-old Jenna Causby of Lompoc, according to the CHP. Both drivers attempted to avoid a collision by turning towards the east, resulting in a head-on collision.
Santa Barbara County Fire report a plane crash in Orcutt Saturday afternoon
Santa Barbara County Fire reported a single engine plane down in Orcutt at 4:14 p.m. The post Santa Barbara County Fire report a plane crash in Orcutt Saturday afternoon appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
State Route 246/Highway 1 Pavement Project in Lompoc begins
A project to pave and improve State Route 246 and Highway 1 in Lompoc begins on Monday, October 31. Roadwork will continue until project completion in September 2023.
Santa Barbara Independent
Tesla Driver Gets Stuck in Carpinteria Salt Marsh
A white Tesla Model Y was found in the Carpinteria Salt Marsh early Monday morning. First reported at the Twitter profile of @JohnPalminteriNews, which had a busy 24 hours of Halloween events, injury accidents, and witches stand-up paddling in the Santa Barbara Harbor, ad-lib speculators wondered about a potential new venture by Elon Musk into self-driving submarines.
syvnews.com
Man fatally shot by police after early morning standoff Monday in Santa Maria
A man was shot and killed early Monday morning by Santa Maria police after he allegedly threatened officers with an unidentified weapon, held them at bay for two hours, and attempted to force his way into an apartment. A Santa Maria Police Department commander could not say how many officers...
kclu.org
Man dead after confrontation with police on Central Coast
A man is dead on the Central Coast following a more than two hour long confrontation with police. It started just after 10 Sunday night, when Santa Maria Police ran into the man during an investigation on the 1000 block of West Morrison Avenue. Officer say the man was armed,...
kvta.com
Fire Damages Ventura Townhome
An investigation is underway into the cause of a fire that damaged a Ventura townhome Sunday afternoon. It was reported around 4:15 PM in the 500 block of Thoreau Lane which is south of the 126 Freeway and east of South Hill Road. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they...
Comments / 0