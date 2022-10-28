ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

syvnews.com

Pilot walks away from emergency landing on roadway near Santa Maria

An unidentified pilot walked away from an emergency landing on a roadway southeast of Santa Maria after his aircraft experienced mechanical problems Saturday afternoon, a Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman said. The single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza was en route from Van Nuys to San Luis Obispo Regional Airport when the...
SANTA MARIA, CA
syvnews.com

Roadwork at State Route 1 near Vandenberg expected today

A project to grind and pave the intersection at State Route 1 and Santa Lucia Canyon Road continues today until 3 p.m. Travelers headed northbound on Hwy. 1 will encounter a closure of the left turn lane at Santa Lucia Canyon Road and will be detoured north to exit at Timber Lane, a signalized intersection.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Motorcyclist Airlifted to Hospital Following Crash

A motorcyclist crashed near Orcutt and and was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Saturday evening. At 9:12 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a crash on Highway 135 near Graciosa Road. A male driving a motorcyle suffered major injuries after crashing. He was stabilized at the scene by...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Vehicle Crashes Into Thrift Store Injuring Two

A vehicle crashed into a thrift store on Hollister Ave injuring two employees inside on Saturday afternoon. At 2:20 p.m., Santa Barbara County Firefighters responded to the United Family Thrift Store at 5156 Hollister Ave in Goleta's Magnolia Shopping Center. Crews discovered a sedan had crashed into the front windows...
GOLETA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

16-year-old girl mauled by six dogs in Southern California

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. - A 16-year-old girl was in serious condition after being mauled by six of her family’s large dogs at their home in Southern California over the weekend, authorities said. A neighbor called 911 to report the attack around 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Thousand Oaks, according to...
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
onscene.tv

Fiery Crash Sends Female to Hospital | Somis

10.29.2022 | 3:40 AM | SOMIS – Ventura County Fire crews responded to reports of a vehicle on fire into a power pole on SR-118 at Aggen Rd. When crews arrived on scene, they found the front end of the vehicle on fire with the female driver laying in the road.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Plane Makes Emergency Landing on Santa Maria Roadway

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department confirmed an aircraft was forced to land due to a mechanical failure in Santa Maria on Saturday. Around 4:00 p.m., crews arrived in the 2600 block of Clark Road and discovered a single engine Beechcraft Bonanza on the roadway about five miles from the Santa Maria Airport.
SANTA MARIA, CA
calcoasttimes.com

Two people die, one in critical condition after fiery crash on Highway 1

Two people died and one person suffered critical injuries after a pair of vehicles collided head-on Friday morning on Highway 1 in Santa Barbara County. Shortly after 4 a.m., 22-year-old Kyle Nelson of Goleta was headed northbound on Highway 1 about 1 mile west of Highway 101 near Goleta at speeds of approxamtly 80 mph when he crossed into the southbound lane in front of a car driven by 19-year-old Jenna Causby of Lompoc, according to the CHP. Both drivers attempted to avoid a collision by turning towards the east, resulting in a head-on collision.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Tesla Driver Gets Stuck in Carpinteria Salt Marsh

A white Tesla Model Y was found in the Carpinteria Salt Marsh early Monday morning. First reported at the Twitter profile of @JohnPalminteriNews, which had a busy 24 hours of Halloween events, injury accidents, and witches stand-up paddling in the Santa Barbara Harbor, ad-lib speculators wondered about a potential new venture by Elon Musk into self-driving submarines.
CARPINTERIA, CA
kclu.org

Man dead after confrontation with police on Central Coast

A man is dead on the Central Coast following a more than two hour long confrontation with police. It started just after 10 Sunday night, when Santa Maria Police ran into the man during an investigation on the 1000 block of West Morrison Avenue. Officer say the man was armed,...
SANTA MARIA, CA
kvta.com

Fire Damages Ventura Townhome

An investigation is underway into the cause of a fire that damaged a Ventura townhome Sunday afternoon. It was reported around 4:15 PM in the 500 block of Thoreau Lane which is south of the 126 Freeway and east of South Hill Road. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they...
VENTURA, CA

