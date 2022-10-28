ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump, celebrities react to death of Jerry Lee Lewis

Stars and other notables react to the death of Jerry Lee Lewis. The rock ‘n’ roll star died Friday at age 87. “Jerry Lee Lewis was beloved by everyone, a real bundle of talent, energy, and everything else necessary to be a star. He just passed away. Our warmest regards to his wife, Judith, and family. He will be missed!”
Jerry Lee Lewis’ representative confirms he is alive after false reports of his death

A representative for ‘Great Balls Of Fire’ singer Jerry Lee Lewis has confirmed that he is alive and well after false reports of his death emerged. On Wednesday (October 26), TMZ published a story claiming that Lewis had died at his home in Memphis, following a period of illness. Earlier this month, Lewis was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame but was too ill with the flu to attend the ceremony, with Kris Kristofferson accepting the honour in Lewis’ place.
Rock ‘n’ roll icon Jerry Lee Lewis not dead, rep confirms

Rock ‘n’ roll icon Jerry Lee Lewis has not died, Page Six can confirm. The “Great Balls of Fire” singer’s rep told Page Six on Wednesday, “He’s alive. TMZ reported erroneously off of a bulls–t anonymous tip.” TMZ incorrectly broke the news that Lewis passed away at his home in Memphis on Wednesday. The beloved musician had been dealing with health issues recently, which likely lead to the speculation. A Facebook post from his official page showed Lewis looking frail while dealing with the “flu.” The Oct. 19 post read, “On Sunday, Jerry Lee Lewis was finally inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame....
5 Songs You Didn’t Know Kris Kristofferson Wrote for Other Artists, First

Kris Kristofferson’s lyrics have permeated the American songbook for more than 50 years, from Janis Joplin’s pensive croon Freedom’s just another word for nothing left to lose on “Me and Bobby McGhee” to Waylon Jennings’s woeful retelling of a one-sided love on “The Taker,” but the road toward songwriting was a somewhat unconventional one for the artist at first.
15 of Jerry Lee Lewis’ Greatest and Most ‘Breathless’ Musical Moments

Elvis Presley might have been the King, but Jerry Lee Lewis — the controversial American singer, songwriter and pianist who passed away Friday at his Mississippi home at the age of 87 — was something far more dangerous: the Killer. With that sobriquet, the wildest of O.G. rock and rollers could attack the eighty-eights with a passionate abandon, whether through the hilly traditions of honky-tonk or the fury of the then-bourgeoning field of rockabilly. As for his handsomely expressive vocals, they could be yelping, hot and incendiary or icily distant, whether it was his slowest of songs or his rapier-fast...
Jason Voorhees Actor Ted White Dies, Aged 96

Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter actor Ted White has died aged 96. According to horror historian and convention runner Sean Clark, White died peacefully in his sleep at his home. “I just got hit with the news that my dear friend Ted White has passed away,” he said. “I was told he passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home.”
Jerry Lee Lewis death: ‘Great Balls of Fire’ singer dies, aged 87

Rock ‘n’ roll musician Jerry Lee Lewis has died, aged 87.Considered one of the pioneers of the genre, the piano player was best known for his hit 1957 singles “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On” and “Great Balls of Fire”.TMZ reported that Lewis died on Wednesday (26 October) at his home in Memphis.Lewis was born on 29 September, 1935, in Ferriday, Louisiana. He began teaching himself to play piano from the age of 9.In November 1956, Lewis travelled to Memphis, Tennessee to audition for Sun Records. He was soon employed as a session musician, and the next month was playing with singer Carl Perkins when Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash visited the studio. The four musicians recorded a jam session, and were later dubbed the “Million Dollar Quartet”.“Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin On”, released in April 1957, gave Lewis his first hit as a solo artist. Follow-up “Great Balls of Fire” became his signature tune. Released in December 1957, it went on to be used prominently in films such as 1986’s Top Gun and this year’s sequel Top Gun: Maverick. The song’s title gave its name to a 1989 biopic which starred Dennis Quaid as Lewis.
Gregg Philbin, REO Speedwagon Legend, Has Died

Gregg Philbin, the former REO Speedwagon bassist, died earlier this week, the band announced. Philbin was the group's second bassist and appeared on their first six studio albums. He was also the bassist on their first major success, the 1977 live double album, Live: You Get What You Pay For.
