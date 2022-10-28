Read full article on original website
Jerry Lee Lewis’ representative confirms he is alive after false reports of his death
A representative for ‘Great Balls Of Fire’ singer Jerry Lee Lewis has confirmed that he is alive and well after false reports of his death emerged. On Wednesday (October 26), TMZ published a story claiming that Lewis had died at his home in Memphis, following a period of illness. Earlier this month, Lewis was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame but was too ill with the flu to attend the ceremony, with Kris Kristofferson accepting the honour in Lewis’ place.
Rock ‘n’ roll icon Jerry Lee Lewis not dead, rep confirms
Rock ‘n’ roll icon Jerry Lee Lewis has not died, Page Six can confirm. The “Great Balls of Fire” singer’s rep told Page Six on Wednesday, “He’s alive. TMZ reported erroneously off of a bulls–t anonymous tip.” TMZ incorrectly broke the news that Lewis passed away at his home in Memphis on Wednesday. The beloved musician had been dealing with health issues recently, which likely lead to the speculation. A Facebook post from his official page showed Lewis looking frail while dealing with the “flu.” The Oct. 19 post read, “On Sunday, Jerry Lee Lewis was finally inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame....
15 of Jerry Lee Lewis’ Greatest and Most ‘Breathless’ Musical Moments
Elvis Presley might have been the King, but Jerry Lee Lewis — the controversial American singer, songwriter and pianist who passed away Friday at his Mississippi home at the age of 87 — was something far more dangerous: the Killer. With that sobriquet, the wildest of O.G. rock and rollers could attack the eighty-eights with a passionate abandon, whether through the hilly traditions of honky-tonk or the fury of the then-bourgeoning field of rockabilly. As for his handsomely expressive vocals, they could be yelping, hot and incendiary or icily distant, whether it was his slowest of songs or his rapier-fast...
Jerry Lee Lewis obituary
Founding father of rock’n’roll who took the world by storm with Great Balls of Fire and Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On
Jerry Lee Lewis death: ‘Great Balls of Fire’ singer dies, aged 87
Rock ‘n’ roll musician Jerry Lee Lewis has died, aged 87.Considered one of the pioneers of the genre, the piano player was best known for his hit 1957 singles “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On” and “Great Balls of Fire”.TMZ reported that Lewis died on Wednesday (26 October) at his home in Memphis.Lewis was born on 29 September, 1935, in Ferriday, Louisiana. He began teaching himself to play piano from the age of 9.In November 1956, Lewis travelled to Memphis, Tennessee to audition for Sun Records. He was soon employed as a session musician, and the next month was playing with singer Carl Perkins when Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash visited the studio. The four musicians recorded a jam session, and were later dubbed the “Million Dollar Quartet”.“Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin On”, released in April 1957, gave Lewis his first hit as a solo artist. Follow-up “Great Balls of Fire” became his signature tune. Released in December 1957, it went on to be used prominently in films such as 1986’s Top Gun and this year’s sequel Top Gun: Maverick. The song’s title gave its name to a 1989 biopic which starred Dennis Quaid as Lewis.
