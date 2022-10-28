ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patrick Kane closes in on another milestone in Blackhawks’ loss

By Larry Hawley
WGN News
WGN News
 4 days ago

CHICAGO – It was one of the most active games of the still very young Blackhawks’ season that was both entertaining and frustrating at times.

At the end of the night for the hosts, however, it was disappointing.

The Blackhawks and Oilers combined for 20 penalties at the United Center Thursday night, with a healthy amount of them coming in the second period, as the advantage went back and forth most of the night.

In the end, it was Leon Draisaitl’s goal with 36 seconds left that would turn out to be the game-winner as Edmonton escaped with a 6-5 win to end the Blackhawks’ four-game winning streak.

It also denied Patrick Kane the chance to have gotten the team at least a point as he tied the game up with 3:11 to go, finishing up a three-point evening. But his chance to play hero disappeared with that last-minute goal by the Oilers.

But one thing that Kane did on Thursday was continue his move up the Blackhawks’ all-time games played list, and brought himself even with a former teammate.

The nine-time All-Star took part in his 1,114th contest with the club, tying defenseman Brent Seabrook for third on the list. He’s expected to move into that spot all by himself when the Blackhawks face the Sabres in Buffalo on Saturday evening.

He would then trail only Duncan Keith (1,192) and Stan Mikita (1,396) on the team’s all-time games played list.

Kane has played in seven games early in the 2021-2022 season, scoring two goals with six assists. On Thursday against the Oilers, he had a pair of helpers along with the third period goal that tied the game at five.

It didn’t end the way he wanted, but Kane continued to make more history in a Blackhawks’ sweater.

