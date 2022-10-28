Read full article on original website
ICC prosecutor seeks to resume Venezuela investigation
THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS — The International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor sought Tuesday to reopen his investigation into allegations of torture and extrajudicial killings committed by Venezuelan security forces under President Nicolás Maduro’s rule. Prosecutor Karim Khan's request for authorization to resume the probe comes just over six...
Suspect in hammer attack on Paul Pelosi pleads not guilty to state charges
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The man accused of breaking into U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco home and clubbing her husband in the head with a hammer pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to attempted murder and other charges and was ordered to remain jailed without bond.
Judge restricts far-right group from carrying weapons, taking video at Arizona ballot drop boxes
People wearing body armor or weapons have been observed at ballot drop boxes in multiple states after Trump and his allies urged supporters to monitor them.
Denmark election result keeps Social Democrats at the helm
Denmark’s left-leaning bloc will maintain a slim majority in parliament after all votes in a general election were counted, paving the way for another term for the incumbent prime minister, Mette Frederiksen, and her Social Democratic party. The Social Democrats again became the biggest force in parliament with 27.5%...
Kansas mom gets 20 years for leading Islamic State battalion
ALEXANDRIA, VA. — A Kansas native who led an all-female Islamic State battalion when she lived in Syria has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, the maximum possible sentence, after her own children denounced her in court and detailed the horrific circumstances and abuse she heaped on them.
Hundreds of Iranian journalists call for the release of two colleagues jailed in Evin prison
CNN — Hundreds of Iranian journalists are calling for the release of colleagues Niloofar Hamedi and Elaheh Mohammadi, who were arrested and sent to Tehran's Evin prison for covering the death of Mahsa Amini, according to independent Iranian newspaper Etemad. "Media freedom is not only the right of journalists...
North Korea warns US of 'powerful' response to allied drills
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA — North Korea’s Foreign Ministry criticized the United States for expanding joint military exercises with South Korea that it claims are practice for a potential invasion, and it warned Tuesday of “more powerful follow-up measures” in response. The statement from the ministry came...
Russia suspends 'partial mobilization' of citizens for Ukraine war
CNN — Russia has now announced a stop to its "partial mobilization" of citizens to fight in the country's war on Ukraine. The Russian Ministry of Defense said in a statement Monday that all partial mobilization activities, including summons deliveries, have been suspended. The ministry added that "all activities...
Five elections in four years: What's the deal with Israeli politics?
CNN — Stop us if you're heard this one before: On Tuesday, Israelis are going to the polls to elect a new Knesset, or parliament. It's the fifth time in less than four years that voters are casting ballots. Holding elections that often is bound to prompt some questions. Here are some answers.
Violent clashes break out between students and security forces across Iran, rights groups say
CNN — Violent clashes broke out between security forces and student protesters at university campuses across Iran on Sunday, according to activist and human rights groups in the country. Students continued to protest in large numbers at some of the country's main universities despite a warning from the head...
What does Russia's withdrawal from a grain deal with Ukraine mean for global hunger?
CNN — Russia's decision to pull out of an agreement that guaranteed safe passage for ships carrying vital grain exports from Ukraine has sparked "grave concerns" over global food supply at a time when the world is already facing a growing hunger crisis. Global humanitarian organizations, the European Union,...
Fact check: Ad says Beasley wants to raise taxes on people making $75,000
A new ad accuses Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley of wanting to bail out the rich and tax lower- to middle-income families. Beasley, a former North Carolina Supreme Court chief justice, faces Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Budd in North Carolina’s race to replace retiring Republican Sen. Richard Burr. The contest is expected to be among the nation’s closest Senate races.
Elizabeth Warren to Jerome Powell: Just how many jobs do you plan to kill?
CNN — As the Federal Reserve kicks off another pivotal rate-setting meeting, lawmakers are reminding the central bank exactly just how high the stakes are. In a letter sent Monday to Fed Chair Jerome Powell, Democratic senators expressed concern about the Fed's plan to continue raising interest rates at an "alarming pace" and Powell's "disturbing warning to American families" that they should expect pain in the coming months.
Oleg Tinkov renounces Russian citizenship over war in Ukraine
CNN — Oleg Tinkov, the founder of a major Russian digital bank, has renounced his Russian citizenship in protest over the war in Ukraine. "I have taken the decision to exit my Russian citizenship," Tinkov announced in a post on Instagram on Monday alongside a photo of a certificate confirming his decision, dated October 26.
Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers urges Fed to keep hiking rates
CNN — Former US Treasury Secretary Larry Summers said on Tuesday that the growing chorus of economists and politicians urging the Federal Reserve to pause its aggressive rate hikes in order to fight inflation are misguided. Those critics say that the Fed could throw the economy into recession, but Summers argued there's a much greater risk to the economy that the Fed is not doing enough to bring down prices.
