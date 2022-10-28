West Hollywood's famed Halloween Carnaval will not be held for the third consecutive year but officials are promoting the city as “the place to be for Halloween.”. The city has sought to inspire entertainment venues and businesses to host celebrations with patrons by producing small-scale events at stores, restaurants, and more; hosting costume events and contests; offering Halloween-themed meals and drinks at restaurants, bars and entertainment venues; holding Halloween-themed trivia and bingo nights; and presenting costume dress-up destinations with Halloween-themed decorations, according to a statement on the city's website.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO