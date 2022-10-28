ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Security guard who first saw CVPA shooter tells his story

 4 days ago

Days after the shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts high school, students and staff are recovering and police are finding out more about the shooter and his weapon. Plus, more first-person accounts of the events are being shared.

Germaine Yancy is a security guard at CVPA, and also has a military background. He drew on his military skills on Monday when Orlando Harris entered the school with an AR-15, and he told KMOX about what he saw that day.

“All I thought about was safety first, and getting away from the suspect as far as I could. Because of the fact when he shot the AR-15 at me first, I thought about my life and my son,” Yancy said. “And I took off and ran down the hallway until I got to the gym. And that's when I told the gym teacher to lock all of the doors, shut everything down. We have an active shooter in the building.”

Yancy said that when he first heard shots being fired, he thought maybe someone had crashed into the building from Kingshighway or Arsenal.

“I looked over the table and I seen this active shooter that shot out the glass,” he said. “And he came in the door, and as soon as I yelled out, ‘Hey hey!’ that's when he shot at me. And I took off and ran down the hallway.”

Yancy then radioed SLPS safety and alerted them that an active shooter had fired at him. He said his active shooter training kicked in — and his military training — and thankfully, he knew exactly what to do.

Hear Germaine Yancy talking about his experience being at CVPA during an active shooter situation:

