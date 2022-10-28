As spotted lanternflies continue to plague Staten Island, residents invited to insect-stomping event on Sunday

Read full article on original website
New York & Surrounding East Coast on Alert Pending Ash Cloud From Potential Volcanic EruptionBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
1 Dead, 1 Wounded in Halloween Stabbings in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
NYC Warns Active City Workers Could Have To Pay For Health InsuranceAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Rikers Island Corrections Officer Stabbed 15 TimesBLOCK WORK MEDIANew York City, NY
Halloween Peep Show on Subway ExposedBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Hunting season! Spotted Lanternfly Hunt at Conference House Park
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Spotted lanternflies have been an absolute nightmare for Staten Islanders in the past couple of years. They are just everywhere: Parks, office buildings, homes. You can’t even go to the supermarket without one jumping onto your leg. They even learned that the Staten Island...
Staten Island students strive to make beaches a ‘safe haven’ through trash clean-ups | In Class column
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Ever since Elliot Zakursky was growing up, he viewed the beach as a safe haven — a place to enjoy the sand, water, sun, and a feeling of freedom.
As activists ‘trick or treat’ near Mehmet Oz’s N.J. home, neighbors share varying opinions of him
Residents of Cliffside Park, the North Jersey town where Mehmet Oz lived for more than 20 years, have different appraisals of what it’s like living next to the celebrity. A few said Oz, who’s now the GOP nominee for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, was a good neighbor who largely kept to himself. Others said that on Halloweens past, he’d take his grandkids trick-or-treating, and once showed up in a Superman costume and another time as a ghost.
Homeowner dresses Pa. home in massive spotted lanternflies to celebrate Halloween (and raise awareness)
A Pennsylvania homeowner, in an effort to raise awareness about an invasive species that Staten Islanders know all too well, has decorated his Mechanicsburg house in giant spotted lanternflies for Halloween. Furthermore, as our sister site, PennLive.com reports, the homeowner John Lamb wants folks to make work of lanternfly eggs...
Spotted lanternflies continue to infest Staten Island. When will the swarms stop?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As spotted lanternflies continue to invade Staten Island, the biggest question is when will the infestation stop for the winter?. South Shore residents have been complaining about the swarms of the invasive insects for months, and a flood of complaints have recently come into the office of City Councilman Joseph Borelli (R-South Shore), who hosted a lanternfly hunt on Sunday morning.
See Staten Island’s new painted Sanitation truck: A tribute to DSNY essential workers
New York, N.Y. -- Artists were challenged to showcase cleanliness, sustainability and New York’s Strongest --the 7,500 uniformed men and women who keep New York City clean, safe and healthy -- for the city Department of Sanitation’s newest Trucks of Art project. “Our collection trucks are a part...
There’s a new tool to measure health equity. These Staten Island communities are at high risk.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Heavy pollution from diesel trucks traversing Staten Island, a higher level of poverty and a greater prevalence of chronic diseases are among the factors combining to place a significant environmental burden on the residents of the borough’s North Shore. A new federal tool centered...
Best of Staten Island: Nominate your favorite diner
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Diners are known for their comfort food, personable staff and overall great vibe. We at the Advance/SILive.com want to know which of the borough’s diners have all of the above — and then some — for this penultimate 2022 Best of Staten Island category.
NJ could end up on different time from NY and PA — here’s how
"Hey I'm leaving Elizabeth at 10:45 so I'll be at the meeting in Manhattan at about 10:30." No, you didn't find a glitch in the matrix. You didn't find a space/time wormhole. You simply heard one of the things that will inevitably be said if a piece of New Jersey legislation becomes law.
Entire street in this N.J. city gets decked out for Halloween and it’s back after 3 year hiatus
Frank Rios and Pat Patrizio of Bordentown must be magicians because each year around Halloween they make their house on Thompson Street disappear. Giant black cloth draping the entire front façade serves as a blank canvas for an elaborate set design based on a theme that changes each year.
Here’s a first look at the 2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City is getting ready to spread holiday cheer through its iconic Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center. An 82-foot-tall, 14-ton Norway Spruce from Queensbury, N.Y., has been chosen to take center stage at Rockefeller Center this year. The tree, donated by the Lebowitz family of Glens Falls, N.Y., will be cut down on Thursday, Nov. 10. It will then travel more than 200 miles by flatbed to arrive on Saturday, Nov. 12, at Rockefeller Center in Manhattan, where it will eventually be illuminated for the world to see.
Staten Island obituaries for Nov. 1, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Mary T. Brennan of Eltingville passed away on Oct. 28, 2022. Beloved wife of the late James. Devoted mother of Theresa Ducey, Eileen Capella and Marie Torre. She is also survived by her five grandchildren. For the full obit, click here.
Staten Island Ferry to run hourly overnight service on Tuesday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The city Department of Transportation (DOT) has announced that the Staten Island Ferry will provide hourly overnight service from Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 11 p.m., until Wednesday, Nov. 2, at 5 a.m. Boats will depart from the St. George Terminal on the hour and from the...
Halloween with an Armenian and Russian twist in Midland Beach
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Flight attendants and inmates belted out “Sweet Caroline,” Billy Joel and Armenian tunes at Lilya’s Restaurant and Grill-Cafe Gourmand, as the Midland Beach restaurant kicked up its karaoke game with Halloween and called it “Scaryoke.”. “It was crazy and fun!” said...
Trick-or-treaters find candy ‘Harvest’ in West Brighton | 25 images available for download
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s Halloween again which means all the best costumes are out including Harvest Avenue in West Brighton, which for 364 days of the year is a quiet tree-lined street, but on October 31, it’s the go-to spot for Trick-or-treating on Staten Island. School...
He was ‘most loved and lovable figure in the courthouse.’ Recognition, gratitude and applause in St. George marked a tribute to Judge Vito Titone.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Island’s legal community, family members and friends gathered at the Supreme Court Building to recognize Judge Vito Joseph Titone Jr., the late associate judge of the Appellate Division of the New York State Court of Appeals. The remembrance in St. George was followed...
Will Staten Island amusement park, go-kart track slated for former Safari Golf site ever be complete?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In 2016, the New York City Parks Department promised Staten Island a miniature golf course, bumper car pavilion, go-kart track and more. Scheduled to be constructed at the corner of Arthur Kill Road and Richmond Avenue, the expansive project was planned as a replacement for the former Safari Golf Amusement Park and Val’s Pizzeria, which had long ago fell into decay. Six years later, borough residents are still waiting.
Delays on Goethals Bridge due to traffic jam on Staten Island Expressway
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Delays are reported on Goethals Bridge to Staten Island due to congestion on the Staten Island Expressway Brooklyn-bound during the Tuesday morning rush hour, according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. The congestion on Goethals was reported around 9 a.m. Earlier,...
cityandstateny.com
The 2022 Staten Island Power 100
Staten Island has long been considered the “forgotten borough,” but it’s forgotten no more. Earlier this year, comedian Pete Davidson made headlines for escorting Kim Kardashian back to his home borough for dinner. Princess Anne took a ride on the Staten Island Ferry, while her brother adjusted to life as the new king of England. And to be fair, a long list of historical luminaries – including former Presidents John F. Kennedy, Richard Nixon and George H.W. Bush – have made their own visits to the island in years past.
Smaller NY Wheel could still come to Staten Island, officials say — but the money’s not there yet
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island and city officials say a smaller version of the NY Wheel -- a project in the making for nearly a decade -- could still take shape on the St. George waterfront, but they aren’t hopeful the tourist attraction will ever come to fruition.
