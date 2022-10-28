Read full article on original website
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
History’s Villains: True CrimesWilliam Saint ValFall River, MA
Massachusetts witness photographs ‘blinking light’ UFOs nightlyRoger MarshMansfield, MA
Local Zoo Invites You to Spooky Festive Halloween Fun!Camilo Díaz
Don't Miss This Seminar That Could Save Your Pet's Life!Camilo DíazBrockton, MA
‘Hotel for Homeless Dogs’ holds annual fundraiser with local club
WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Cumberland-Lincoln Rotary Club and the Hotel for Homeless Dogs held their annual dog walk fundraiser Sunday. Several people attended the “Howl-O-Ween Dog Walk” at Goddard State Park, including 12 News Anchor Danielle North, who served as emcee. The fundraiser also featured food trucks, music, and raffles. The money earned will […]
Dozens of dogs dress up for Canine Costume Parade in Boston's Jamaica Plain
BOSTON — An annual Halloween tradition featuring plenty of four-legged friends continues in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood. Dozens of dogs and their owners dressed up for the 18th annual Canine Costume Parade on Saturday. The costumed canines paraded from First Baptist Church on Centre Street to the Loring Greenough...
United Way of Greater New Bedford Needs You to Be a Hunger Hero This Thanksgiving
We're back at it again for the 30th year in a row. Formerly 'Cans Across the Park,' this food drive has been held every year at Buttonwood Park and has continuously benefited United Way of Greater New Bedford's Hunger Heroes Project. In previous years, the community has dropped off food...
New Bedford Home With Hetty Green Connection For Sale
It was once occupied by some of New Bedford's most famous residents. Now the property at 1061 Pleasant St. could be yours. Back in 1830, the Charles Russell Mansion was a gorgeous addition to the New Bedford waterfront and one of the many mansions in a city enjoying the wealth of the whaling industry. Russell was an ancestor of the founder of the original Bedford Village, but he didn't get to live in his stately home for very long.
Milton House of Pizza will close Oct. 31
After 14 years of making the perfect pizza and comfort food favorites, Spiro Demakes was at Milton House of Pizza on a recent sunny day pushing pizza dough into a pan and feeling gratitude for the friends and customers who have made his little restaurant a success. With the enticing...
‘Invitation to a Bonfire’ Series Returns to New Bedford for More Filming
The crew of the AMC series Invitation to a Bonfire returned to New Bedford this week. Staff from Above the Line Production Rentals on Tuesday were on the block of Acushnet Avenue behind Greater New Bedford Community Health Center and Carter's Clothing. This comes a couple of weeks after the...
Canton woman shares life-changing experience at fundraiser for service dog nonprofit
WORCESTER, Mass. — After a decade of suffering through symptoms of Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome – a rare genetic disorder – and Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome, Sarah Riegelhaupt-Herzig’s life has changed for the better. “At my lowest point, I was bedridden, I had no answers, I had no...
Fasten Your Seatbelt for a Loaded Tater Tot Flight That’s Taking off in New Bedford
To all my tater tot connoisseurs, I might have found the tastiest jackpot on the SouthCoast. Over at the Airport Grille in New Bedford is where you'll find some pretty exciting menu items, but one of them far exceeded my expectations. On Sunday, October 30th, my fiance and I celebrated...
Massachusetts AMC Series Seeks Dancers for Filming
Ladies, get your tap shoes on because the same AMC series that recently shot scenes in downtown New Bedford is casting female dancers. All you need to do is sign up ahead of time. Just think: All those hours and all that money spent on dancing lessons might actually get...
Tony Danza Will Show Us Who’s the Boss on Stage at New Bedford’s Zeiterion
In all his years in television, movies, on Broadway and in the performing arts, Tony Danza retained his perfect Brooklyn accent and moves while describing things about himself and his variety show "Tony Danza: Standards and Stories." He joined me to discuss the show and his career ahead of his...
Disappointing photos show what it can be like visiting Salem during Halloween season
Visitors flock to the Massachusetts town for its Halloween celebrations and witch-filled history, but many leave behind litter and damaged properties.
Here Are Seven SouthCoast Bars I Wish Had Escalators Instead of Stairs
Before you come at me with "Wow, look at this last guy", just know that this is nothing less than satirical. No harm is done through this article and as a matter of fact, not only do I mean no harm, this is simply friendly bar chatter amongst friends. Are...
How Fall River and Sharon Osbourne Have Been Connected Since the 1800s
Did you know that an infamous rock 'n’ roll family has ties to Fall River?. While it is well-known that Central Congregational Church was the setting for Aerosmith’s music video for "Cryin'," it turns out that Sharon Osbourne also has ties to a church just a few blocks down: St. Mary’s Cathedral.
Salem sees record crowds weekend before Halloween
SALEM - Salem was hopping on Saturday, the first day of the final weekend before Halloween.The Witch City has seen record crowds throughout October.Several roads are closed to vehicles from 6 a.m.-midnight through Halloween, including Front, Central and Charter streets. Parking is also not allowed on those streets. Those planning to head into Salem before Halloween should plan on using public transit to visit.
Should parents worry about drug-infused candy this Halloween?
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — With growing concern over rainbow-like fentanyl and other drug infused candy, parents are on the lookout for any drugs that look like candy. While there haven’t been any reported cases of children eating drug infused candy here in Rhode Island, earlier this month Glocester Police seized more than 200 marijuana edibles that were wrapped in Trix, Rice Krispie Treats and Cocoa Pebbles packaging.
New Bedford Vandalism Targets United Way Hunger Commission Truck
United Way of Greater New Bedford has done so much in the community to fight hunger. So to find out that the Hunger Commission truck has been vandalized for the second time in less than three years is extremely disappointing. United Way's Vice President of Marketing & Community Engagement Victoria...
Salem and Cape Cod Shelters Receive 33 Dogs Of Specialty Breeds
SALEM, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Over thirty specialty-bred dogs are up for adoption at rescues in Salem and Centerville after Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem announced their arrival on Friday. Northeast Animal Shelter and MSPCA's Centerville shelter on Cape Cod are the temporary homes for 33 dogs that are...
A Cape Cod woman lived in a homeless camp. Dawn Squires's siblings tell us her story
WEST YARMOUTH ― As John "Jackie" Squires, III ducked beneath a canopy of low hanging branches, a chill along with thick swaths of fog, hung in the air. He slowly moved along a winding pathway ― away from the Tasty Buffet parking lot and into the woods. The racket of Route 28 traffic fell away, replaced with the pitter patter of rain drops, rhythmically falling through the foliage covered trees, onto the forest floor.
Man seriously injured in fall from boat at Sandwich Marina
SANDWICH – A man was seriously injured after reportedly falling off a boat onto a dock. The incident happened at the Sandwich Marina off Ed Moffitt Drive around 10 AM Monday. A MedFlight helicopter was requested to the Henry T. Wing School on Water Street to fly the victim to a trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.
‘Tootsie’ Brings Laughs to Providence Stage This Weekend
Providence is in for some laughs this weekend as Tootsie takes the stage at Providence Performing Arts Center. This Halloween weekend may be full of scares and screams, but if you are looking for a great laugh, you should grab some tickets to see this show, whose Dustin Hoffman film version you might recall.
