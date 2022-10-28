Read full article on original website
Brooklyn affordable apartments as low as $770 per month, includes heat and hot waterBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Chinese Nationals Caught at Porsche Dealership of Bergen County Using Fake/Stolen Documents to Buy CarBridget MulroyEnglewood, NJ
Because of Two New Laws, many employers will be required to post salary information in the near FutureZoran BogdanovicNew York City, NY
Finding Who You Are In New York
Hey! It’s me, Reyin Jasmine! I moved to New York about five months ago and have been through a sh*t-ton. Moving at 21 from your families house to a whole new state with new people, new roommates, new grocery stores, and new new new. It is a lot. Moving alone is the worse and I am here to tell you that you have to be secure within yourself to do it. I sit back and think of who I was before; I needed validation and a bunch of friends, and I believe leaving your family home at a young age teaches you that it is okay to be alone. It will hurt in the beginning and feel as though you made the absolute W-R-O-N-G decision but I swear you didn’t. Moving is a big accomplishment and you need to see that. You will grow into the person you hope to become. Living in New York City is a struggle for many women because there are so many people to compare themselves to; would you want to be the Soho narcissist, Upper West Side pilates in Central Park, or the Brooklyn hipster? Who do you want to be? 21 is a very impressionable age but at the same time determines your future. A city with a voluminous amount of people really and truly teaches you it is okay to be by yourself, it is all in the decisions you make. When you feel alone in a city so huge, sit and think about who you can become and what you’ve accomplished to get to where you are. If we can be completely honest with each other! So many people want to be in our shoes. So, let's fill those shoes and become our person.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
A giant new food hall is opening in Williamsburg
Another day, another food hall opening announcement. This time around, what is by many considered to be Brooklyn’s buzziest (and most Manhattan-like) neighborhood will become home to the aptly dubbed Williamsburg Market, a 15,000-square-foot culinary extravaganza set to officially open on November 3 at 103 North 3rd Street between Wythe Avenue and Berry Street.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
See inside one NYC man’s renovated ambulance home
Sound the sirens: This New Yorker has found a way to live rent-free. And the clever would-be tenant has built himself a medical emergency-inducingly clever way to get out of paying a landlord. “I just got it on a government auction website,” Elijah Young, 25, explained to creator Caleb Simpson...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Why retailers are bullish on NYC’s luxury corridors
Midtown is booming, brokers say, thanks to the return of office workers and tourists. “We are totally back,” declared Steven Soutendijk, an executive managing director at Cushman & Wakefield. The retailers around the Midtown office corridors “live and die with the office density, and we see a notable difference,”...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
This Harlem triplex comes with a lavishly lush garden space
A Harlem triplex with a lush — and large — private outdoor garden is asking $2.87 million. The 2,525-square-foot home, with a nice 600 square feet of outdoor space, is inside a four-story townhouse at 271 W. 122nd St. It comes with four bedrooms, 3½ baths and, yes,...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 15 Best Michelin Star Restaurants In NYC
From cheap street snacks to exquisite caviar French plates, NYC has some of the best food in the world. You’re sure to find something of interest here, no matter your interests. If your budget allows, you can also have a pre-fixe lunch at a Michelin-starred restaurant. From their street...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Cardboard mogul finally finds buyer for dazzling NYC home
A grand city residence in a boldface mansion is finally in contract — after more than a decade on and off the market. The seller is corrugated cardboard mogul and democratic donor Dennis Mehiel and his wife, Karen. Mehiel reportedly helped convince Joe Biden to run against Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election — and he’s hosted fundraisers for Gov. Kathy Hochul in this home.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
A luxe development is heading to the Hudson Valley
Head to the grocery store in Germantown, NY, and you might bump into Chloë Sevigny. This under-the-radar Hudson Valley hotspot — where the actress has been spotted going down grocery aisles — isn’t as well known as popular Woodstock or Hudson. That’s exactly what caught the...
harlemworldmagazine.com
Harlem Restaurant Week 2022 Presents “The Best Food You Never Had”
Harlem Restaurant Week, presented by Harlem Park to Park in conjunction with Empire State Development, Harlem Community Development Corporation. Incluginf New York Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Uptown Grand Central, will wrap their 13th season with Harlem Restaurant Week: A Guide to the Best Food You’ve Never Had! Starting November 1 through 15, 2022 across Harlem featuring up to 40 restaurants and bars.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
‘Iron Chef’ David Burke to open his first NYC restaurant in nearly three years
Chef David Burke, a prime mover on the culinary scene for decades and an “Iron Chef America” star, has chosen 277 Park Ave. to launch his first New York venture in nearly three years. If it seems that we report on a new office-tower restaurant every week, it’s...
NBC New York
3 Shot at Busy NYC Intersection in Middle of Afternoon
A corner store in Queens is at the center of a police investigation after three people were shot Sunday afternoon. The sound of gunfire erupted at the busy Jamaica intersection, in proximity to a number of transit stops for the subway, Long Island Rail Road and AirTrain that services John F. Kennedy Airport.
NYC rent prices are finally going down!
The trend is still a very slow one, but it's clearly happening: rent prices all across New York City are finally going down. It's been a long road, we know. Two different recent studies suggest that the local real estate market is (finally!) cooling off. First off, a report from the Real Deal points to numbers that indicate that the national median rent for one bedrooms has decreased by .07% in the last month and by .8% when looking at two-bedroom apartments.
Mayor Adams unveils plan to electrify NYC schools for $4 billion
Mayor Eric Adams announced the initiative, called “Leading the Charge,” at Brooklyn's P.S. 5. The Adams administration has released a new plan that will make the construction of all new NYC schools completely electric and convert 100 existing schools to run on all-electric heating by 2030. [ more › ]
Commercial Observer
Target to Open 140K-SF Bronx Location in Bruckner Commons
Target signed a 139,000-square-foot lease at Bruckner Commons in the Bronx to open a new store in 2025, the landlord announced Thursday. The big-box retailer will operate next to a ShopRite, Marshalls and a Five Below as an anchor tenant of the 510,000-square-foot shopping center at 1948-1998 Bruckner Boulevard owned by Urban Edge Properties, according to the landlord.
New York Post
Insane plan for a Times Square casino shows how crooked the whole ‘gaming in NYC’ game is
Gov. Kathy Hochul at Tuesday’s debate reaffirmed her commitment to casinos downstate, no doubt looking forward to a continued avalanche of campaign donations from all the would-be players — no matter that more casinos in the city would be a disaster. How big a (legal) bribe will it take for her to utterly ignore the public interest and sign off on a clip joint in Times Square?
In one Brooklyn neighborhood, the worsening mental health crisis sparks growing alarm but few answers
Random attacks. Record homelessness numbers. A shortfall in services. The outward signs of a deepening mental health crisis are growing in New York City. But few places have to live with it as closely as East New York. The Brooklyn neighborhood, which leads the city in most serious categories of crime, faces high numbers of mental heath emergencies. The rate of adult psychiatric ...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Turnkey sublease deals get smaller companies moving fast in NYC
Subleases are the Holy Grail for any firm looking to move up in the world. Often, subleases allow a company to secure better offices for below market rents — sometimes fully furnished — while the original company gets inflowing cash as it is outgoing. During the pandemic, millions...
Missing Queens woman found ‘weak and dizzy’ in Manhattan
MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — The daughter of Queens woman Juana Colon Pichardo notified PIX11 News Friday that her mother was “found in a store on First Avenue ‘weak and dizzy,’ and a generous person called 911.” Colon Pichardo, who is 71 and has dementia, was last seen Monday morning walking on 102nd Street and 42nd […]
NYC pasta shop heiress and food creator collaborate for one-of-a-kind dinner pop-up
Every month is National Pasta Month for Emily Fedner and Sarah Raffetto, the co-founders of a private group dining pop-up in New York City called Petite Pasta Joint.
The master plan: How adding land to Manhattan can save NYC from storm surges
MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A decade later, Superstorm Sandy’s impact can still be felt in New York City and the surrounding areas. Parts of the region saw 9.5 feet of floodwater from Sandy’s storm surge. Analysis from the National Hurricane Center and NPR shows storms as powerful as Sandy will become widespread over the next […]
