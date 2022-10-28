Nutter Fort begins restoring public basketball court

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WBOY) – The town of Nutter Fort posted an update on one of its most recent projects: a new basketball court.

According to a Facebook post from the town’s official page, during a town council meeting on Oct. 25, officials decided to begin restoring the Ohio Avenue Basketball Court. The post said that the decision was made with input from town officials, supervisors and the public.

The town posted photos of the first phase of improvements on Friday which show a portion of the court being repaved with blacktop. Other improvements that are coming to the court include new sidewalks, fencing, seating and lights.

The court will be closed during the construction, which is expected to last until spring 2023.

Nutter Fort will also be selling bricks to give community members a chance to have their names immortalized in the sidewalk.

“Further details coming soon,” the post concluded. Click here to see the original post and more photos.

