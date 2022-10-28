Read full article on original website
radioplusinfo.com
10-31-22 waupun woman seriously injured in rollover crash
A 31 year Waupun woman was seriously injured in a one-vehicle, alcohol-related rollover crash in Fond du Lac County. She was a passenger in a vehicle that failed to negotiate a curve on Savage Road near Whooley Road in the town of Waupun Saturday evening. When emergency personnel arrived the victim was found lying next to the vehicle. She was flown by helicopter to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah. The driver, a 27 year old Waupun man, was arrested for causing injury by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle.
Man dies after driving truck into cornfield, tree in Washington Co.
Authorities say a man died after he drove his truck through a cornfield, hit an embankment and then crashed into a tree in Washington County Sunday afternoon.
WISN
Two women and 11-month-old baby hit, driver leaves scene
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a hit-and-run crash in Bay View that left two women and an 11-month-old baby with minor injuries. The sheriff's office told WISN 12 News this happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Humboldt Park. Authorities told WISN 12 News witnesses said...
WEAU-TV 13
Sheriff: Motorcycle rider hits raccoon during illegal pass in Dodge County
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A motorcycle rider suffered serious injuries Friday morning after hitting a raccoon while trying to get around a semi-truck in a no-passing zone, the Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office reported. Multiple people called 911 around 8 a.m. alerting emergency responders to the crash, which happened along...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
1 man seriously injured in motorcycle crash in Dodge Co., WI
October 28, 2022 – Dodge Co., WI – Shortly after 8 a.m. on Friday, October 28, 2022, the sheriff’s office received 911 calls of a motorcycle crash with suspect serious injuries on County Highway (CTH) E, just east of CTH A, in the township of Burnett, about two miles east of Beaver Dam.
nbc15.com
Lanes cleared after single-vehicle crash on US 12 EB
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An updated alert from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the crash was cleared and lanes were reopened around 8:10 p.m. Saturday. Dane County dispatch said a single-vehicle crash was blocking all lanes of US 12 EB near Whitney Way Saturday night. Dispatch said a call...
seehafernews.com
Sheboygan County Fire Crews Battle Weekend Fire
Numerous fire stations were called into action to battle a structure fire last night. The Sheboygan County Emergency Communications Department was informed of the blaze at W2855 County Road V in the Town of Lima just after 6:00 p.m. Three local fire teams responded and took down the flames. The...
fortatkinsononline.com
Woman dead after being struck by vehicle near Whitewater
A woman has died from her injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Jefferson County just north of the city of Whitewater, according to information released by the operators of the Jefferson County Scanner Facebook page and presented within a GoFundMe account opened Sunday. The GoFundMe account was created...
50 gunshots hit four homes, nearby vehicles in Milwaukee, police say
Gunmen fired at least 50 shots, hitting four houses and four cars in Milwaukee Sunday evening, police say.
A 23-year-old man dies in 33rd and Center shooting
The Milwaukee Police Department said it's investigating a double shooting that left one person dead and one injured Saturday afternoon.
WISN
Milwaukee police: One man dead in double shooting, crash
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police responded to a deadly shooting at 33rd and Center streets Saturday afternoon. Police said a 23-year-old man died at the scene and a 25-year-old man is in critical condition. Darren Rainey told WISN 12 News reporter Kendall Keys a car crashed into his fence just...
WBAY Green Bay
Shooting investigation underway in Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of W. Follett St. and N. Macy St. around 10:51 p.m. Saturday. Police say witnesses saw gunfire exchanged between two vehicles. One vehicle was described as possibly a dark SUV and the other as a small, light-colored car.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fleet Farm theft; guns and ammunition stolen
FOND DU LAC, Wis. - On Friday evening, Oct. 28, the Fond du Lac Police Department responded to an alarm at a Fleet Farm near Sullivan and Rogersville. When Officers arrived at the scene, they saw a hole cut into the perimeter fence and a service door forced open. The City of Fond du Lac Police Department, with the assistance of the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol, cleared and secured the building.
wiproud.com
Police in Wisconsin investigate shots fired between vehicles, ‘extended capacity handgun magazine’ found
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – On Saturday night, Fond du Lac officers responded to reports of shots fired being exchanged between two vehicles. According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, the incident happened around 10:50 p.m. on October 29, in the area of West Follett Street and North Macy Street.
nbc15.com
Verona PD narrows search area for missing man
VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) - The Verona Police Department has narrowed down their search area for missing Verona man John Ramseier. Scent-specific K9s have tracked from John’s residence to Firearm’s Park in Verona. K9s, drones and boats have been brought in to search Fireman’s Park, and John has not been located. Different K9s tracked a scent on the Military Ridge State Trail and followed that trail out of the City of Verona to the northwest.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Missing girl possibly in West Bend, WI
October 31, 2022 – Ozaukee Co., WI – Authorities in neighboring Ozaukee County, WI are asking for help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl. The notice below was posted to social media on Sunday evening. *MISSING 14-YEAR-OLD**. Abigail (Abby) Taft last had contact with her family on Friday,...
nbc15.com
MPD: Drunk driver eludes officers twice before crashing and getting caught
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man, who was allegedly driving under the influence, sped away from police officers twice early Friday morning before crashing his vehicle and getting caught, according to the Madison Police Department. Two MPD officers spotted the driver’s vehicle just before 12:30 a.m. and reported that...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Left lane reopened after crash on I-41 in Fond du Lac County
EDEN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update regarding the crash in Fond du Lac County on I-41 northbound. According to WisDOT, the crash is cleared and the left lane is now open to travelers. Crash on I-41 northbound in Fond du Lac...
x1071.com
Madison police investigate weapons offense on east side, three people injured
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after they said a weapons offense left three people injured on the city’s east side. Officers were called to the 4600 block of Milwaukee Street just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday. Three people were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police: Sunday shootings wound 6 including teen boys
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Sunday, Oct. 30 responded to at least six separate shootings. Six people, including two 16-year-old boys, were wounded – and in one instance a dog was the shooter's intended target, according to police. Muskego and Becher. A 28-year-old Milwaukee man was shot...
