Port Wentworth worker accused of using city car to drop off drugs

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Port Wentworth employee is accused of taking his city car and using it to make drug drop-offs.

Domonique Robinson was leaving the public works property with his car unauthorized when he was stopped, according to the incident report.

Police searched the vehicle, which they say smelled of marijuana, and found more than an ounce of marijuana and the tools to distribute it.

The director of public works alerted police after noticing the car leave the property each evening for several hours.