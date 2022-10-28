ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Analysis: New York's gubernatorial campaign highlights polarized politics

The first weekend of early voting concluded on Sunday as voters are being increasingly bombarded with entreaties from both Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul and Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin that seek to drive out the base of their respective parties. For Hochul, the push has focused on abortion rights, stricter gun...
New York state Senate candidates tout Micron’s CNY investment

President Joe Biden made another trip to upstate New York on Thursday to tout the long term investment that Micron, a chip manufacturer, is making in the Central New York region. John Mannion, a Democrat seeking re-election to the state Senate, said the investment will make the region a “hub...
Early voting begins Saturday in New York; Here’s what you need to know

The November general election has arrived, with early voting kicking off Saturday, Oct. 29 and running every day until Sunday, Nov. 6. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Anyone eligible to vote can vote early, though your early voting polling place may differ from the one assigned to them on Election Day, the final day of voting.
Hochul calls herself 'underdog' in race for governor

Despite holding a large fundraising advantage, never trailing in any polls and also being the incumbent, Gov. Kathy Hochul Friday declared herself the underdog in the race for governor against challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin. Hochul was in Queens to mark the 10 year anniversary of Hurricane Sandy. When it came...

