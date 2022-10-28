Read full article on original website
Analysis: New York's gubernatorial campaign highlights polarized politics
The first weekend of early voting concluded on Sunday as voters are being increasingly bombarded with entreaties from both Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul and Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin that seek to drive out the base of their respective parties. For Hochul, the push has focused on abortion rights, stricter gun...
Experts: National abortion debate won't engage New York voters
New York has led the nation in laws that protect access to abortion and related treatment since before Roe v. Wade — so it's not often at the top of voters' minds in the state. The ongoing national debate on the issue doesn't seem to be changing that after...
New York state Senate candidates tout Micron’s CNY investment
President Joe Biden made another trip to upstate New York on Thursday to tout the long term investment that Micron, a chip manufacturer, is making in the Central New York region. John Mannion, a Democrat seeking re-election to the state Senate, said the investment will make the region a “hub...
Biden's visit spotlights New York's place as a political battleground in 2022
On the tarmac at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base in Syracuse on Thursday stood a lot of powerful political leaders at a time with a lot of political power at stake. President Joe Biden touched down in Air Force 1 and was greeted by, among others, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer.
Early voting begins Saturday in New York; Here’s what you need to know
The November general election has arrived, with early voting kicking off Saturday, Oct. 29 and running every day until Sunday, Nov. 6. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Anyone eligible to vote can vote early, though your early voting polling place may differ from the one assigned to them on Election Day, the final day of voting.
Hochul calls herself 'underdog' in race for governor
Despite holding a large fundraising advantage, never trailing in any polls and also being the incumbent, Gov. Kathy Hochul Friday declared herself the underdog in the race for governor against challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin. Hochul was in Queens to mark the 10 year anniversary of Hurricane Sandy. When it came...
