ATTEMPTED KIDNAPPING REPORTED IN PERRY TOWNSHIP
On Wednesday the state police received a report of an attempted kidnapping on No. 8 Road in Perry Township of Jefferson County. A 7 year old girl described the suspects vehicle as a small white car with four doors. The driver was a short female with short brown hair, grey shirt and blue jeans. The passenger was an average size male wearing an orange shirt, shorts, glasses and a beard. The two fled in an unknown direction.
TWO VEHICLES COLLIDE IN PUNXSUTAWNEY
Two vehicles were involved in an accident last evening in Punxsutawney. According to The Punxsutawney Spirit, a Chevrolet Malibu traveling north on Route 119 struck the front of a Chevrolet pickup truck that was exiting onto Hampton Avenue. The published report adds that was the second call for firefighters because earlier they were on the scene at the Cricket store for a report of smoke in the building which turned out to be a bad ballast in a fluorescent light.
I-80 PRESERVATION BRIDGE WORK NEARING END
The preservation work on Interstate 80 bridges in Clearfield County that span Anderson Creek, just a few miles east of Dubois, between mile markers 105 and 107, will be completed soon. PennDOT is alerting motorists to be aware of lane changes next week while crews apply an epoxy overlay to...
