Two vehicles were involved in an accident last evening in Punxsutawney. According to The Punxsutawney Spirit, a Chevrolet Malibu traveling north on Route 119 struck the front of a Chevrolet pickup truck that was exiting onto Hampton Avenue. The published report adds that was the second call for firefighters because earlier they were on the scene at the Cricket store for a report of smoke in the building which turned out to be a bad ballast in a fluorescent light.

PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO