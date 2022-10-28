ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Agnew inactive for Jaguars against Broncos at Wembley

LONDON (AP) — Jaguars return specialist Jamal Agnew is inactive for Jacksonville’s game against the Denver Broncos at Wembley Stadium on Sunday. Agnew was limited in practice Friday and had been questionable to play because of a knee injury that kept him out of last week’s 23-17 loss to the New York Giants. The Jags are expected to use wide receiver Christian Kirk for punt return duties and running back JaMycal Hasty on kickoff returns as they did last week in Agnew’s absence. Agnew also has seven receptions and two touchdowns this season as a wide receiver.
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Frank Reich, Chris Ballard, Colts, Jaguars, Ravens

Per ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, Colts owner Jim Irsay said he empowered HC Frank Reich and GM Chris Ballard to bench veteran QB Matt Ryan and turn to QB Sam Ehlinger, noting he was “excited” for the change and the three of them were in “lockstep” about it.
Yardbarker

Trade Rumors: Kareem Hunt, Browns, Jets, Steelers, Chase Claypool

Jason La Canfora continues to hear buzz about the Browns being potential sellers leading up to the trade deadline. According to La Canfora, the Browns remain active in attempting to trade RB Kareem Hunt, who is reportedly “drawing a lot of attention.“. Albert Breer reports that the Browns are...
