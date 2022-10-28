Read full article on original website
Judge restricts far-right group from carrying weapons, taking video at Arizona ballot drop boxes
People wearing body armor or weapons have been observed at ballot drop boxes in multiple states after Trump and his allies urged supporters to monitor them.
Anti-Trump Republican Cheney boosts Democrats in key US races
Republican Liz Cheney, one of Donald Trump's fiercest critics, lent her support Tuesday to two Democrats battling for key swing seats in the final days of the US midterm elections. "While we can say, look, the (President Joe) Biden economic policies are not policies we would support, and we believe in limited government, low taxes and a strong national defense, we don’t even get to have those debates if we elect Donald Trump again," Cheney said at an event Tuesday morning in Cleveland, Ohio.
Utah’s Olympic bidders are confident another Winter Games is coming. But when?
Will Salt Lake City or Sapporo, Japan, host the 2030 Olympics. Both cities are expected to advance to the next stage of bidding for 2030 Winter Games. Vancouver is out of the running for the Olympics.
