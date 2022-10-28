ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Anti-Trump Republican Cheney boosts Democrats in key US races

Republican Liz Cheney, one of Donald Trump's fiercest critics, lent her support Tuesday to two Democrats battling for key swing seats in the final days of the US midterm elections. "While we can say, look, the (President Joe) Biden economic policies are not policies we would support, and we believe in limited government, low taxes and a strong national defense, we don’t even get to have those debates if we elect Donald Trump again," Cheney said at an event Tuesday morning in Cleveland, Ohio.
MICHIGAN STATE
KFOR

Chief Justice Roberts temporarily shields Trump tax records from House

The Supreme Court on Tuesday temporarily halted a House panel from accessing the tax records of former President Trump ahead of their expected release. The move, which comes in response to an emergency request Trump filed on Monday, was ordered by Chief Justice John Roberts, who handles emergency matters arising in the District of Columbia. […]
americanmilitarynews.com

US forces now on the ground in Ukraine

U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
AFP

How dubious 'local news' sites are feeding US misinformation

When Elon Musk amplified a conspiracy theory about the hammer attack on US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, he joined the growing ranks of Americans routinely sharing misinformation published by dubious websites presenting themselves as local news outlets. It also showed more than a fifth of Americans live in "news deserts" or in communities at risk of losing local outlets.
AFP

LGBTQ candidates make history in US midterm election

LGBTQ candidates are running in all 50 US states and the capital Washington for the first time in this year's midterm election, as the community becomes an increasingly powerful voting constituency. Among a host of other firsts that the LGBTQ community is eyeing on election night, Vermont House candidate Becca Balint would be the only lesbian ever sent by the state to Congress.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy