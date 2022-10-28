ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
explore venango

BREAKING NEWS: Hunting Dispute Turns Deadly in Venango County

EMLENTON, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing criminal homicide charges after a hunting dispute in Venango County turned deadly on Saturday night. Franklin-based State Police said they received a call from David Charles Heathcote, of Emlenton, around 8:07 p.m. During the call, Heathcote told police that he...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

MC FIRE OFFICIALS PROVIDE MORE INFO ON SATURDAY CRASH

UPDATE: State troopers say that the driver, who was identified only as a 49-year-old Johnstown man, was driving under the influence at the time of the crash. He was flown to Forbes Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. WHAT WE FIRST REPORTED:. More information has been provided concerning a...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

GANT: Charges Filed in DuBois Robbery Case

DUBOIS, Pa. (GANT) – Robbery charges have been filed against a Harrisburg man who allegedly assaulted a woman while trying to get her cell phone from her. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Ryan Joseph Wells, 42, was charged Wednesday by DuBois City police with two...
DUBOIS, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrest on Route 899

BARNETT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A traffic stop on State Route 899 led to a drug arrest on Thursday morning. According to Marienville-based State Police, the traffic stop occurred around 10:51 a.m. on Thursday, October 27, on State Route 899, near Bear Run Road, in Barnett Township, Forest County.
FOREST COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Altoona man accused of assaulting several police officers

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man faces a slew of felony charges after he allegedly punched, head-butted and bit different officers in addition to trying to disarm one of them. The incident happened Thursday, Oct. 27, after police responded to a report of a man running around banging on doors in the area […]
ALTOONA, PA
WJAC TV

Police: Man shot into bathroom with his father inside

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — UPDATE: The suspect has been identified and arrested. A Northern Cambria man is facing multiple charges, including felonies, after police said he shot through the door of the bathroom at his father. According to a criminal complaint, Brian Davis Jr., 29, fired the shots...
NORTHERN CAMBRIA, PA
WTAJ

Explosives found, defused in Centre County neighborhood

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — First responders were quick to action when it was reported that possible dynamite was found in a borehole by a contractor in Centre County. On Tuesday, Oct. 25, volunteers with the Alpha Fire Company were alerted for what they said was an “unusual” call. A contractor was reportedly in the […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Man Taking Out Trash Struck and Killed By Suspected Drunk Driver

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 61-year-old Oil City man has died after being struck by a suspected drunk driver in Cranberry Township on Thursday night. According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, 61-year-old Michael McSparren, of Oil City, died at 11:01 p.m. on Thursday, October 28, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
OIL CITY, PA
explore venango

Police Searching for Missing Oil City Man

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Police are asking for the public’s help in the search for a missing 56-year-old man who was last seen on October 24. According to a release issued on Friday afternoon (October 28), Oil City Police are searching for 56-year-old Guy T. Goodwill, of Oil City.
OIL CITY, PA
WTAJ

3 adults board Johnstown school bus, brutally attack person, police report

UPDATE: This story has been updated to reflect that the third woman police were searching for has been identified. — JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three adult women boarded a school bus in Johnstown and brutally attacked another person, Johnstown police have reported. According to Chief Miller, three adult Black women got onto a Greater Johnstown […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
wdadradio.com

GARAGE DESTROYED BY BRUSH FIRE IN DAY FULL OF CALLS

A brush fire got out of control and resulted in a garage catching fire in Cherryhill Township yesterday. Indiana County 911 reported a structure fire on Metz Road in Cherryhill Township on Sunday at 12:45 PM. It brought out Cherryhill Township, Clymer, Commodore and Aultman Fire Departments along with the HAZMAT team and Citizen’s Ambulance at that time, with Clyde, Coral-Graceton, Vintondale and Homer City fire crews called in minutes to provide assistance on scene.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
fox8tv.com

Cambria County Shots Fired Investigation

Police in Cambria County are searching for an unidentified suspect following a shots fired incident in Northern Cambria earlier Thursday. Authorities say the incident reportedly occurred near a residence located along Shawna Road (Route 219) in Susquehanna Township. Police say the victim fled the scene and there has been no...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
fox8tv.com

School Bus Matron Assault

Johnstown police are asking for the public’s help in investigating the assault of a school bus matron at the Solomon Homes bus stop. Authorities say on Wednesday, around 3 p.m., three adult black females boarded a Greater Johnstown School Bus, at the Solomon Homes stop, and “brutally” attacked the school bus matron.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
explore venango

Police Searching for Missing Redbank Township Man

REDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion are asking the public for information regarding a missing 57-year-old man who was last seen on October 13. According to a release issued on Wednesday evening (October 26), police are attempting to locate 57-year-old Duane Carl Schlopy, who was last seen on Thursday, October 13, at 7:30 p.m. at his residence in Redbank Township, Clarion County.
CLARION COUNTY, PA
fox8tv.com

Cypress Ave Drug Bust

Authorities with the Cambria County District Attorney’s office say a man is behind bars after being arrested in Johnstown Thursday morning with nearly 1,000 combined grams of marijuana and cocaine. Investigators say members of the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General and the Cambria County Drug Task Force executed...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Car crashes into house in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – One house has suffered moderate to severe damage after a car crashed into it in Ferguson Township Thursday. On Oct. 27 at 3:37 p.m., Ferguson Township police officers were called to Nixon Road for a report of a car that had crashed into one of the houses on the street. […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Oil City Man Accused of Stealing Over $550 in Merchandise from Walmart

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man faces a first-degree misdemeanor count of theft after an investigation revealed he stole over $550 worth of merchandise from Walmart. Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police filed the following criminal charge against 47-year-old Jody R. Wagner, of Oil City,...
OIL CITY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police Release Details of House Explosion in Curwensville Borough

CURWENSVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police have released details concerning a house explosion in Curwensville Borough on October 3. (Photos courtesy of Rescue Hose & Ladder Co.) According to a release issued by Ridgway-based State Police on Tuesday, October 25, the incident occurred along Anderson Street in Curwensville Borough,...
CURWENSVILLE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy