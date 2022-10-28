Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seeking New Friends: What Do You Do When You Become Bored With The People In Your Life?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedPittsburgh, PA
Shooting outside Pittsburgh funeral injures at least 6Deccan HeraldPittsburgh, PA
Hempfield Area HS to Raise Money for Pediatric Cancer ResearchAlex's Lemonade StandWestmoreland County, PA
Pennsylvania Elections: 2022Dayana SabatinPennsylvania State
Walmart Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Related
World Series: 1-all, Phils, Phanatic see Astros on Halloween
No telling how well Philadelphia pitcher Noah Syndergaard will do in Game 3 of the World Series. Or whether Astros dynamo Jose Altuve will deliver another three hits. But there will be one sure thing at Citizens Bank Park on Monday when the World Series resumes with the teams tied at 1-all: The Phillie Phanatic will put on quite a show on Halloween night.
Astros catcher caught using illegal bat in Game 1 of World Series
Catcher Martín Maldonado was caught using an illegal bat in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday night. Maldonado went 1-for-3 with an RBI in the game.
Pat McAfee Unloads on the NFL As the League Puts Ridiculous Restriction on His Show
He sends a warning to NFL after the league bans him from using its graphics.
'End of the road' indeed as Steelers limp into bye reeling
The Pittsburgh Steelers are reeling at 2-6 following a blowout loss to Philadelphia
Houston Astros, Philadelphia Phillies Set World Series Game 1 Starting Lineups
Here's a look at how the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies will line up for game one of the World Series Friday night at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Justin Verlander and Aaron Nola will each take the mound. First pitch is at 8:03 p.m. ET.
The Phillies Beat the Astros Because Rob Thomson Out-Managed Dusty Baker
Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker is likely on a Hall of Fame track, but he got out-managed by Rob Thomson in World Series Game 1.
Yardbarker
'81 Team Celebrates 41 Years Since WS Win Over the Yankees
The 1981 World Series, held at the old Yankee Stadium, was historical in many ways. 1. This was the Dodgers’ first World Series title since 1965 and their first victory over the Yankees since 1963. The Dodgers lost back-to-back World Series matchups against the Yankees in 1977 and 1978...
lastwordonsports.com
The World Series MVP All-Time Team
Starting in 1955, MLB began to give out an award for a player who had the most impact on his team’s performance in the World Series. It’s an exclusive club, but some MVPs had a more decisive impact than others. It’s not just about the individual contribution but the bigger context of the Series altogether. Since there are plenty of World Series MVPs to pick from, we decided to make our own team with a lineup of star-studded talent and plenty of Hall of Famers. But first, here’s a breakdown of the roster selection for the World Series MVP team.
Phillies-Astros 2022 World Series: Probable pitchers & more
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Now that the bedlam at the Bank has settled, the Philadelphia Phillies' focus shifts toward winning four more games. The Phillies return to Houston, where they punched their ticket to the postseason on Oct. 3.Game 3 is scheduled for 8:03 p.m. Monday at Citizens Bank Park, airing on FOX.Here's what you need to know before the first pitch.ScheduleGame 1: In Houston, Tuesday, 8:03 p.m. on FOX (Update: Phillies win, 6-5.)Game 2: In Houston, Tuesday, 8:03 p.m. on FOX (Update: Astros win, 5-2.)Game 3: In Philadelphia, Tuesday, 8:03 p.m. on FOXGame 4: In Philadelphia, Tuesday, 8:03 p.m. on...
Comments / 0