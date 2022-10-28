ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

World Series: 1-all, Phils, Phanatic see Astros on Halloween

No telling how well Philadelphia pitcher Noah Syndergaard will do in Game 3 of the World Series. Or whether Astros dynamo Jose Altuve will deliver another three hits. But there will be one sure thing at Citizens Bank Park on Monday when the World Series resumes with the teams tied at 1-all: The Phillie Phanatic will put on quite a show on Halloween night.
Yardbarker

'81 Team Celebrates 41 Years Since WS Win Over the Yankees

The 1981 World Series, held at the old Yankee Stadium, was historical in many ways. 1. This was the Dodgers’ first World Series title since 1965 and their first victory over the Yankees since 1963. The Dodgers lost back-to-back World Series matchups against the Yankees in 1977 and 1978...
lastwordonsports.com

The World Series MVP All-Time Team

Starting in 1955, MLB began to give out an award for a player who had the most impact on his team’s performance in the World Series. It’s an exclusive club, but some MVPs had a more decisive impact than others. It’s not just about the individual contribution but the bigger context of the Series altogether. Since there are plenty of World Series MVPs to pick from, we decided to make our own team with a lineup of star-studded talent and plenty of Hall of Famers. But first, here’s a breakdown of the roster selection for the World Series MVP team.
CBS Philly

Phillies-Astros 2022 World Series: Probable pitchers & more

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Now that the bedlam at the Bank has settled, the Philadelphia Phillies' focus shifts toward winning four more games. The Phillies return to Houston, where they punched their ticket to the postseason on Oct. 3.Game 3 is scheduled for 8:03 p.m. Monday at Citizens Bank Park, airing on FOX.Here's what you need to know before the first pitch.ScheduleGame 1: In Houston, Tuesday, 8:03 p.m. on FOX (Update: Phillies win, 6-5.)Game 2: In Houston, Tuesday, 8:03 p.m. on FOX (Update: Astros win, 5-2.)Game 3: In Philadelphia, Tuesday, 8:03 p.m. on FOXGame 4: In Philadelphia, Tuesday, 8:03 p.m. on...
