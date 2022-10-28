Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
Sheriff: Teen arrested after long standoff in Monroe County
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A teen in Monroe County was arrested Thursday evening after a long standoff at a rural Tomah home after allegedly fired multiple shots, several of which came after deputies arrived, according to a release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were told around 6...
wwisradio.com
Rural Tomah 15 Year-Old Arrested
A 15 year old was arrested Thursday night after allegedly firing shots and a nearly five hour standoff, near a rural Tomah residence. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, it happened around 6:00. As deputies arrived the youth fired several shots, one of which struck a neighboring residence. Crisis Negotiations Team and Tactical Team personnel from the Monroe County Combined Tactical Unit assisted at the scene. After several hours of ineffective communications, tactical team personnel delivered pepper spray into the residence and the youth surrendered without further incident.
WEAU-TV 13
Strum man arrested on suspicion of OWI 5th offense
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) -A 38-year-old man from Strum is arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, 5th offense. The Wisconsin State Patrol said a trooper stopped a vehicle driven by Justin Bjorgo on I-94 near Menomonie around 1:40 a.m. Saturday for speeding. The trooper said...
West Salem teen in critical condition after car crash on I-90
WEST SALEM, Wis. (WKBT) – A West Salem teenager is in critical condition after a car crash on Monday. According to the State Patrol report, 16-year-old Zoe Coder was driving on I-90 when she lost control of her car and crossed the median. Her car hit a pickup truck head-on. The report says it was raining at the time, and...
WEAU-TV 13
Kahl pleads guilty in 2008 killing of Brittany Zimmermann
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The man who killed UW-Madison student Brittany Zimmermann more than 14 years ago was found guilty of homicide on Thursday morning. David Kahl returned to a Dane Co. courtroom where he was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide following a plea deal with prosecutors. Not long after finding Kahl guilty, Judge Chris Taylor handed down the mandatory life sentence and set a new hearing date to determine if he will ever have the opportunity for extended supervision.
WEAU-TV 13
1 hurt after Amish buggy rollover in Vernon County
TOWN OF BERGEN, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after an Amish buggy rollover in Vernon County. According to a media release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 23 at 2:09 p.m. authorities received a report of an Amish buggy rollover crash with one person hurt. The crash was reported to be at the intersection of County Road O and County Road K in the Town of Bergen.
wausautimes.com
Area drug task force yields federal convictionsMeth found in Stevens Point, Oshkosh
WAUSAU – An Arizona man has been sentenced in federal court on charges of running drugs and drug proceeds through portions of central and eastern Wisconsin. Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, says Levi Bagne, 31, of Buckeye, AZ, was sentenced Oct. 18 by Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson to 16 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute fifty grams or more of methamphetamine and money laundering. Bagne pleaded guilty to the charges May 24. According to the sentencing memo issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Bagne’s drug-trafficking operation was “one of the largest methamphetamine conspiracies seen in the Western District of Wisconsin in recent memory.”
wizmnews.com
As La Crosse’s Houska Park campground comes to end, one expert very worried what happens next to homeless
More people living on the streets in La Crosse than ever before, according to one expert who’s been working in the field since 2005. Kim Cable, the housing and community services director at Couleecap and the vice chair of the La Crosse County Board, spent an hour on La Crosse Talk PM this week discussing the homeless situation in the area, as the campground designation at Houska Park ends this weekend and those who have been staying there since spring have to leave.
‘It Feels Like We’re Being Punished for Something’: Life Inside Wisconsin’s Most Polarized and Predictive County
The residents of Sauk County, Wisconsin’s premier bellwether, aren’t crazy partisans, but Republicans and Democrats treat them that way.
Mayo Clinic doctors share warning signs of strokes on World Stroke Day
LA CROSSE (WKBT) – Today is World Stroke Day. Strokes are the number 2 cause of death in the world. According to the World Stroke Organization, one in four people over 25 will have a stroke at some point in their life. Doctors say that detecting strokes can be tricky and unexpected. “It happens unannounced and most people who come...
WSAW
Everest’s Mlodik, SPASH boys take first at State Cross Country
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Athletes from all over Wisconsin competed in the 2022 State Cross Country Meet at Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids. Several area athletes had themselves a day to remember. In girls’ Division 1, D.C. Everest’s Sara Mlodik won her first cross country title. The junior...
