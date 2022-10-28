Read full article on original website
Cooper ends suit challenging powerful NC rules panel
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has quietly ended his litigation challenging the constitutionality of a powerful state commission that scrutinizes state agency rules, days before it was heading to court. Cooper's private attorneys filed paperwork last Friday dismissing his August 2020 lawsuit against Republican legislative...
Panel: Oregon Gov candidate didn't create hostile workplace
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Democratic candidate for governor Tina Kotek did not create a hostile work environment for a lawmaker when she was House speaker, the Oregon House Conduct Committee determined Monday after voting mostly along party lines. The committee members, two Democrats and two Republicans, decided that some...
Some voters cast wrong ballots in split Nashville district
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Election officials said Tuesday that some Tennessee voters have cast ballots in the wrong congressional district in Nashville — a city that Republican lawmakers carved three ways during redistricting in hopes of flipping a Democratic seat. At least one precinct has been affected, which...
Bay Area bakery sued for allegedly stealing bread trays from California bakery
The bakery is seeking $45,000 in damages.
Orange County declares health emergency due to viruses
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A health emergency has been declared in Southern California's Orange County due to rapidly spreading viral infections that are sending more children to the hospital, health officials said Tuesday. The county health officer issued the declaration Monday due to record numbers of pediatric hospitalizations...
16-year-old girl mauled by six dogs in Southern California
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — A 16-year-old girl was in serious condition after being mauled by six of her family's large dogs at their home in Southern California over the weekend, authorities said. A neighbor called 911 to report the attack around 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Thousand Oaks, according...
‘Extremely rare’ bird mysteriously migrates to Marin
"For reasons that we're not quite sure yet, this one decided to fly west."
CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...First Significant Storm of the Wet Season Moving in Later. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT. * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to. 12 inches above 6000 feet with isolated amounts up to 18. inches. Snow level lowering...
CA WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 AM MST. * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Southwest corner of Imperial County. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 8 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Difficult driving...
WA WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED. ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY. * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Washington, including the following. county, Mason. * WHEN...From Thursday evening through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,. creeks,...
Significant snow expected in Tahoe with first major storm of the season
"We're calling it the first significant snow of the season."
