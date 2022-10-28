Read full article on original website
Judge restricts far-right group from carrying weapons, taking video at Arizona ballot drop boxes
People wearing body armor or weapons have been observed at ballot drop boxes in multiple states after Trump and his allies urged supporters to monitor them.
Bay Area bakery sued for allegedly stealing bread trays from California bakery
The bakery is seeking $45,000 in damages.
Saudis tell US that Iran is prepping attack on kingdom
WASHINGTON (AP) — Saudi Arabia has shared intelligence with American officials that suggests Iran could be preparing for an imminent attack on the kingdom, three U.S. officials confirmed on Tuesday. The heightened concerns about a potential attack on Saudi Arabia as the Biden administration is criticizing Tehran for its...
Uvalde families gather at Texas Capitol for Day of the Dead
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Families of some of the 19 children killed in the Uvalde school massacre commemorated the Day of Dead with a rally, procession and a decorated altar outside the Texas Capitol on Tuesday night. Relatives, who marched to the mansion of Republican Gov. Greg Abbott carrying the altar, chose the location to again demand tougher gun laws in Texas following the May shooting at Robb Elementary School. They have been most vocal about raising the age to purchase AR-15-style rifles from 18 to 21. Abbott, who is up for reelection, has pushed back on that, saying...
Congressman tweets, deletes baseless conspiracy theory mocking Nancy, Paul Pelosi
Higgins tweeted a picture of Nancy Pelosi and left a caption mocking the family over the attack.
Some voters cast wrong ballots in split Nashville district
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Election officials said Tuesday that some Tennessee voters have cast ballots in the wrong congressional district in Nashville — a city that Republican lawmakers carved three ways during redistricting in hopes of flipping a Democratic seat. At least one precinct has been affected, which...
Pennsylvania court orders election officials to not count ‘undated’ ballots
It's the latest twist in a long-running dispute over ballot-counting in the swing state.
US military now doing onsite weapons inspections in Ukraine
WASHINGTON (AP) — A small number of U.S. military forces inside Ukraine have recently begun doing onsite inspections to ensure that Ukrainian troops are properly accounting for the Western-provided weapons they receive, a senior U.S. defense official told Pentagon reporters Monday. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity...
Panel: Oregon Gov candidate didn't create hostile workplace
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Democratic candidate for governor Tina Kotek did not create a hostile work environment for a lawmaker when she was House speaker, the Oregon House Conduct Committee determined Monday after voting mostly along party lines. The committee members, two Democrats and two Republicans, decided that some...
Suspect in hammer attack on Paul Pelosi pleads not guilty to state charges
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The man accused of breaking into U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco home and clubbing her husband in the head with a hammer pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to attempted murder and other charges and was ordered to remain jailed without bond.
Cooper ends suit challenging powerful NC rules panel
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has quietly ended his litigation challenging the constitutionality of a powerful state commission that scrutinizes state agency rules, days before it was heading to court. Cooper's private attorneys filed paperwork last Friday dismissing his August 2020 lawsuit against Republican legislative...
Utah’s Olympic bidders are confident another Winter Games is coming. But when?
Will Salt Lake City or Sapporo, Japan, host the 2030 Olympics. Both cities are expected to advance to the next stage of bidding for 2030 Winter Games. Vancouver is out of the running for the Olympics.
Suit challenges eligibility of Alaska legislative candidate
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A lawsuit filed in state court is challenging the eligibility of an Alaska legislative candidate to hold the seat. The lawsuit filed Monday alleges Democrat Jennifer “Jennie” Armstrong did not meet residency requirements on the date she filed to run for office. The complaint seeks an injunction barring state elections officials from certifying Armstrong as the winner of her Anchorage House race should she garner the most votes. Armstrong faces Republican Liz Vazquez in next week’s election.
Frenzied internet history gives window into Pelosi assault suspect David DePape
The internet history of the man accused of assaulting Paul Pelosi in his San Francisco home shows an obsession with far-right media and conspiracy theories ranging from the Great Reset to QAnon.
San Jose Spotlight: San Jose Doctors Delay Strike Amid Agreement
After more than two years of negotiating, Santa Clara County and its doctors have reached a pending agreement on a new contract, averting a strike scheduled to start in November. County Executive Jeff Smith said the county and Valley Physicians Group, a union representing more than 450 doctors in the...
Details from new FBI documents paint picture of attack on Paul Pelosi
A newly released criminal complaint from the FBI contains previously undisclosed details about the recent attack on Paul Pelosi.
Brian Dahle is a more serious candidate than Newsom's past foes. It isn't mattering.
"I'm working with what I have available, and I'm doing all the things you do when you don't have enough money."
