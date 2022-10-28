Detectives still working to identify person who stabbed teen in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The person who stabbed a teen boy in Spokane Valley earlier this week remains at large.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office interviewed the victim, who was able to give a description of the suspect.

He is described as a white man in his mid-30s, approximately 5’11” tall with a thin build, mustache and a “pointy nose.”

The victim told deputies the suspect was wearing all black clothing except for his shoes, which were black with a white Nike swoosh.

Detectives continue to investigate but have not determined a reason for the attack.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

