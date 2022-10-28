ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane Valley, WA

Detectives still working to identify person who stabbed teen in Spokane Valley

By Erin Robinson
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=238H5o_0iqS1eAh00

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The person who stabbed a teen boy in Spokane Valley earlier this week remains at large.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office interviewed the victim, who was able to give a description of the suspect.

He is described as a white man in his mid-30s, approximately 5’11” tall with a thin build, mustache and a “pointy nose.”

The victim told deputies the suspect was wearing all black clothing except for his shoes, which were black with a white Nike swoosh.

Detectives continue to investigate but have not determined a reason for the attack.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

READ: Teen stabbed in Spokane Valley remains in critical condition

READ: Woman stabbed at Coeur d’Alene hotel, suspect arrested

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KREM2

Missing 11-year-old boy found safe

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police have found a missing 11-year-old boy. Police said the boy was safe and returned to his family. KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube. DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP. DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE | DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE. HOW TO...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Missing 11-year-old last seen leaving Frances Scott Elementary

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are searching for an 11-year-old boy who was last seen leaving his school, Frances Scott Elementary, at around 3 p.m. on Monday. Jaiden L. Bourquin was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black jeans with zipper pockets, black shoes, and a black backpack. He is about 4’9″ and weighs 120 lbs. If you have information...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

11-year-old found safe and returned to family

SPOKANE, Wash. — 11-year-old Jaiden L. Bourquin is safe and reunited with his family. He was last seen leaving his school, Frances Scott Elementary, at around 3 p.m. on Monday. Bourquin was seen wearing a black hoodie, black jeans with zipper pockets, black shoes, and a black backpack. He is about 4’9″ and weighs 120 lbs. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY....
SPOKANE, WA
Still Unsolved

Victim's Friend May Have Witnessed 1989 Hit-And-Run

On June 4th, 1989, thirteen-year-old Russell Evans was found lying in the street at 1:05 am in Spokane, Washington. It appeared that he was the victim of a hit-and-run accident. He was found by a woman named Sandy Ferris. Along with her friend, the two waited for the ambulance and paramedics to arrive while Evans was in critical condition. According to them, he was continuously calling out for someone named Brian. The paramedics arrived at 1:30 am and he was immediately taken to the hospital. In a devastating turn, Russell Evans died from his injuries a little after 9:00 am.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Crashes on I-90 in Post Falls now clear

POST FALLS, Idaho — Multiple crashes that occurred on westbound I-90 in Post Falls have been cleared. Idaho State Police were at the scene near Spokane Street earlier on Tuesday. ISP reminded drivers to slow down and use caution as the winter weather approaches. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR...
POST FALLS, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Authorities looking for possible theft suspects in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding two possible theft suspects in Spokane. Preliminary information from SCSO says a person noticed earlier Sunday morning that two men were trying to steal his mini-excavator on a flatbed trailer connected to his truck near North Bowdish Road and East Boone Avenue in Spokane Valley. SCSO...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane Police Department find missing 9-year-old girl

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department found a missing nine-year-old girl and she is safe. The girl was last seen near West Grace Avenue and North Walnut Street in Northwest Spokane at around 2 p.m. Police say she was last seen wearing a red/orange Halloween wig, a tan hat with purple flowers, a purple shirt depicting a unicorn, pink...
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Traffic stop leads to bust

OLDTOWN — One man’s arrest warrant led to another man’s arrest, according to Bonner County Sheriff’s officials. That’s the end result of what happened when Bonner County Sheriff’s Deputy Paul Maland attempted to initiate the traffic stop at about 9 p.m. on March 30, 2021. However, he wrote in a probable cause affidavit that the driver went almost another mile, weaving through roads in the Oldtown area before it stopped. Once the vehicle came to a stop, Maland said he was able to contact the driver, who he took into custody, before returning to address the passenger.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
KHQ Right Now

Spokane Police: Missing 9-year-old found and is safe

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Department (SPD) announced the 9-year-old reported missing Saturday afternoon was found safely. They thank the public for their assistance in the matter. Last updated on Oct. 29 at 6:30 p.m. Spokane Police Department (SPD) is asking the public to be on the lookout for a...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Suspect in downtown Spokane shooting arrested

SPOKANE, Wash. – The suspect in an August shooting outside of a downtown Spokane bar has been arrested.  The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said Loren J. Bigleggins, 20, shot into a crowd of people outside of Crave on W. Riverside on August 14. An adult man and an underage boy were shot but survived.  SCSO said Bigleggins was a person...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

South Hill bagel shop burglarized early Friday

SPOKANE, Wash. — A South Hill bagel shop was burglarized early Friday morning. A post from Hidden Bagel, which shares a space with the Scoop on 25th Ave, says someone broke in around 4:15 a.m.   View this post on Instagram   A post shared by Hidden Bagel Co. (@hiddenbagelco) An employee confirmed no one was in the store when the...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Rollover collision closes northbound US 2 at Magnesium

SPOKANE, Wash. - A rollover crash has closed northbound US 2 at Magnesium road until further notice. Power lines are down and traffic is currently being diverted. You should avoid the area. KHQ has a crew on the way. This is a breaking news story and will be updated as...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Former Spokane County worker pleads guilty to theft of $1.38M in public funds

SPOKANE, Wash. — A former liability claims technician stole $1.38 million from Spokane County by filing fake claims, according to the Attorney General’s Office Rhonda Sue Ackerman has pleaded guilty to first-degree theft. She filed fake claims on behalf of 45 different claimants and requested claims payments from her office, according to the AGO. According to the state’s charging documents,...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Driver in custody for DUI after head-on collision blocks Newport Highway

COLBERT, Wash. - A two-vehicle head-on collision completely blocked the northbound lanes on US-2 Saturday night. The crash, just south of Elk Chattaroy Rd., resulted in minor injuries, according to Washington State Patrol (WSP). One driver was taken into custody for DUI. One lane reopened around 8 p.m. Last updated...
COLBERT, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
20K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy