Detectives still working to identify person who stabbed teen in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The person who stabbed a teen boy in Spokane Valley earlier this week remains at large.
The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office interviewed the victim, who was able to give a description of the suspect.
He is described as a white man in his mid-30s, approximately 5’11” tall with a thin build, mustache and a “pointy nose.”
The victim told deputies the suspect was wearing all black clothing except for his shoes, which were black with a white Nike swoosh.
Detectives continue to investigate but have not determined a reason for the attack.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.
