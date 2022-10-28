Read full article on original website
messenger-news.com
Lufkin Man Found Guilty in Houston County Murder Trial
HOUSTON COUNTY – The jury in a 2019 murder trial came back with a verdict of guilty Wednesday, Oct. 26. Tyron Dwuan Mark had been arrested and charged with the murder of Cadarius Dysha Williams in 2019 in the Tadmor area. The trial began Wednesday, Oct. 19 in the...
KTRE
Arrest documents detail man’s crime spree following attempt to rob Lufkin business
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Arrest documents shed light on how a Houston man detained in Nacogdoches in connection to a failed robbery in Lufkin was able to break free and continue his crime spree until he was caught late Friday. Thaddeus Donnell Richardson Jr., 26, was arrested in Nacogdoches County...
East Texas News
Livingston man arrested on warrants
DAM B – Tyler County Sheriffs’ deputies made an arrest of a man with active warrants, and levied multiple charges on him last week. According to Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford, deputies were patrolling in the Dam B area on Sunday, Oct. 16 at 7 a.m. and made contact with Jason Clowers, a 44-year-old Livingston man. The deputies came upon him at the Bar Pits Boat Ramp site, and Weatherford said that while they spoke with the subject, they learned he had active warrants out for his arrest in both Polk and Hardin counties.
Trinity County: Man arrested, allegedly tried to grab officer’s gun while high on THC
TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Trinity County Sheriff’s Office arrested Myles Christian Jennings, 29, of Houston after he allegedly tried to grab an officer’s gun while on THC after a welfare check. Jennings was arrested and charged with assaulting a peace officer, possession of a controlled substance, attempting to take weapon from an officer, resisting […]
scttx.com
Sheriff's Department, Community Members Locate Stolen 4-Wheeler
On October 28, 2022, patrol deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office began working the report of a 2021 Honda Rancher 400 that was stolen from a property on Highway 7 E in Center. Deputies were able to obtain video footage of the suspect driving the four-wheeler and turning...
KWTX
Police in East Texas searching for armed man who assaulted clerk at Cash Now store
LUFKIN, Texas (KWTX) - Police in East Texas are looking for the man who attempted to rob a Cash Now store at gunpoint Friday. It happened at around 11:35 a.m. on Oct. 28 at the store located at 107 S. Timberland Drive. The suspect jumped the counter, and attacked the...
KLTV
Nacogdoches fire crews control city landfill fire
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - City of Nacogdoches fire crews are controlling a fire that broke out at the city’s landfill. At 2:52 a.m. Tuesday, Nacogdoches Fire Department responded to a report of a fire on NW Stallings Dr. Firefighters arrived on scene to discover a large brush pile burning just inside the entrance to the city landfill. The fire is contained to the brush pile and City of Nacogdoches crews worked to construct a fire line around the fire after it was deemed too large to extinguish. Nacogdoches firefighters will remain on-scene monitoring the fire for safety as it continues to burn.
2 arrested after East Texas robbery, accused of holding man at gunpoint
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two East Texans were arrested after a home invasion and robbery in Rusk County, according to officials. Officials said on Oct. 10 a man was held at gunpoint by two people who robbed him. The investigation was apart of the sheriff’s office new S.P.E.A.R. initiative. “During the continued follow-up investigation, […]
KLTV
Elkhart ISD community shows support for students injured in bus rollover
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Elkhart students involved in a bus wreck Friday have all been released from the hospital. Fifteen people, including 12 students, suffered injuries when an Elkhart ISD bus was involved in a rollover wreck Friday afternoon. The road had standing water, and it was raining at the time of the crash.
5 arrested after Rusk County investigators recover stolen property from 3 East Texas counties
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Five people have been arrested after Rusk County investigators recovered multiple stolen items, such as sports memorabilia, a truck and trailer, from across three East Texas counties. The Rusk County Sheriff's Office Facebook page said deputies responded to a recent home invasion robbery, where a...
kjas.com
Two people injured in Sunday afternoon crash
Two people were at last word undergoing hospital treatment for the injuries they received in a two vehicle auto accident that occurred on Sunday afternoon on the north side of Jasper. Police and emergency crews were sent to the intersection of Highway 96 and Martin Luther King Boulevard shortly after...
KLTV
Nacogdoches County Commissioners take preliminary steps to assess county jails
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches County Commissioners approved taking the first step in evaluating the county’s jail on Tuesday. The county auditor was given approval to begin the process of advertising a request for an architect or engineer to evaluate the state of the county jail. The jail was built in 1989, then expanded in 1992. Since that time, the population inside the jail has grown, and the aging building itself has caused issues.
East Texas News
Former county investigator Carroll arrested
CROCKETT – The Houston County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest last Thursday of a former county employee on multiple charges. Buck Carroll, 57, of Crockett, who worked as an investigator with the Houston County Attorney’s Office, was arrested on charges ranging from official oppression to third-degree felony prohibited sexual conduct.
15 injured in Texas school bus rollover Friday
Officials announced Saturday, that an infant, 12 students and two faculty members were all injured and transported to Palestine Regional Hospital after the Elkhart school bus rollover on Friday.
KTRE
WEBXTRA: Couple discusses spotting stolen truck
East Texas health science programs prepare students to fill much-needed jobs. “These students are going to be able to come out and help step right in to those areas that really have a great deficit that need students and need people who are trained and ready who want to work and are excited to get out there.” The school offers lessons in pharmacy, nursing assistance, and more. Students also have the opportunity to job shadow at local hospitals.
Nacogdoches woman arrested for allegedly leaving 4-year-old at home alone
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday that they arrested 28-year-old, Britnie Nicole Jeffress for allegedly leaving a 4-year-old child at home alone on Oct. 21. The sheriff’s office said they were alerted to the child’s alleged abandonment after the child went outside and knocked on a neighbor’s door to say […]
‘I’m going to get what I want’: Former Houston County investigator indicted for allegedly threatening woman
HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A former county investigator has been indicted for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a woman while working for the county. According to an indictment for Buck Carroll, he was charged with the following: Official oppression Attempted prohibited sexual contact Attempted sexual assault Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon The indictment […]
Over 2,000 without power as storms move across East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Approximately 2,216 East Texans are without power as storms move through the area. KETK has compiled a list of counties with power outages from ONCOR and SWEPCO’s power outage maps, as well as several electric co-ops. The following is a list of current outages: Anderson County – 975 Angelina County – […]
You’ve Gotta See Inside This $1 Million Country Home in Henderson
It's one of the most charming towns you'll find anywhere, and it's located at the crossroads of East Texas. Henderson, TX is known for their their annual Syrup Festival and of course a wonderful downtown historic district. Did you know that many buildings making up the historic downtown area pre-date the American Civil War?
East Texas News
Elvis returning to East Texas
He’s got the hair. He’s got the dance moves. He’s even got the pinky finger positioned just right. His attention to detail has made Travis Powell one of the best Elvis Presley Tribute Artists in the world, and he’ll soon be performing two shows nearby. He will be at the Lufkin Pines Theater at 7 p.m. on Nov. 4 and at the Huntsville Old Town Theater at 4 p.m. on Nov. 6.
