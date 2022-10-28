ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lufkin, TX

messenger-news.com

Lufkin Man Found Guilty in Houston County Murder Trial

HOUSTON COUNTY – The jury in a 2019 murder trial came back with a verdict of guilty Wednesday, Oct. 26. Tyron Dwuan Mark had been arrested and charged with the murder of Cadarius Dysha Williams in 2019 in the Tadmor area. The trial began Wednesday, Oct. 19 in the...
HOUSTON COUNTY, TX
East Texas News

Livingston man arrested on warrants

DAM B – Tyler County Sheriffs’ deputies made an arrest of a man with active warrants, and levied multiple charges on him last week. According to Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford, deputies were patrolling in the Dam B area on Sunday, Oct. 16 at 7 a.m. and made contact with Jason Clowers, a 44-year-old Livingston man. The deputies came upon him at the Bar Pits Boat Ramp site, and Weatherford said that while they spoke with the subject, they learned he had active warrants out for his arrest in both Polk and Hardin counties.
LIVINGSTON, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Trinity County: Man arrested, allegedly tried to grab officer’s gun while high on THC

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Trinity County Sheriff’s Office arrested Myles Christian Jennings, 29, of Houston after he allegedly tried to grab an officer’s gun while on THC after a welfare check. Jennings was arrested and charged with assaulting a peace officer, possession of a controlled substance, attempting to take weapon from an officer, resisting […]
TRINITY COUNTY, TX
scttx.com

Sheriff's Department, Community Members Locate Stolen 4-Wheeler

On October 28, 2022, patrol deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office began working the report of a 2021 Honda Rancher 400 that was stolen from a property on Highway 7 E in Center. Deputies were able to obtain video footage of the suspect driving the four-wheeler and turning...
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Nacogdoches fire crews control city landfill fire

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - City of Nacogdoches fire crews are controlling a fire that broke out at the city’s landfill. At 2:52 a.m. Tuesday, Nacogdoches Fire Department responded to a report of a fire on NW Stallings Dr. Firefighters arrived on scene to discover a large brush pile burning just inside the entrance to the city landfill. The fire is contained to the brush pile and City of Nacogdoches crews worked to construct a fire line around the fire after it was deemed too large to extinguish. Nacogdoches firefighters will remain on-scene monitoring the fire for safety as it continues to burn.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KLTV

Elkhart ISD community shows support for students injured in bus rollover

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Elkhart students involved in a bus wreck Friday have all been released from the hospital. Fifteen people, including 12 students, suffered injuries when an Elkhart ISD bus was involved in a rollover wreck Friday afternoon. The road had standing water, and it was raining at the time of the crash.
ELKHART, TX
kjas.com

Two people injured in Sunday afternoon crash

Two people were at last word undergoing hospital treatment for the injuries they received in a two vehicle auto accident that occurred on Sunday afternoon on the north side of Jasper. Police and emergency crews were sent to the intersection of Highway 96 and Martin Luther King Boulevard shortly after...
JASPER, TX
KLTV

Nacogdoches County Commissioners take preliminary steps to assess county jails

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches County Commissioners approved taking the first step in evaluating the county’s jail on Tuesday. The county auditor was given approval to begin the process of advertising a request for an architect or engineer to evaluate the state of the county jail. The jail was built in 1989, then expanded in 1992. Since that time, the population inside the jail has grown, and the aging building itself has caused issues.
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
East Texas News

Former county investigator Carroll arrested

CROCKETT – The Houston County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest last Thursday of a former county employee on multiple charges. Buck Carroll, 57, of Crockett, who worked as an investigator with the Houston County Attorney’s Office, was arrested on charges ranging from official oppression to third-degree felony prohibited sexual conduct.
CROCKETT, TX
KTRE

WEBXTRA: Couple discusses spotting stolen truck

East Texas health science programs prepare students to fill much-needed jobs. “These students are going to be able to come out and help step right in to those areas that really have a great deficit that need students and need people who are trained and ready who want to work and are excited to get out there.” The school offers lessons in pharmacy, nursing assistance, and more. Students also have the opportunity to job shadow at local hospitals.
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Nacogdoches woman arrested for allegedly leaving 4-year-old at home alone

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday that they arrested 28-year-old, Britnie Nicole Jeffress for allegedly leaving a 4-year-old child at home alone on Oct. 21. The sheriff’s office said they were alerted to the child’s alleged abandonment after the child went outside and knocked on a neighbor’s door to say […]
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

‘I’m going to get what I want’: Former Houston County investigator indicted for allegedly threatening woman

HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A former county investigator has been indicted for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a woman while working for the county. According to an indictment for Buck Carroll, he was charged with the following: Official oppression Attempted prohibited sexual contact Attempted sexual assault Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon The indictment […]
HOUSTON COUNTY, TX
US105

You’ve Gotta See Inside This $1 Million Country Home in Henderson

It's one of the most charming towns you'll find anywhere, and it's located at the crossroads of East Texas. Henderson, TX is known for their their annual Syrup Festival and of course a wonderful downtown historic district. Did you know that many buildings making up the historic downtown area pre-date the American Civil War?
HENDERSON, TX
East Texas News

Elvis returning to East Texas

He’s got the hair. He’s got the dance moves. He’s even got the pinky finger positioned just right. His attention to detail has made Travis Powell one of the best Elvis Presley Tribute Artists in the world, and he’ll soon be performing two shows nearby. He will be at the Lufkin Pines Theater at 7 p.m. on Nov. 4 and at the Huntsville Old Town Theater at 4 p.m. on Nov. 6.
HUNTSVILLE, TX

