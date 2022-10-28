Interim no more: Leslie Beauregard hired as Staunton's first female city manager

STAUNTON — On Thursday night during Staunton City Council’s regular meeting, Leslie Beauregard was officially named and hired as Staunton’s new city manager.

However, calling her new would be disingenuous, as Beauregard has been serving as the city’s interim city manager since February, and she has been working for the city since October 2019. Still, becoming a city manager is a dream come true for Beauregard.

Beauregard’s journey to becoming Staunton’s first female city manager started in graduate school at Virginia Tech when she decided to study public administration. The deputy town manager of Blacksburg came to speak during one of her classes, and Beauregard found herself drawn to the idea of working in that type of role.

“I went to her after and said, ‘I don’t understand everything you did, but it sounds really exciting and I’d like to do it too,’” Beauregard said with a chuckle.

However, she found that there was a dearth of resources for working in local government, and she began to reach out to find those resources for herself. Beauregard was told early on that a key to getting to the city manager role was an understanding of the budget process, and she began educating herself on the topic. It was then that she was hired as a director of budget and performance management in Charlottesville, where she gained insight into the local government process.

“That was incredible because you really do learn everything about local government,” Beauregard said. As part of her duties, she had to talk to every department and learn everything about their operations.

After doing that for a few years, she landed the role as assistant city manager in Charlottesville before taking the same position in Staunton. When she got to Staunton, she found herself working closely with the finance department as part of the budget process. That isn’t typical for city managers, but Beauregard’s affinity for budgeting drew her in.

“That’s me. I love that stuff,” Beauregard said.

Beauregard was then thrust into the role of interim city manager following the departure of former city manager Steve Rosenberg. According to Mayor Andrea Oakes, her impact on Staunton’s government has truly come to fruition since she took the role.

“At that point, she truly blossomed and was able to, well, you know, just spread her wings as a city manager and being able to show us that she is a true leader and she’s very competent, especially when it comes to budgets,” Oakes said.

While Beauregard helped guide the city through its most recent budget cycle earlier this year, she’s been instrumental in a number of projects, like finding the grant money to help support the newly-formed Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Commission in Staunton and getting raises for city employees. She’s also helped the city build up its reserves.

“She’s done so much for this city that would take any other city manager years to accomplish,” Oakes said.

Even then, Oakes and the rest of city council wanted to make sure they did their due diligence on the search for their permanent city manager. The city contracted with the firm Baker Tilly to help with the search, and had 76 applicants for the position. From that group, the council interviewed four candidates through a multi-stage process.

“Through the interview process, it was clear that Leslie was the right choice,” Oakes said.

The process from Beauregard’s side was an invaluable experience, and she’s happy the process proceeded in the way that it did. It gave her an opportunity to revisit her resumé and figure out how to package herself for a council that was already familiar with her work.

“While I believe council knew me, I had to maybe pretend they didn’t,” Beauregard said.

Now that Beauregard has officially taken over the city manager role, her priorities are clear.

“The budget is the most important thing city council does all year, because it basically defines, ‘Okay, what you’re going to be doing for the year, and how will city operations be running?'” Beauregard said. The city also has an abundance of American Rescue Plan Act funds they received from the federal government, and she plans on pushing forward in the coming months. Those funds have to be spoken for by the end of 2024, and were provided to help offset financial issues that arose for localities around the country during the pandemic.

Her background with budgets lends itself to those priorities, but she also sees that many issues directly relate to the budget. Staffing is one that comes to mind for her, as she recognizes the issues that Staunton and many other localities have had with hiring and retaining employees. She isn’t sure what the solution is yet, but she believes in asking questions such as if there’s any way to be more efficient or changing the ways services are done in the city.

Beauregard also has to address staffing needs within her own office. The city is currently without a communications director, and will also need to hire someone to take over Beauregard’s old role as the assistant city manager. But as those positions are filled, community engagement is at the forefront of her mind. Staunton’s government is a smaller operation, so she knows that solutions to increase engagement have to be efficient with the available staff. She sees the DEI Commission work with the community and engaging residents as a potential model for how the city can bolster their engagement with the rest of their operations.

She is also the first female city manager in Staunton’s history, a remarkable achievement when considering Staunton is the birthplace of the “city manager” form of government. But for Beauregard, she hasn’t put too much stock into that.

“I know I’m the first, but I also know I’m not going to be the last,” said Beauregard, who added she understands the significance of being first, but also wants to focus on the work of the city.

“I’ve only worked in local government. I actually can’t think of another industry that I would work in. I always wanted to be in local government, and this is what I wanted to do,” she said.

